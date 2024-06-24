7 Best East Coast Beach Towns To Buy Vacation Homes If Your Budget Is Limitless

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East Coast is lined with beautiful beach towns that make perfect spots for vacation homes. From the sandy shores of New England to the sunny beaches of Florida, each town offers its own charm and a chance for you to own a slice of paradise.

If you have a large budget, these destinations can provide luxurious amenities, stunning ocean views and a lifestyle that many dream about. From quiet retreats to active communities, the East Coast will always have something special to offer.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Median listing home price: $4.7 million

Cost-of-living index: 239

Nantucket is a well-known destination located about 30 miles south of Cape Cod. The island has lots to offer, from well-preserved historic buildings dating back to the 17th century to pristine beaches.

More than 40% of Nantucket is under conservation management, which includes numerous walking trails, untouched beaches and protected wildlife areas. Visitors and residents alike can engage in bird watching, biking and serene beach walks. Despite the high cost, Nantucket offers a distinct blend of luxury, history and natural beauty, making it a sought-after location for vacation homes.

East Hampton, New York

Median listing home price: $2.8 million

Cost-of-living index: 147

East Hampton is situated at the eastern end of Long Island and is part of the region known as the Hamptons. It’s known for its exclusive beaches, celebrity sightings and affluent lifestyle. East Hampton is home to several historical landmarks, such as the 17th-century Mulford Farm, three iconic windmills and the Pollock-Krasner House, where artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner lived and worked.

East Hampton features beautiful shorelines such as the expansive Main Beach, which provides opportunities for beach activities and water sports. Be careful if you’re visiting though: Beach permits are required to park at some Village of East Hampton beaches. For non-residents, these permits can cost $600 or more, and they’re limited in supply.

Key West, Florida

Median listing home price: $1.4 million

Cost-of-living index: 148

If you’re looking for a place in the U.S. to vacation in the winter, then Key West may be the place for you. Key West is the southernmost point in the continental United States. The local climate is tropical with warm winters, drawing visitors year round for its consistently warm weather.

Key West is a historically significant city, from its earliest settlement to its eventual role as a Union stronghold in the Civil War. The island’s architecture reflects its rich history, with Victorian mansions and Bahamian conch houses populating the Old Town district.

Residents of Key West enjoy a laid-back lifestyle that’s complemented by the island’s rich artistic scene, with numerous galleries, music venues and theaters. The city’s compact size makes it highly walkable, with many of its attractions — like the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, which showcases artifacts from shipwrecks in the area — concentrated in the downtown area.

The community is also known for its welcoming atmosphere, making it a sociable place to own a vacation home. Key West hosts several annual events, including the Hemingway Days Festival and Fantasy Fest.

The island provides a range of outdoor activities that appeal to those looking for both relaxation and adventure. Its coral reefs are a paradise for diving and snorkeling enthusiasts, while the surrounding waters invite sailing and fishing.

Key West is connected to the mainland by the Overseas Highway, a scenic route that runs over 100 miles across the Florida Keys.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Median listing home price: $3.7 million

Cost-of-living index: 169

Martha’s Vineyard is an island known for its laid-back lifestyle and beautiful beaches. It’s a favorite summertime destination that offers privacy, exclusivity and a strong sense of community. With its scenic beauty and tranquil environment, it’s perfect for those looking to escape the pace of city life.

The island is accessible by ferry and small aircraft, which helps preserve its quiet, exclusive atmosphere. Martha’s Vineyard is characterized by charming New England beaches, cliffs, lighthouses and farmland, offering a picturesque setting for relaxation.

The island is divided into several distinct towns, each with its own character. For instance, Edgartown is known for its historic homes and well-preserved architecture, while Oak Bluffs is famous for its colorful cottages and arts scene. Vineyard Haven offers a more laid-back atmosphere with artisan shops and cafes. Each town provides a unique living experience, surrounded by natural beauty and community.

Martha’s Vineyard is also committed to conservation, with numerous trails and nature preserves that allow residents and visitors to explore its diverse ecosystems. This focus on environmental preservation ensures that the island maintains its unspoiled landscapes, which serve as key attractions for those seeking a peaceful retreat from the bustling mainland.

Palm Beach, Florida

Median listing home price: $3 million

Cost-of-living index: 114

Palm Beach is synonymous with opulence and luxury. Known for its white sand beaches, upscale shopping and fine dining, Palm Beach attracts a wealthy clientele. The island’s main thoroughfare, Worth Avenue, is lined with designer boutiques and art galleries.

The architectural landscape in Palm Beach is dominated by grand estates and historical landmarks, such as the Flagler Museum, which was once a Gilded Age mansion. Palm Beach is also known for its privacy and security, with gated estates and private beaches that offer seclusion for homeowners.

In addition to its physical beauty and luxurious amenities, Palm Beach has a temperate climate with warm, sunny weather for most of the year, which is ideal for those looking to escape the cold winter months up north.

Charleston, South Carolina

Median listing home price: $735,000

Cost-of-living index: 112

Charleston is famous for its rich history and well-preserved architecture. Conveniently situated on the coast, Charleston offers an array of waterfront properties that provide stunning views and easy access to the beaches and maritime activities of the Atlantic Ocean.

The city’s Historic District features cobblestone streets, antebellum houses and landmarks such as Fort Sumter, where the first shots of the Civil War were fired. Charleston’s charm is further enhanced by its famous hospitality and thriving culinary scene.

Naples, Florida

Median listing home price: $769,000

Cost-of-living index: 113

Naples is known for its beaches, which are a significant draw for residents and visitors alike. Naples also boasts a number of top-rated golf courses, making it a popular destination for golf enthusiasts.

Culturally, Naples offers a variety of attractions, such as the Naples Baker Museum of Art, the Naples Philharmonic and numerous high-end art galleries. The city’s downtown area, especially along Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South, is the heart of Naples’ social scene, with shops, restaurants and charming small businesses.

Naples is also located near several notable natural preserves, including Everglades National Park.

Editor’s note: Median home prices are sourced from Realtor.com and cost-of-living indexes are from Sperling’s BestPlaces.

