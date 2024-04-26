Advertisement
AB Dynamics First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.18 (vs UK£0.064 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£52.3m (up 7.5% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: UK£4.17m (up 187% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 8.0% (up from 3.0% in 1H 2023).

  • EPS: UK£0.18 (up from UK£0.064 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AB Dynamics Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Auto Components industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Auto Components industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AB Dynamics (including 1 which can't be ignored).

