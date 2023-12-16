The 9 Cheapest 5-Star Hotel Rooms in the World Start at $30 a Night

Explora_2005 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning a dream getaway often comes with the expectation of an exorbitant price tag, especially when seeking to stay at luxurious five-star accommodations. However, a recent report has uncovered ultra-affordable options across the globe that defy such conventional wisdom. From Asia to the Middle East, Africa, South America, Europe, and even North America, one can now book a lavish hotel room for as little as $30 USD per night — and sometimes even less.

For those wishing to travel in the lap of luxury on even the most modest of budgets, these hotels prove that it need not be out of reach. The once far-fetched dream of unwinding at a Turkish spa, gazing over ancient ruins from a private balcony, or toasting to a perfect vacation from an exclusive rooftop bar can now be a reality. Keep reading for the full breakdown — these rates will have you booking flights quicker than you can say “caviar dreams on a beer budget!”

Turkey: Hotel Ickale

Rate: $48 per night

Hotel Ickale in Ankara, Turkey has rooms starting at a mere $48 a night! This relaxing oasis offers a free spa with a Turkish bath, swimming pool, and even something called a “vitamin bar” — sign us up! Guests rave about feeling rejuvenated thanks to aromatherapy massages and reflexology offered on-site.

Egypt: The Steigenberger Resort Achti

Rate: $60 per night

The Nile views alone make this $60 a night resort in Luxor, Egypt a steal! The Steigenberger is set amid tropical gardens just minutes from ancient ruins and the Valley of the Kings. Float down the Nile on a felucca boat, watch hot air balloons over the city, or just chill by one of the hotel’s two pools.

Colombia: NH Collection Bogota WTC Royal

Rate: $52 per night

Bogota, Colombia might not be the first place you’d look for a cheap 5-star hotel, but the NH Collection Bogota WTC Royal proves otherwise with rooms from $52! It’s located next to the World Trade Center in a business district, but still near parks, gardens, shops, and highly-rated restaurants. After a day out, relax in your room with a rain shower and free breakfast.

Mexico: Hotel Indigo Guadalajara, an IHG Hotel

Rate: $88 per night

OK, so this one is slightly pricier at $88 per night, but Hotel 1970 Posada Guadalajara just underwent a major $6.5 million renovation! This Hilton hotel in Guadalajara, Mexico blends classic Mexican style with contemporary decor. Dine at the acclaimed on-site restaurant, sip drinks at the rooftop bar, and drift off on 250-thread count sheets. Even over Thanksgiving rates stay under $80!

Indonesia: The Royal Surakarta Heritage — MGallery Collection

Rate: $26 per night

Located on the island of Java (just west of Bali), this five-star boutique hotel is perfectly situated near the Mangkunegaran Palace and 19th-century Radya Pustaka Museum. This luxurious property boasts a semi-outdoor swimming pool, beautiful spa, and luxurious Javanese decor.

Indonesia: Grand Mercure Maha Cipta Medan Angkasa

Rate: $38 per night

If you want to go big, forget the $38 per night room and splurge on what is heralded as the biggest presidential suite in Medan, with over 3,450 square feet of space. Either way, you’ll be treated to 24/7 room service, a next-level buffet breakfast, and a beautiful spa area with a sauna and steam room.

India: Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel

Rate: $102 per night

At the Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel, visitors can experience five-star hospitality in India’s largest city for only $102 USD per night. This contemporary highrise by hotel giant Accor places guests near key business districts and the international airport, while also offering amenities like an outdoor pool, Japanese/Korean dining, and a location that’s just steps away from shopping and entertainment. With additional perks such as pet-friendly rooms and deep discounts on food and beverages, Novotel allows one to reside in the heart of the action without draining your wallet.

Thailand: The Raweekanlaya

Rate: $61 per night

You can have it all during your next stay in Bangkok–a refined five-star experience and a central location without the hefty price tag. This airy, crisp hotel is situated in a 19th-century building that’s within walking distance of The Grand Palace and the National Museum Bangkok.

Cambodia: Grand Venus La Residence

Rate: $21 per night

While you’re likely in town to see the ruins of Angkor Wat (something you won’t want to miss), you may have a hard time leaving Grand Venus La Residence. The five-star hotel has a beautiful outdoor pool, stellar service, and spacious rooms.

