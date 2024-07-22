7 Major Cities in the UK Where You Might Be Able To Afford a Vacation Home

ZoltanGabor / iStock.com

The United Kingdom hosts over 5 million American visitors annually. While London is a major draw, the country has so much more to offer, from quaint seaside towns along the southern and eastern coasts to the rolling Scottish highlands.

Find Out: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Learn More: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

If you visit the U.K. often, you might consider buying a vacation home there. Here’s the average home cost in a few of the U.K.’s most popular cities.

Also see why buying a vacation home could be easier than you think.

paulafrench / Getty Images

Kensington, London, England

Average Home Price: £1,833,084 ($2,367,795)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kensington is one of London’s most affluent neighborhoods. It’s home to Kensington Palace and Gardens, the Royal Albert Hall and some of London’s most famous museums. There are all kinds of things to do in the area, from dining at world-famous restaurants to high-street luxury shopping.

When you tire of Kensington, head north to Notting Hill, another popular London neighborhood, known for its numerous pubs and bohemian vibes. Or, you can make your way to Westminster, the site of Buckingham Palace. Buying a home in Kensington isn’t cheap, but if cost isn’t an issue, you can find a lovely vacation home for your next visit to London. Or, if you’d prefer a more affordable option, homes in the greater London area average £523,376 ($676,045).

Check Out: 7 Types of Homes Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

Read More: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Leonid Andronov / Shutterstock.com

Edinburgh, Scotland

Average Home Price: £327,751 ($423,356)

Edinburgh is known for its impressive architecture, world-class museums and numerous festivals. It’s also the birthplace of the Harry Potter books, where J.K. Rowling spent long days penning her novels at a tiny café near Edinburgh Castle.

If you buy a vacation home inside the city, you likely won’t need a car to get around. The city’s highly walkable, and public transport options abound, including trams, railways and buses. There are also plenty of parks, including the Princess Street Gardens and the Royal Botanical Gardens. If you want a vacation home in a bustling U.K. city but can’t afford London, Edinburgh is an excellent alternative.

Story continues

Also Find: 5 Key Signs Your Home’s Value May Skyrocket

Bournemouth, England

Average Home Price: £334,756 ($432,404)

The southern seaside town of Bournemouth boasts seven miles of beaches, which families flock to when the summer rolls around. A long fishing pier stretches from its shorelines, where classic amusement arcades, ice cream stalls and restaurants can be found. Also notable is the Bournemouth Big Wheel, a Ferris wheel near the beach.

Other fun activities in Bournemouth include the Bournemouth Gardens, which contains numerous walking paths along well-tended lawns and flowerbeds. You can also visit the Russell-Cotes Museum, an impressive mansion with stunning artworks and eclectic curios.

AlbertPego / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liverpool, England

Average Home Price: £173,358 ($223,927)

Perhaps best known as the birthplace of the Beatles, Liverpool is an excellent option for vacationers who love music. Start with a trip to the Beatles Story, a museum covering the band’s upbringing and musical contributions. Follow it up with a visit to various Beatles landmarks, such as Penny Lane and the Cavern Club, where the Beatles frequently performed.

You can find live music shows nearly any day of the week at one of Liverpool’s numerous pubs and concert halls. Other cultural attractions include the Tate Liverpool Gallery and Albert Docks, Liverpool’s historical maritime port. You’ll also have access to plenty of green spaces, parks and several beaches north of the city.

Leeds, England

Average Home Price: £231,743 ($299,342)

Known as the “Foodie Capital of the North,” Leeds boasts countless restaurants, street food markets and other eateries. You’ll find great options for some of the foods England is known for, but also internationally inspired restaurants featuring Indian, Italian, Swiss, American and Mexican dishes. After dining out, take in an opera or ballet at one of the four theatres that dot the city.

There are several distinguished estates in Leeds, including Harewood House, one of the Treasure Houses of England. It contains an enormous art collection as well as over 100 acres of carefully maintained gardens. At Kirkstall Abbey, you’ll find a near-complete medieval Cistercian abbey that was home to 12th century monks.

Ballygally View Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Average Home Price: £164,101 ($211,970)

Belfast has a long, storied history. C.S. Lewis and Van Morrison were born in Belfast, and the RMS Titanic was built there. It also went through a time of significant civil unrest during the 20th century, known as The Troubles. Several locations in Belfast were used to film “Game of Thrones,” which you can visit during a walking tour.

If Belfast is on your list of potential vacation home cities, you’ll find plenty to do. There are numerous pubs, including several that host live music and jazz bands. Rugby and soccer fans will find several large stadiums, including Kingspan Stadium and Windsor Park, which host regular Friday and Saturday games. And, when the weather’s nice, you can join the locals for a hike through Cave Hill, which encircles Belfast Castle and has viewpoints of the Mourne Mountains and Isle of Man.

Jacco Rienks / Unsplash

Glasgow, Scotland

Average Home Price: £176,055 ($227,410)

Glasgow is home to numerous cultural attractions. At Glasgow Botanic Gardens, you can walk through 50 acres of parks, gardens and greenhouses, which includes several rare species of orchids. Paths stretch toward a riverside walk, where you can find an art gallery and museum. Another attraction is Pollok Country Park, which includes one of the largest art collections held by a single individual.

UNESCO named Glasgow a City of Music, so its no surprise that there are lots of opportunities to catch a show at one of the cities pubs and concert halls, including the renowned Barrowland Ballroom and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Other attractions include Glasgow Cathedral, which was consecrated in the 1100s, and the Glengoyne Distillery, a world-famous whisky distillery.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Major Cities in the UK Where You Might Be Able To Afford a Vacation Home