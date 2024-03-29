With 74% ownership, Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Ypsomed Holding implies vested interests in company growth

72% of the company is held by a single shareholder (H. C. Michel)

Institutions own 11% of Ypsomed Holding

Every investor in Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 74% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of Ypsomed Holding have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ypsomed Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ypsomed Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ypsomed Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ypsomed Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ypsomed Holding. H. C. Michel is currently the company's largest shareholder with 72% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 1.3% and 1.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Simon Michel, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Ypsomed Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Ypsomed Holding AG. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of CHF4.9b, that means insiders have a whopping CHF3.6b worth of shares in their own names. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Ypsomed Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

