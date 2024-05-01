908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 30, 2024

908 Devices Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.23, expectations were $-0.37. 908 Devices Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 908 Devices First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Seb and I'll be the operator for your call today. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand the floor over to Kelly Gura, Investor Relations to begin the call.

Kelly Gura: Thank you. This morning, 908 Devices released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you've not received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the Company's distribution list, please send an email to ir@908devices.com. Joining me today from 908 is Kevin Knopp, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; and Joe Griffith, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a slide presentation, which is viewable to those joining via webcast. The slides will also be available after the call ends at ir.908devices.com under the menu header, Events and Presentations. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meeting of federal securities laws.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled forward looking statements and the press release 908 Devices issued today. For a more complete listing description, please see the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by Law 908 Devices disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information and it's accurate only as of the live broadcast April 30, 2024. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Knopp: Thanks, Kelly. Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings call. We had a solid start to the year with top line revenue of 10 million for the first quarter, representing 8% product and service growth year over year. We continue to see robust demand for our handheld devices in Q1 and anticipate this trend to persist throughout the year as applications for chemical detection and identification at the point of need gained further traction in the U.S. and internationally. Over the past several years, our team has built a robust product portfolio that serves the forensics and bioprocessing markets through both our own innovation as well as through a strategic acquisition. On our last earnings call, we outlined three clear objectives for 2024.

First, to expand our market reach; second, to leverage our expanded product portfolio; and third, to execute under a framework for sustained growth with a path to profitability. This morning, we are excited to announce the acquisition of RedWave Technology. This acquisition is additive to each of our existing initiatives for the year and we believe will be a very strong strategic fit over the near- and long-term. As you will see momentarily, there is very strong strategic rationale and synergies between the two companies, which makes this a very compelling acquisition. Importantly, our teams have very similar cultures and ethos, which makes me extremely competent of the fit as we welcome the RedWave team into our organization. 908 Devices has a mission of creating positive impact in people's lives with our efforts to help our customers, RedWave communities of fentanyl and counterfeit pharmaceuticals and advance lifechanging personal medicines.

Similar to our mission, RedWave thrives on helping increase the safety of first responders and other frontline workers that must answer the call each day. It is a founder led highly technical organization that we believe matches well culturally with our innovative team at 908 Devices. Further, our Chief Product Officer, our VP of Government Sales and I, along with many others in our management, commercial and technical teams have immense experience with optical spectroscopy from product development to large scale commercial penetration. This is a well understood technology space, set of products and applications for our team, which we believe will significantly lower the execution risk of the acquisition and enable us to focus on the positive financial impacts we expect to materialize.

So, prior to reviewing our first quarter results, I wanted to walk you through a set of slides that outlines why we are so excited about this acquisition and the positive synergies we expect to see for our business. We believe there are many compelling points that highlight the strong rationale for this acquisition, which I will summarize into five key areas. First, RedWave as a standalone company has an attractive financial profile. It is a profitable, high growth, privately-owned business with unaudited 2023 full year revenues of approximately $13.7 million, attractive gross margins of approximately 52% and a positive operating margin of approximately 15%. Last year, they grew revenue 20% plus year-over-year and operated as cash flow positive business.

Second, RedWave expands our toolkit of handheld chemical analysis devices to serve broader forensics workflows spanning unknown solids, liquids, gases and aerosols from initial detection through their identification. With this acquisition, our handheld portfolio goes from one to four market leading handheld products. With the comprehensive capabilities of this expanded handheld portfolio, we expect to accelerate penetration of the addressable forensics market, which we estimate to be more than $1.3 billion. Third, the RedWave products immediately add to the bags of our 908 direct sales and applications team, enhancing our efficiency and scale while supporting RedWave's growth trajectory with our robust commercial platform and global reach. Fourth, in addition to the synergies for our forensics customers, RedWave's products also bolstered our bioprocessing business.

Their technology is based on an infrared optical spectroscopy platform called FTIR that is additive to our newly released Raman product, MAVERICK, that operates on a related scientific principle. Process analytical technology customers in pharma often leverage FTIR Raman and other related infrared spectroscopy technologies for QC upstream and downstream applications. RedWave has a small presence already here today, and we see future opportunity to leverage the RedWave technology to further enhance our existing bioprocessing portfolio. And finally, fifth, this combination significantly enhances our financial profile. RedWave is profitable and cash flow generating, immediately RedWave is accretive to our gross margins. We have also identified more than $5 million in forecasted annual cost synergies that we expect to be realized in 2026.

The contribution of RedWave revenue, the leverage of 908 sales infrastructure and the identified cost synergies are expected to accelerate our path to reach a $100 million in annual revenues and accelerate our crossover to cash flow breakeven with a steeper profitability ramp thereafter, and importantly, we continue to expect that we'll be able to reach breakeven with our cash on hand. The upfront transaction value is $53.5 million, which is comprised of $45 million in cash and 1.5 million shares, representing $8.5 million using our closing stock price as of April 26th. In addition, there is the potential for milestone consideration totaling up to 4 million additional shares, representing $22.7 million using our closing stock price as of April 26th for accelerated growth over the next 24 months.

An annualized approximate 22% growth is required to meet the minimum threshold for these payments, as RedWave's growth then becomes on par with 908 Devices historic handheld revenue growth levels, additional considerations earned over the 24 months, achieving the full earnout at an approximate 38% annualized growth rate. We believe this structure creates long-term value for our shareholders and rewards RedWave for accelerated growth with stock issuance upon performance. RedWave is a leader of innovation in optical spectroscopy. The Company was founded in 2016 by a well-known and respected team in the detection space, and is headquartered in a modern and cost efficient 38,000 square foot facility in Danbury, Connecticut. They've developed a compact and mobile technology variant of infrared spectroscopy called FTIR.

FTIR is renowned for its specific substance identification abilities across a broad range of bulk materials. Using this technology, RedWave products can identify more than 22,000 chemicals in bulk, including visible amounts of drugs, white powders, and other unknown solids and liquids. This is a very complimentary capability as our Mass Spec technology is highly regarded for its tremendous sensitivity, providing unparalleled detection identification capabilities at trace and invisible levels for a focus list of chemical species. Given the complementary capabilities of our devices, RedWave products target the same types of customers as our handheld products, including first responders, law enforcement, and other frontline workers, including customs and postal inspection agents globally.

There's a long runway of opportunity ahead for growth. RedWave products are well positioned to replace more than the 15,000 legacy FTIR products that are lacking modern conveniences such as remote connectivity and app integration. In addition to the significant opportunity to replace legacy FTIR products, there's an opportunity to address an expanded use case for unknown gas identification. RedWave offers products that can identify 5,500 toxic and VOC gases to help track down the source of a leak in industrial and hazardous material situations. They've built three innovative handheld products that pair well with our MX908 and fortify our MX Aero offerings and our roadmap in the air monitoring space. Our sales team is excited to add these complementary RedWave products to our handheld product offerings immediately.

As I mentioned moments ago, our products are highly complementary for analyte detection and identification. Forensics customers use both Mass Spec and FTIR to rapidly assess and monitor their environment for dangerous trace chemicals and possible bulk chemical hazards. In the most general sense, our MX Mass Spec handheld focuses on the invisible and unseen, targeting fentanyl, its many analogs and hundreds of such highly toxic analytes. RedWave's FTIR-based products expand our detection capability to more than 22,000 and are ideally suited for visible bulk sample identification. Together, the two technologies offer a fast and comprehensive field forensics toolkit supporting our customers' broader workflows. By bringing RedWave's market leading handheld technology to 908 Devices, we can leverage our existing scale and platform to serve both new and existing customers more efficiently.

Strong relations and support through the sales cycle are key to our customers. By bringing their team on to our existing commercial platform, we can better serve customers across the sales cycle from technology and application to offering world-class support and service. And we can now offer a combined situational awareness view through our 24x7 reach back service with multiple data modalities available. Additionally, with scale of RedWave's cloud-based fleet management offering, we have the potential to offer new value add data services for additional recurring revenue. The existing RedWave devices already in the field significantly expand our base. Collectively, we now have over 3,600 units fielded and more than 18,000 trained users. Over the last few years, we focused on creating a portfolio of desktop devices to serve biopharma, and we released two products just last year as we believe our desktops will be a significant contributor going forward.

With this acquisition, we are adding three products to create a like portfolio of handhelds for forensic to gain efficiency and scale in that space as well. For both our desktops and handhelds, we see great benefits by having complete and complementary suites of products to offer our customers. We believe the strategic rationale here is incredibly clear. First, we believe this acquisition will meaningfully accelerate our revenue growth in an end market that has been performing well. Second, the overlapping customers and call points enable significant sales and marketing synergies. Third, it is projected to improve scale and efficiency in a large addressable forensics market, opening access with a broader portfolio of capabilities for our customers.

A research scientist in a lab wearing safety glasses, surrounded by laboratory equipment testing life science samples.

Fourth, it expands our tech toolbox and have now created a leading point of need analysis platform, Mass Spec, Raman and FTR, three lab grade technologies supporting a robust roadmap long term in forensics and bioprocessing. And finally, it is forecasted to be accretive to both the top line and gross margins. We are acquiring a profitable cash generating business, which accelerates our path to breakeven. As I touched on earlier, RedWave offers a compelling financial profile with meaningful revenue and margins, growth rates and earnings above our own corporate averages. RedWave and 908 Devices have an overlapping customer base and call points supporting improved scale and leverage of sales and marketing efforts. RedWave has just begun to make sales into U.S. federal government accounts, and we believe that our success with large enterprise accounts will help to further penetrate this opportunity.

Internationally, RedWave and 908 Devices share many of the same channel partners. We estimate an 80% overlap, again, creating efficiencies of scale. As mentioned beyond Mass Spec, Pharma PAT customers often leverage FTIR Raman and related infrared spectroscopy technologies for applications in QC upstream and downstream. 908 Devices desktop portfolio includes our new Raman-based MAVERICK device for upstream bioprocessing, and RedWave now adds a line of Raman and FTIR accessories for PAT and industrial QC with the potential for optionality to extend FTIR devices into downstream pharma. These accessories represented approximately $2 million of their full year 2023 sale. We are positioning ourselves for accelerated growth through our selective acquisition strategy and new product launches.

RedWave is our second acquisition as an organization following a successful acquisition and technology integration of TRACE Analytics GmbH in 2022. Since our IPO in late 2020, we developed and launched a suite of innovative desktop devices two just last year to position us for growth as the headwinds for life science instrumentation and bioprocessing subside and advanced therapeutic modalities take hold. Overtime, we have grown total top line revenue at a three-year CAGR of 23%, supported in large part by our flagship handheld device for the detection of fentanyl and related trace applications. In 2023, handhelds represented 76% of our revenues and grew 28% year over year. We absolutely want to continue to win in that space while we nurture and grow our desktops for bioprocessing.

We believe the acquisition of RedWave does just that by solidifying our handheld market position and driving accelerated growth in a market we have seen with durable success with the contributions from eight months of RedWave revenue for 2024. We now expect full year reported revenues to be between $63 million to $65 million, an increase of 25 to 29% compared to 2023. Joe will address the details of this guidance in a moment. We project favorable financial impact from this acquisition, including higher growth, improved margins and a faster path to profitability. In 2024, we expect to add $11 million in revenue, representing eight months of ownership on top of the revenue guidance we provided for the core 908 business earlier this year. Overtime, we expect RedWave to contribute strong gross margins above 908 devices corporate average.

We are absorbing a cash flow positive business and going forward, we've identified more than $5 million in forecasted annual cost synergies to be realized in 2026. The acquisition is fully funded with the cash from our balance sheet and an additional consideration will be paid in stock contingent on RedWave meeting a minimum annual growth target of approximately 22% over 24 months. We continue to believe that our cash on hand is sufficient to reach cash flow breakeven. At 908 Devices, we have always operated our business with the goal to build a solid financial foundation for durable, long-term profitable growth. This acquisition is squarely in line with that vision further fortify the foundation we are building. We now have multiple lab grade analytical platforms at hand to PowerPoint of need chemical analysis today and well into the future.

We have a consolidated portfolio of handheld and desktop devices to address greater than $6 million of forensics, research, QA/QC and bioprocessing TAM. And we believe we've accelerated our path to reach more than $100 million in annualized revenues with improved U.S. and international scale. Further, we continue to project the ability to reach cash flow breakeven with our current cash on hand. I'm so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the last several years and with the addition of RedWave Technology, I am even more excited for what's next. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Joe for more details on our first quarter and on our updated guidance.

Joe Griffith: Thanks, Kevin. Revenue for the first quarter 2024 was $10 million, up 5% from $9.5 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by an increase in handheld device revenue. Handheld revenue was $7.4 million for the first quarter 2024, up 20% from $6.2 million for the first quarter 2023. This increase was driven primarily by component shipments in support of the initial production phase of the U.S. Department of Defense Next Gen Chemical Detector Program also known as AVCAD, and an increase in service revenue. We shipped 53 MX908 handheld devices in the first quarter. Our pipeline remains strong for our handheld devices in the U.S. and internationally. The fentanyl crisis and the emergence of new and evolving analogs has been a key driver of handheld adoption in the U.S., and we are now seeing this crisis expand and drive urgency internationally.

This was confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who warned of exactly this in March during a United Nations' conference. Now turning to our desktop serving the life science, instrumentation and bioprocessing markets. Revenue from our desktop products for the first quarter 2024 was $2.6 million down 17% from $3.1 million in the prior year period, primarily related to a decrease in device sales with eight desktop devices placed in the first quarter comprised of REBEL, ZipChip and MAVEN. Despite customers continuing to remain cautious in their first half capital expenditures, we are seeing positive engagement. One of our core objectives has been to launch and leverage an expanded product portfolio to maximize opportunities and strengthen customer engagements.

Our product portfolio now includes four desktop devices in the PAT space, two launched just last year and we are seeing quoting activity reflect combination of products now, one product driving another. For instance, in the first quarter, we received an order from a top 20 biopharma customer from multiple desktop devices, REBEL and MAVEN, demonstrating the value of our expanded portfolio and validating the complementary nature of our PAT desktop devices. And over the first quarter, our sales engagements reflected this trend with an approximate two to one weighting toward our newest products, which is also consistent with trends seen in the second half of 2023. Although it is still early days, we continue to see traction and positive engagement with MAVERICK.

In early April, we hosted a successful webinar with over 250 registrants, highlighting how process control impacts critical quality attributes or CQAs. We reviewed how MAVERICK was readily deployed in cell culture monitoring and control without any bioprocess specific model building. We showcase the strategy of continuous dynamic feeding to enhance process performance and improve product quality. Further, we have engaged in a number of qualified evaluations where biopharma customers install a MAVERICK and test across multiple bioreactors. MAVERICK's ability to connect to multiple bioreactors is a key capability, and we are encouraged to see customers supporting and prioritizing evaluations for this novel technology. We ended the first quarter, 2024 with a cumulative handheld and desktop installed base of 2,914 devices up 18% from 2,468 at the end of the first quarter 2023.

Recurring revenue which consists of consumables accessories and service revenue represented 45% of total revenues this quarter it was $4.5 million, a $0.4 million increase over the prior year period, driven by service and REBEL consumables. Recurring revenue in the first quarter consisted of $2.8 million relayed to handhelds and $1.7 million relayed to desktops. REBEL utilization remained at approximately half a kit per month for our active users, which has been a consistent run rate for nine quarters. Looking ahead, we continue to expect recurring revenue for our product portfolio to be around a third of product and service revenue for the full year 2024. Gross profit was $5 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $4.4 million for the prior year period.

Gross margin was 50% for the first quarter 2024, compared to 46% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was largely due to favorable timing of production, driving higher absorption, and lower material costs during the first quarter of 2024. Over the longer term, we expect volume-based improvements to our gross margins as we achieve better leverage over fixed costs. Additionally, with the integration of RedWave, we expect modest benefit in the back half of 2024, and further impact in 2025. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $17.7 million compared to $17.4 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation and $0.3 million in legal fees related to our acquisition, offset in part by reduction in third-party commissions and salary and related costs.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period, a 13% improvement. We entered the first quarter of 2024 with $134.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with no debt outstanding. Subsequent to quarter end, we used an additional $45 million for our acquisition of RedWave. We anticipate exiting 2024 with multiple years of cash to support our path to cash flow breakeven. Looking ahead in 2024, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million, representing reported growth of 25% to 29% over a full year 2023. Our updated revenue guidance includes an expected $11 million of revenue from RedWave, representing eight months of ownership layered on top of our prior guidance of $52 million to $54 million for the core 908 business.

Our updated revenue guidance includes the following assumptions. First, we expect $11 million in 2024 reported revenue from RedWave, which reflects eight months of ownership. On an annualized basis, this represents approximately 20% growth for 2024 RedWave revenues in line with the Company's 2023 growth profile. We see potential for RedWave's growth to accelerate once the Company's products and services gain traction within 908's commercial engine likely by the end of 2024. Our second quarter results will include two months of revenue contribution from RedWave and given similar customer and funding dynamics, we anticipate RedWave's seasonality to mirror that of our handhelds being back half weighted. Second, we are reiterating our $52 million to $54 million revenue guidance for the core 908 business.

While we continue to see some indicators of positivity for the life science instrumentation and bioprocessing markets, the pressures we experienced in 2023 have, as expected, persisted and likely will continue through at least the first half. The industry is reporting some promising signs related to bioprocessing inventory destocking in Q1. However, 908's bioprocessing recovery will be driven by a rebound in CapEx spending for instrumentation in preclinical biopharma, which has remained relatively muted to this point. But we do continue to expect a step up in total desktop device placements during 2024 with sales of newer products building through the year as our sales engagements convert to orders. And lastly, we expect the strength of our handheld devices, which serve the forensics market to continue to bolster our overall growth.

However, the delay in approval of the U.S. federal government budget may result in some of our enterprise opportunities shifting into the second half of the year. With the timing of the U.S. federal government budget and the acquisition of RedWave, we expect a slight shift from our previous assumptions for 2024 revenue split. We now expect revenue to be slightly more back half weighted compared to our prior assumption of a 40% to 60% first half to second half split. Touching on gross margins, we continue to expect 2024 to be in the low 50s range due to the impact of pricing, higher material costs and overall product, service and channel mix. We anticipate that RedWave will have a small positive benefit to second half gross margins with rising contributions expected in 2025.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to Kevin.

Kevin Knopp: Thanks, Joe. Again, as previously communicated on our fourth quarter call, we are laser focused on three key areas for 2024, including market expansion, leveraging our expanded product portfolio and executing to a framework for sustained growth with a path to profitability. Our acquisition announcement today directly and meaningfully addresses each of these three key areas. Further, we are pleased with our on plan Q1 results and the new trajectory we have set for 2024 and beyond. I'd like to thank our team for their hard work towards our Q1 achievement. Lastly, I'm excited to welcome our new colleagues from RedWave Technology to the 908 Devices team and I look forward to our bright future together. With that, we'll now open it up to questions.

Q&A session