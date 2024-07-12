750 Collector Vehicles Ready to Roll at GAA Classic Cars Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready for an exhilarating ride! GAA Classic Cars is proud to announce the ultimate car auction event, set to take place on July 25-27. Car enthusiasts and collectors alike are invited to join us at our state-of-the-art facility, The Automobile Palace, located at 301 Norwalk Street, Greensboro, NC.

Unmissable Event with 750 Exceptional Vehicles — In an expansive 8-acre enclosed, climate-controlled space, GAA Classic Cars is ready to showcase 750 exceptional collector vehicles. From pre-war classics to modern marvels, our auctions promise a diverse selection of rare and unique vehicles from across the country. This is an event you won't want to miss!

Highlight of the Auction — One of the standout vehicles up for auction is a stunning 1967 Ford Mustang Dimora Custom. Designed and built by Dimora Motorcar in Palm Springs, this masterpiece has only 90 miles since its completion. It features a reinforced subframe and body housing a powerful 427 CID V8 engine with 550 horsepower and is dressed in flawless House of Kolor Lapis Blue Metallic paint with white stripes.

Keep an eye out for these classic vehicles:

1955 Chevrolet 210 - Maroon, showcasing a GM LS3 Engine with Stage 2 Camshaft.

1958 Impala Convertible - High-performance specs, one of approximately 80 solid lifters 11:1 compression 315hp Impalas ever built.

1965 Mustang - Pristine condition with a matching K-Code block.

Explore our collection of iconic Corvettes up for auction, featuring:

1963 Split Window Corvette - Sleek black with a powerful 327 CID engine.

1967 Corvette - Beautiful blue with custom aftermarket chassis and an LS2 engine.

1965 Corvette - Burgundy with a rare "IF" Suffix 396/425HP engine and just 28k miles.

Watch Live — The GAA Classic Car Auction is thrilled to announce that its prime-time lineup will be broadcast live on MAVTV. This exciting event will feature stunning classics and provide viewers with exclusive interviews and inside information on the highlighted vehicles.

Tune-in Details — Friday: 1 pm to 4 pm ET & Saturday: 12 pm to 3 pm ET. For a full listing of providers, visit MAVTV.com.

Event Details

Date: July 25-27

Location: The Automobile Palace, 301 Norwalk Street, Greensboro, NC

Number of Vehicles: 750 collector vehicles

GAACC hosts 3-4 collector car auctions per year. You can find additional info at gaaclassiccars.com. Questions can be emailed to info@gaaclassiccars.com or call 1-855-862-2257 for assistance. (NCAL#9949, Parks)

