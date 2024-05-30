Retiring in 2024? Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Retirement Towns in America

Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

There’s good news if you’re retiring in 2024 and need to buy a new home. Research conducted by Realtor.com reveals there are nine new affordably priced retirement hot spots across the United States.

To find these new places, Realtor.com pulled together the median list prices for all U.S. cities from late 2022 to late 2023. We have updated the median list price to April 2024 data. In the original study, the U.S. Census Bureau’s median age data was also included for each city. From there, data was analyzed on single-family, condo and townhouse listings on Realtor.com throughout that time period to find the percentage of these listings that used keywords indicative of a retirement-focused community in their listing description.

Here are nine budget-friendly U.S. retirement towns.

Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons

Laguna Woods, California

Median list price: $422,000

Median age: 75

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

King City, Oregon

Median list price: $399,000

Median age: 62

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%

JillianCain / Getty Images

The Villages, Florida

Median list price: $379,900

Median age: 73

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Pasadena, Florida

Median list price: $349,900

Median age: 68

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

Green Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $333,500

Median age: 73

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Sun City Center, Florida

Median list price: $329,900

Median age: 71

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sun City, Arizona

Median list price: $319,000

Median age: 72

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

Rufous-crowned Sparrow / Wikimedia Commons

Bermuda Run, North Carolina

Median list price: $311,000

Median age: 57

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester, New Jersey

Median list price: $259,000

Median age: 64

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retiring in 2024? Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Retirement Towns in America