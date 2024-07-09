Aer Lingus pilots to vote on pay proposal to end strike

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aer Lingus' pilots union executive is to meet on Tuesday to consider a pay proposal to end industrial action that has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, the Irish Air Lines Pilots’ Association (IALPA) said.

The union then plans to hold an electronic ballot of members on the Labour Court proposal, it said in a statement.

Pilots began work-to-rule industrial action on June 26, demanding a 24% pay increase to compensate for several years of inflation and cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aer Lingus, part of the IAG group of airlines, on Monday said it would accept the Labour Court recommendation, which includes a pilot pay increase of 17.75% for the four years to the end of 2026.

It had earlier said it would only go beyond a 12.25% increase if pilots agreed to changes in work practices.

