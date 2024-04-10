ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the company on April 8, 2024.The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates that Stephen Davis has sold a total of 284,568 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider trends for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc show a pattern of insider selling, with 34 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Stephen Davis Sells 26,574 Shares

On the valuation front, shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $17.87 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.993 billion.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.56, with a GuruFocus Value of $32.03, indicating that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

