8 Affordable Car Brands With the Most Reliable Electronics and Navigation

You may want your next car to have junction-turning detection — technology to help stop you from turning into the path of another vehicle. That’s just one of the interesting options available in new cars, and it may be much more affordable than you think.

Here’s a look at eight affordable car brands with some of the most reliable electronics and navigation.

2024 Hyundai Elantra

If you’re looking for cool features at an affordable price, check out the 2024 Hyundai Elantra. According to U.S. News & World Report, which ranks it among the cars with the most high-tech features for the money, the Elantra, restyled for 2024, is a “peppy but poised” compact car with a low base price and outstanding warranty.

2024 Nissan Rogue

The Rogue is a compact SUV with reliable electronics and navigation. With a price around $28,000, its turbocharged engine is efficient and provides quick acceleration. The Rogue also offers a good deal of room inside for a more comfortable ride.

2024 Subaru Forester

“Economical, spacious and capable, the Subaru Forester checks all the boxes for a desirable compact crossover,” Edmunds noted in its review of the 2023 model. When it comes to tech in the 2024 model, you’ll find an updated version of the EyeSight suite of safety features, and the X-Mode system, which can help you maintain control on the road.

2024 Nissan Versa

Here’s proof you can find vehicle tech at a very affordable price. The 2024 Nissan Versa costs around $16,000, offers great fuel economy and comes with rear automatic braking. According to U.S. News, the Versa’s standard safety features include forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and auto high beams.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

If you want a crossover with a solid warranty, low starting price and good tech features, explore the Santa Fe. One interesting tech feature is the blind-spot view camera, which gives you a camera view of your blind spot when you turn on a turn signal.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

It might be time to give your minivan an upgrade. The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that gives you 32 miles of electric-only range before switching to gas-electric hybrid driving, according to U.S. News.

2024 Kia Carnival

You might be surprised by some of the features you’ll find with the Carnival, which costs around $34,000. If you drive kids around, you can keep an eye on them with the cabin-view camera with night vision. You’ll also appreciate the rear-seat alert system to remind you of a person or pet still inside. Further, you’ll find a cabin intercom, and your passengers can operate some features by voice command.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Now may be the time to add some G.O.A.T. to your compact SUV. Bronco Sport’s Goes Over Any Terrain Mode tech electronically sets your vehicle up to take on different types of terrain or driving conditions. Further, this vehicle is near the top of the list of the compact SUV rankings by U.S. News.

