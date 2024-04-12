Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday

Agnico Eagle Mines (T.AEM) hit a new 52-week high of $84.46 Friday. No news stories available today.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (V.AFM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Friday. No news stories available today.

Alamos Gold Inc. (T.AGI) hit a new 52-week high of $20.84 Friday. No news stories available today.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (T.AOT) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Aris Mining Corporation (T.ARIS) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Friday. No news stories available today.

Artemis Gold Inc. (T.ARTG) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Friday. No news stories available today.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T.AYA) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 Friday. No news stories available today.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V.BEW) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Bedford Metals Corp. (V.BFM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Friday. No news stories available today.

Biorem Inc. (V.BRM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Friday. No news stories available today.

Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $67.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Centamin plc (T.CEE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.CEF.U) hit a new 52-week high of $22.00 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.CEF) hit a new 52-week high of $30.23 Friday. No news stories available today.

Canadian General Investments Limited (T.CGI) hit a new 52-week high of $37.53 Friday. No news stories available today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $12.05 Friday. No news stories available today.

Capstone Copper Corp. (T.CS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.27 Friday. No news stories available today.

Denison Mines Corp. (T.DML) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 Friday. No news stories available today.

District Metals Corp. (V.DMX) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $10.40 Friday. No news stories available today.

ADF GROUP INC. (TSX: DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Friday. No news stories available today.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V.DSY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Friday. No news stories available today.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (T.ELD) hit a new 52-Week high of $20.65 Friday. No news stories available today.

Equinox Gold Corp. (T.EQX) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-Week high of $28.43 Friday. No news stories available today.

Entree Resources Ltd. (T.ETG) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.58 Friday. No news stories available today.

Foraco International SA (T.FAR) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.17 Friday. No news stories available today.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (T.FR) hit a new 52-Week high of $10.32 Friday. No news stories available today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T.FVI) hit a new 52-Week high of $6.32 Friday. No news stories available today.

Gatos Silver Inc. (T.GATO) hit a new 52-Week high of $13.28 Friday. No news stories available today.

