With 88% ownership in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Every investor in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 88% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$94m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 40% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cushman & Wakefield.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cushman & Wakefield?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cushman & Wakefield. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cushman & Wakefield, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cushman & Wakefield. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.7% and 4.7% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cushman & Wakefield

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$33m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Cushman & Wakefield is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

