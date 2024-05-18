68 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies of 2024
We’ve all been there: You bought something in-store or ordered online and once you sussed it out, you decided you didn’t want it. Time to return it! It seems so simple, and yet, it can get complicated. Retailers’ return policies vary widely, and lately, they’re getting stricter about deadlines.
Check Out: 8 Best Items to Buy at Costco Now To Prepare for Summer
Read More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
We looked at 68 of the top U.S. retailers to find out which ones have the best and worst return policies, evaluating them on the time allotted to return items for a full refund, whether a refund is given in the form of original payment, whether an item can be returned without a receipt and whether free shipping is available for online returns. The stores on GOBankingRates’ list are organized by retail category. Take a look at the best and worst.
Big-Box Retailers
If you’re planning to do your shopping at a big-box retailer, the good news is that the two biggest players in this retail sector — Walmart and Target — have generous return policies.
Explore More: 10 Best Affordable Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024
Find Out: 6 Cheap Aldi Household Essentials To Start Buying Now
1. Walmart
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Discover More: 7 Best New Ikea Products That Are Worth Every Penny
2. Target
Days to return for a full refund: 90 + an extra 30 days if you paid with REDCard. You have a year to return Target brand or registry items.
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
3. K-Mart
Days to return for a full refund: 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 for non-members
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
4. Big Lots
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
5. Sears
Days to return for a full refund: 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 non-members
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Read Next: Dollar Tree Raising Prices: What To Know About the $7 Items
Clothing and Department Stores
Department stores tend to have better return policies than clothing-only stores. The return policy at Macy’s is one of the better ones. However, the most generous policy is at Nordstrom, which doesn’t place a time limit on returns and doesn’t require a receipt for returns.
1. Nordstrom
Days to return for a full refund: No time limit
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
2. Bloomingdale’s
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
3. L.L. Bean
Days to return for a full refund: 365, except for defective items, which will be considered for returns beyond a year
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, if other evidence of purchase can be found
Free shipping for online returns: No
Learn More: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?
4. Macy’s
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes, for Star Rewards members. Non-Star Reward members will be deducted a $9.99 return shipping fee plus tax, where applicable, from your refund.
5. Gap/Old Navy/Banana Republic/Athleta
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
6. Neiman Marcus
Days to return for a full refund: 30 days, with the exception of Chanel handbags, accessories, apparel and shoes which are eligible for returns within 14 days of purchase and exchange within 30 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes, within 15 days
7. JCPenney
Days to return for a full refund: 60 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
Check Out: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots
8. Kohl’s
Days to return for a full refund: 180, except for premium electronics during the holiday season
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
9. Zara
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No — even exchanges only
Free shipping for online returns: No
10. Victoria’s Secret
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
11. Abercrombie & Fitch
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Read More: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Dollar Tree, According to Superfans
12. Anthropologie
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
13. Express
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
14. Lane Bryant
Days to return for a full refund: 45; 60 days if purchased with a Lane Bryant Credit Card by a Lane Bryant Reward Member), less the $5.95 return shipping cost.
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for exchanges or gift card
Free shipping for online returns: No
15. Burlington
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: N/A
Discover More: Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: 9 Products To Buy Now Before They Increase
16. Marshalls
Days to return for a full refund: 30 for in-store purchases, 40 for online purchases
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
17. TJ Maxx
Days to return for a full refund: 30 for store purchases, 40 for online purchases
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
18. H&M
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
19. Dillard’s
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Explore More: 5 Small Appliances You Shouldn’t Buy at Home Depot
20. Dollar General
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
21. Forever 21
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
22. Ross Dress For Less
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit and you must show ID
Free shipping for online returns: N/A
23. Saks Fifth Avenue
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Be Aware: 7 Appliances Frugal Homeowners Steer Clear Of
24. Dollar Tree
Days to return for a full refund: N/A
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: N/A
Electronics and Game Stores
Unfortunately, electronics and game stores have some of the worst return policies. In fact, Apple and GameStop have pretty tight deadlines.
1. Newegg
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes, so long as parcel is under 50 pounds.
2. Apple
Days to return for a full refund: 14
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Check Out: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money
3. GameStop
Days to return for a full refund: 7 days on select products; 14 days on select products; 15 days on select products. A 15% restocking fee may apply.
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
4. Best Buy
Days to return for a full refund: 15 — restocking fee may apply
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Health and Beauty Stores
Among health and beauty stores, Ulta has the most generous refund policy in terms of timeline.
1. MAC Cosmetics
Days to return for a full refund: 60, but exceptions may apply
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Find Out: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
2. Ulta
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
3. Morphe
Days to return for a full refund: 30 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: N/A
Free shipping for online returns: N/A
4. Sephora
Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days later eligible for store credit only
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it’s Sephora’s fault
Home Goods and Furniture Stores
Some home goods stores offer only 30 days to return items, and several don’t allow returns without a receipt. But Ikea is pretty lenient!
Read More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s My 4-Step Payday Routine
1. Bed Bath & Beyond
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit; some form of proof of purchase is required
Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it was the retailer’s fault
2. Ikea
Days to return for a full refund: 365
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
3. Wayfair
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
4. The Container Store
Days to return for a full refund: 120
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: N/A
Check Out: Warren Buffett: 10 Rules for Young People Who Want to Get Rich
5. Pier 1 Imports
Days to return for a full refund: 0; You have 30 days to get store credit only
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
6. HomeGoods
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
7. Crate & Barrel
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
8. Pottery Barn
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: Depends on the reason for the return
For You: Ramit Sethi: Track These 4 Numbers To Become a Millionaire
9. Williams-Sonoma
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Home Improvement Stores
Fortunately for DIYers, the two biggest home improvement stores — Home Depot and Lowe’s — offer relatively generous return policies. But be careful: One only offers store credit for returns without a receipt.
1. Lowe’s
Days to return for a full refund: 90, though some products cannot be refunded. If your purchase was made with a Lowe’s Commercial Account (LCA), Lowe’s Business Advantage (LBA), MyLowe’s Rewards Credit Card, Lowe’s Business Rewards (LBR), or Lowe’s PreLoad Plus Mastercard® you have 365 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit if purchase can’t be verified
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
2. The Home Depot
Days to return for a full refund: 90; Special Order returns or cancellations may be subject to a 15% restocking fee and must be returned to the same store where the purchase was made.
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Read Next: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
3. Sherwin-Williams
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Proof of purchase required
Free shipping for online returns: No
4. Menards
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
5. Ace Hardware
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Office, School and Art Supply Stores
The stores that sell these items have consumer-friendly return policies. The best, by far, is at Staples — which allows returns at any time for a full refund or store credit if you don’t have a receipt.
Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State
1. Staples
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
2. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
3. Michaels
Days to return for a full refund: 60
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
4. Hobby Lobby
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
Check Out: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco
Online Retailers
Amazon has one of the best store credit cards, which you might want to consider if you frequently shop on the site. It also has a pretty good return policy.
1. Amazon
Days to return for a full refund: 30 (though some items cannot be returned)
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes — unless it was an on-demand item made for you
2. Overstock
Days to return for a full refund: 30
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Only for defective items or Overstock error
Pet Stores
Don’t forget Fido or Fluffy. You’ll likely find what you need for your animal friends at Petco and PetSmart. But do these two popular pet stores have the return policies you need, too? Turns out, their return policies are essentially identical.
Explore More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
1. PetSmart
Days to return for a full refund: 60
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
2. Petco
Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days after purchase applicable only for store credit
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
Shoe Stores
Online shoe retailer Zappos provides free shipping and ample time to make returns for a refund — 365 days. However, other retailers aren’t quite so generous.
1. Zappos
Days to return for a full refund: 365
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Discover More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?
2. DSW
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No, unless you’re a DSW Gold or Elite member — then return shipping is free.
3. Foot Locker
Days to return for a full refund: 45
Returns accepted without a receipt: No
Free shipping for online returns: No
Sporting Goods and Recreational Stores
If you’re shopping for sports fans or outdoor enthusiasts, one retailer stands out for its return policy: Big 5 Sporting Goods. You can return store purchases for a full refund at any time if you have a receipt and for store credit without a receipt. The one drawback is that it doesn’t offer free shipping for returns.
1. Big 5 Sporting Goods
Days to return for a full refund: No time limit for store purchases; 90 days for online purchases
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
Find Out: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
2. Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI)
Days to return for a full refund: 365 if a store member, otherwise 90 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: No, unless you’re a REI member
Free shipping for online returns: No
3. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops
Days to return for a full refund: 60; fee charged on refunded returns
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit
Free shipping for online returns: No
Wholesale and Warehouse Stores
In addition to low prices, these stores make it easy to return items if you’re not satisfied with them. Of these retailers, BJ’s Wholesale Club has the most lenient return policy.
1. Costco
Days to return for a full refund: 90
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: Yes
Check Out: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There
2. Sam’s Club
Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for contact lenses, which get 30 days
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
3. BJs Wholesale Club
Days to return for a full refund: 365, though some exceptions apply
Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes
Free shipping for online returns: No
Daria Uhlig and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.
More From GOBankingRates
Barbara Corcoran: 3 Cities To Invest in Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 68 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies of 2024