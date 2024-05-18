Advertisement
68 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies of 2024

Nicole Spector
·16 min read
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

We’ve all been there: You bought something in-store or ordered online and once you sussed it out, you decided you didn’t want it. Time to return it! It seems so simple, and yet, it can get complicated. Retailers’ return policies vary widely, and lately, they’re getting stricter about  deadlines.

We looked at 68 of the top U.S. retailers to find out which ones have the best and worst return policies, evaluating them on the time allotted to return items for a full refund, whether a refund is given in the form of original payment, whether an item can be returned without a receipt and whether free shipping is available for online returns. The stores on GOBankingRates’ list are organized by retail category. Take a look at the best and worst.

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com
David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Big-Box Retailers

If you’re planning to do your shopping at a big-box retailer, the good news is that the two biggest players in this retail sector — Walmart and Target — have generous return policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

YvanDube / iStock/Getty Images
YvanDube / iStock/Getty Images

1. Walmart

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

jimkruger / iStock.com
jimkruger / iStock.com

2. Target

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90 + an extra 30 days if you paid with REDCard. You have a year to return Target brand or registry items.

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

3. K-Mart

  • Days to return for a full refund45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 for non-members

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Barry Blackburn / Shutterstock.com
Barry Blackburn / Shutterstock.com

4. Big Lots

  • Days to return for a full refund30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com
Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

5. Sears

  • Days to return for a full refund45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 non-members

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returnsNo

Aja Koska / iStock.com
Aja Koska / iStock.com

Clothing and Department Stores

Department stores tend to have better return policies than clothing-only stores. The return policy at Macy’s is one of the better ones. However, the most generous policy is at Nordstrom, which doesn’t place a time limit on returns and doesn’t require a receipt for returns.

Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates
Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates

1. Nordstrom

  • Days to return for a full refund: No time limit

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com
Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com

2. Bloomingdale’s

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Helioscribe / Shutterstock.com
Helioscribe / Shutterstock.com

3. L.L. Bean

  • Days to return for a full refund365, except for defective items, which will be considered for returns beyond a year

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, if other evidence of purchase can be found

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Robert V Schwemmer / Shutterstock.com
Robert V Schwemmer / Shutterstock.com

4. Macy’s

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes, for Star Rewards members. Non-Star Reward members will be deducted a $9.99 return shipping fee plus tax, where applicable, from your refund.

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

5. Gap/Old Navy/Banana Republic/Athleta

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

6. Neiman Marcus

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30 days, with the exception of Chanel handbags, accessories, apparel and shoes which are eligible for returns within 14 days of purchase and exchange within 30 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes, within 15 days

jetcityimage / iStock.com
jetcityimage / iStock.com

7. JCPenney

  • Days to return for a full refund: 60 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com
David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

8. Kohl’s

  • Days to return for a full refund: 180, except for premium electronics during the holiday season

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

testing / Shutterstock.com
testing / Shutterstock.com

9. Zara

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No — even exchanges only

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

10. Victoria’s Secret

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Northfoto / Shutterstock.com
Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

11. Abercrombie & Fitch

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Victoria Lipov / Shutterstock.com
Victoria Lipov / Shutterstock.com

12. Anthropologie

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

13. Express

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

14. Lane Bryant

  • Days to return for a full refund: 45; 60 days if purchased with a Lane Bryant Credit Card by a Lane Bryant Reward Member), less the $5.95 return shipping cost.

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for exchanges or gift card

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Brett Hondow / Shutterstock.com
Brett Hondow / Shutterstock.com

15. Burlington

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: N/A

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

16. Marshalls

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30 for in-store purchases, 40 for online purchases

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com
Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

17. TJ Maxx

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30 for store purchases, 40 for online purchases

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates
Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates

18. H&M

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com
designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

19. Dillard’s

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com
George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com

20. Dollar General

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Sorbis / Shutterstock.com
Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

21. Forever 21

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com
Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

22. Ross Dress For Less

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit and you must show ID

  • Free shipping for online returns: N/A

NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

23. Saks Fifth Avenue

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

24. Dollar Tree

  • Days to return for a full refund: N/A

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Electronics and Game Stores

Unfortunately, electronics and game stores have some of the worst return policies. In fact, Apple and GameStop have pretty tight deadlines.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

1. Newegg

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes, so long as parcel is under 50 pounds.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Apple

  • Days to return for a full refund: 14

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

3. GameStop

  • Days to return for a full refund: 7 days on select products; 14 days on select products; 15 days on select products. A 15% restocking fee may apply.

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com
Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com

4. Best Buy

  • Days to return for a full refund: 15 — restocking fee may apply

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Health and Beauty Stores

Among health and beauty stores, Ulta has the most generous refund policy in terms of timeline.

Sorbis / Shutterstock.com
Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

1. MAC Cosmetics

  • Days to return for a full refund: 60, but exceptions may apply

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com
Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

2. Ulta

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

DSO Media / Shutterstock.com
DSO Media / Shutterstock.com

3. Morphe

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: N/A

  • Free shipping for online returns: N/A

withGod / Shutterstock.com
withGod / Shutterstock.com

4. Sephora

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days later eligible for store credit only

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it’s Sephora’s fault

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Home Goods and Furniture Stores

Some home goods stores offer only 30 days to return items, and several don’t allow returns without a receipt. But Ikea is pretty lenient!

Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com
Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com

1. Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit; some form of proof of purchase is required

  • Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it was the retailer’s fault

TonyBaggett / Getty Images
TonyBaggett / Getty Images

2. Ikea

  • Days to return for a full refund: 365

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

3. Wayfair

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Alex Millauer / Shutterstock.com
Alex Millauer / Shutterstock.com

4. The Container Store

  • Days to return for a full refund: 120

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

5. Pier 1 Imports

  • Days to return for a full refund: 0; You have 30 days to get store credit only

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com
Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

6. HomeGoods

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com
Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

7. Crate & Barrel

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Northfoto / Shutterstock.com
Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

8. Pottery Barn

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: Depends on the reason for the return

Jer123 / Shutterstock.com
Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

9. Williams-Sonoma

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Aneese / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aneese / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home Improvement Stores

Fortunately for DIYers, the two biggest home improvement stores — Home Depot and Lowe’s — offer relatively generous return policies. But be careful: One only offers store credit for returns without a receipt.

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com
Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

1. Lowe’s

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90, though some products cannot be refunded. If your purchase was made with a Lowe’s Commercial Account (LCA), Lowe’s Business Advantage (LBA), MyLowe’s Rewards Credit Card, Lowe’s Business Rewards (LBR), or Lowe’s PreLoad Plus Mastercard® you have 365 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit if purchase can’t be verified

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

KenWiedemann / Getty Images
KenWiedemann / Getty Images

2. The Home Depot

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90; Special Order returns or cancellations may be subject to a 15% restocking fee and must be returned to the same store where the purchase was made.

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

3. Sherwin-Williams

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Proof of purchase required

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

4. Menards

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

5. Ace Hardware

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

undrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto
undrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Office, School and Art Supply Stores

The stores that sell these items have consumer-friendly return policies. The best, by far, is at Staples — which allows returns at any time for a full refund or store credit if you don’t have a receipt.

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

1. Staples

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

2. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

3. Michaels

  • Days to return for a full refund: 60

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com
stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com

4. Hobby Lobby

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Elitsa Deykova / Getty Images
Elitsa Deykova / Getty Images

Online Retailers

Amazon has one of the best store credit cards, which you might want to consider if you frequently shop on the site. It also has a pretty good return policy.

tagsmylife / Shutterstock.com
tagsmylife / Shutterstock.com

1. Amazon

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30 (though some items cannot be returned)

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes — unless it was an on-demand item made for you

Il.studio / Shutterstock.com
Il.studio / Shutterstock.com

2. Overstock

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Only for defective items or Overstock error

Maria Sbytova / Shutterstock.com
Maria Sbytova / Shutterstock.com

Pet Stores

Don’t forget Fido or Fluffy. You’ll likely find what you need for your animal friends at Petco and PetSmart. But do these two popular pet stores have the return policies you need, too? Turns out, their return policies are essentially identical.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

1. PetSmart

  • Days to return for a full refund: 60

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com
Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

2. Petco

  • Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days after purchase applicable only for store credit

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Shoe Stores

Online shoe retailer Zappos provides free shipping and ample time to make returns for a refund — 365 days. However, other retailers aren’t quite so generous.

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

1. Zappos

  • Days to return for a full refund: 365

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com
Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

2. DSW

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No, unless you’re a DSW Gold or Elite member — then return shipping is free.

DisobeyArt / Shutterstock.com
DisobeyArt / Shutterstock.com

3. Foot Locker

  • Days to return for a full refund: 45

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Sporting Goods and Recreational Stores

If you’re shopping for sports fans or outdoor enthusiasts, one retailer stands out for its return policy: Big 5 Sporting Goods. You can return store purchases for a full refund at any time if you have a receipt and for store credit without a receipt. The one drawback is that it doesn’t offer free shipping for returns.

tishomir / Shutterstock.com
tishomir / Shutterstock.com

1. Big 5 Sporting Goods

  • Days to return for a full refund: No time limit for store purchases; 90 days for online purchases

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

joshuaraineyphotography / iStock.com
joshuaraineyphotography / iStock.com

2. Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI)

  • Days to return for a full refund: 365 if a store member, otherwise 90 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: No, unless you’re a REI member

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

3. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops

  • Days to return for a full refund: 60; fee charged on refunded returns

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

artran / Getty Images
artran / Getty Images

Wholesale and Warehouse Stores

In addition to low prices, these stores make it easy to return items if you’re not satisfied with them. Of these retailers, BJ’s Wholesale Club has the most lenient return policy.

Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates
Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates

1. Costco

  • Days to return for a full refund: 90

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Richard Bradford / Shutterstock.com
Richard Bradford / Shutterstock.com

2. Sam’s Club

  • Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for contact lenses, which get 30 days

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com
George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com

3. BJs Wholesale Club

  • Days to return for a full refund: 365, though some exceptions apply

  • Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

  • Free shipping for online returns: No

Daria Uhlig and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

