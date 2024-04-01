Activist investor Ancora secures two Elanco board seats, Bloomberg News reports

March 31 (Reuters) - Investment firm Ancora Holdings has reached an agreement with Elanco Animal Health to add two of its director candidates to the company's board, Bloomberg News reported late on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Elanco, which makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock will add Ancora nominees Craig Wallace and Kathy Turner to its board of directors, the report said.

However, Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons will retain his position, the report added.

In February, Ancora had said that it was pushing for four board seats at Elanco and wanted to replace the company's chief executive over what the activist investor called poor performance.

Elanco and Ancora did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

At the end of December, Ancora owned 10.5 million shares, or 2.13% of the Greenfield, Indiana-headquartered company, making it one of Elanco's biggest investors, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)