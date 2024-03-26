AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) investors are sitting on a loss of 17% if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 18% in three years, versus a market return of about 18%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, AB Dynamics actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 39% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

The modest 0.4% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 21% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating AB Dynamics further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how AB Dynamics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.4% in the last year, AB Dynamics shareholders lost 6.1% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AB Dynamics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - AB Dynamics has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

