Retiring in 2024? Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Retirement Towns in America
There’s good news if you’re retiring in 2024 and need to buy a new home. Research conducted by Realtor.com reveals there are nine new affordably priced retirement hot spots across the United States.
To find these new places, Realtor.com pulled together the median list prices for all U.S. cities from late 2022 to late 2023. We have updated the median list price to April 2024 data. In the original study, the U.S. Census Bureau’s median age data was also included for each city. From there, data was analyzed on single-family, condo and townhouse listings on Realtor.com throughout that time period to find the percentage of these listings that used keywords indicative of a retirement-focused community in their listing description.
Here are nine budget-friendly U.S. retirement towns.
Laguna Woods, California
Median list price: $422,000
Median age: 75
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%
King City, Oregon
Median list price: $399,000
Median age: 62
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%
The Villages, Florida
Median list price: $379,900
Median age: 73
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%
South Pasadena, Florida
Median list price: $349,900
Median age: 68
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%
Green Valley, Arizona
Median list price: $333,500
Median age: 73
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%
Sun City Center, Florida
Median list price: $329,900
Median age: 71
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%
Sun City, Arizona
Median list price: $319,000
Median age: 72
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%
Bermuda Run, North Carolina
Median list price: $311,000
Median age: 57
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%
Manchester, New Jersey
Median list price: $259,000
Median age: 64
Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retiring in 2024? Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Retirement Towns in America