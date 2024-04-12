Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday
Agnico Eagle Mines (T.AEM) hit a new 52-week high of $84.46 Friday. No news stories available today.
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V.AFM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Friday. No news stories available today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T.AGI) hit a new 52-week high of $20.84 Friday. No news stories available today.
Ascot Resources Ltd. (T.AOT) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T.ARIS) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Friday. No news stories available today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T.ARTG) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T.AYA) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 Friday. No news stories available today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V.BEW) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V.BFM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
Biorem Inc. (V.BRM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $67.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
Centamin plc (T.CEE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.CEF.U) hit a new 52-week high of $22.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.CEF) hit a new 52-week high of $30.23 Friday. No news stories available today.
Canadian General Investments Limited (T.CGI) hit a new 52-week high of $37.53 Friday. No news stories available today.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $12.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T.CS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.27 Friday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines Corp. (T.DML) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 Friday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V.DMX) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $10.40 Friday. No news stories available today.
ADF GROUP INC. (TSX: DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Friday. No news stories available today.
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V.DSY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Friday. No news stories available today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T.ELD) hit a new 52-Week high of $20.65 Friday. No news stories available today.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T.EQX) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-Week high of $28.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
Entree Resources Ltd. (T.ETG) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.58 Friday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T.FAR) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.17 Friday. No news stories available today.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T.FR) hit a new 52-Week high of $10.32 Friday. No news stories available today.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T.FVI) hit a new 52-Week high of $6.32 Friday. No news stories available today.
Gatos Silver Inc. (T.GATO) hit a new 52-Week high of $13.28 Friday. No news stories available today.