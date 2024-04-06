8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Paolo Gagliardi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The next time you decide to put all that spare change into the nearest Coinstar machine, take a moment to sift through it. You could be sitting on some extremely valuable coins and not even know it.

Whether you’re a coin collector or you’re simply wondering if you could be sitting on a small fortune, here are some highly coveted rare coins that are worth millions of dollars.

1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

Minted in 1794 and 1795, this rare coin is one of the most expensive coins in the world. It was originally based on the Spanish Dollar, as evidenced by its size and weight.

Currently, there are only about 150 to 200 of these coins left. Its original worth was $1, but it’s now valued at $7,750,000.

1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle

Originally, there were about 445,500 of the Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle coins, though they never officially circulated. Now, only 13 known coins remain, one of which is privately owned.

The 1933 version of this coin is perhaps the rarest and most sought-after one of all. The only privately-owned one is held by Stuart Weitzman. It was last valued at $7,500,000 compared to its original $20 value.

1913 5C Liberty Head Nickel

With only five known coins remaining, the Liberty Head V Nickel is both extremely rare and highly sought-after. These coins have changed hands several times and have been named for the coin collectors who acquired them. They’re known as the Norweb, Eliasberg, Walton, McDermott and Olsen pieces.

These coins don’t officially exist in the United States mint, but that doesn’t keep them from being valuable. They’re valued at about $4,750,000.

1804 Silver Dollar Original — Class I

Despite their name, these rare coins weren’t officially minted until 1834 or beyond. There are three distinct classes for this coin, each of which was constructed slightly differently.

For instance, Class I has lettered edges but doesn’t have a rust pit. Class II has plain edges, while Class III had both lettered edges and a rust pit. There are currently eight known Class Is, one Class II and six Class IIIs.

This particular rare coin is valued at $6,750,000.

1787 $15 Brasher, Breast Punch

These rare coins feature the initials “EB” on the breast of an eagle — for Ephraim Brasher. Only a handful remain today.

This coin initially cost $15. In 2011, one of these coins sold for $7.4 million. Another version of it sold for $2,415,000 in 2005.

723 Umayyad Gold Dinar

Valued at just over $6 million dollars, the Umayyad gold dinar is extremely rare and highly coveted by coin collectors everywhere. There are only about a dozen of them remaining — a fairly sizable number, considering the coin itself is around 1,300 years old.

The original price for this Islamic gold coin is unknown.

1894-S Barber Dime

The 1894-S Barber Dime originally cost about, well, $0.10. But now this mysterious coin is worth far more than that. It was sold at an auction for $1,440,000 in 2020.

There were only ever 24 of these coins minted, but now only nine remain.

1849 $20 Liberty Gold Coin

Minted in 1849, this rare coin easily falls into the million-dollar club. Made from 90% gold and 10% copper, this coin weighs just over 33 grams. It’s valued at around $15 million.

