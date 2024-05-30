Retiring in 2024? Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Retirement Towns in America

Advertisement
There’s good news if you’re retiring in 2024 and need to buy a new home. Research conducted by Realtor.com reveals there are nine new affordably priced retirement hot spots across the United States.

To find these new places, Realtor.com pulled together the median list prices for all U.S. cities from late 2022 to late 2023. We have updated the median list price to April 2024 data. In the original study, the U.S. Census Bureau’s median age data was also included for each city. From there, data was analyzed on single-family, condo and townhouse listings on Realtor.com throughout that time period to find the percentage of these listings that used keywords indicative of a retirement-focused community in their listing description.

Here are nine budget-friendly U.S. retirement towns.

Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons
Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons

Laguna Woods, California

  • Median list price: $422,000

  • Median age: 75

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

gustavofrazao / iStock.com
gustavofrazao / iStock.com

King City, Oregon

  • Median list price: $399,000

  • Median age: 62

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%

JillianCain / Getty Images
JillianCain / Getty Images

The Villages, Florida

  • Median list price: $379,900

  • Median age: 73

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Pasadena, Florida

  • Median list price: $349,900

  • Median age: 68

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons
Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

Green Valley, Arizona

  • Median list price: $333,500

  • Median age: 73

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Sun City Center, Florida

  • Median list price: $329,900

  • Median age: 71

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sun City, Arizona

  • Median list price: $319,000

  • Median age: 72

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

Rufous-crowned Sparrow / Wikimedia Commons
Rufous-crowned Sparrow / Wikimedia Commons

Bermuda Run, North Carolina

  • Median list price: $311,000

  • Median age: 57

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester, New Jersey

  • Median list price: $259,000

  • Median age: 64

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

