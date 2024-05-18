68 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies of 2024

Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

We’ve all been there: You bought something in-store or ordered online and once you sussed it out, you decided you didn’t want it. Time to return it! It seems so simple, and yet, it can get complicated. Retailers’ return policies vary widely, and lately, they’re getting stricter about deadlines.

We looked at 68 of the top U.S. retailers to find out which ones have the best and worst return policies, evaluating them on the time allotted to return items for a full refund, whether a refund is given in the form of original payment, whether an item can be returned without a receipt and whether free shipping is available for online returns. The stores on GOBankingRates’ list are organized by retail category. Take a look at the best and worst.

Big-Box Retailers

If you’re planning to do your shopping at a big-box retailer, the good news is that the two biggest players in this retail sector — Walmart and Target — have generous return policies.

1. Walmart

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. Target

Days to return for a full refund: 90 + an extra 30 days if you paid with REDCard. You have a year to return Target brand or registry items.

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

3. K-Mart

Days to return for a full refund : 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 for non-members

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

4. Big Lots

Days to return for a full refund : 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

5. Sears

Days to return for a full refund : 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 non-members

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Clothing and Department Stores

Department stores tend to have better return policies than clothing-only stores. The return policy at Macy’s is one of the better ones. However, the most generous policy is at Nordstrom, which doesn’t place a time limit on returns and doesn’t require a receipt for returns.

1. Nordstrom

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

2. Bloomingdale’s

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

3. L.L. Bean

Days to return for a full refund : 365, except for defective items, which will be considered for returns beyond a year

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, if other evidence of purchase can be found

Free shipping for online returns: No

4. Macy’s

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes, for Star Rewards members. Non-Star Reward members will be deducted a $9.99 return shipping fee plus tax, where applicable, from your refund.

5. Gap/Old Navy/Banana Republic/Athleta

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

6. Neiman Marcus

Days to return for a full refund: 30 days, with the exception of Chanel handbags, accessories, apparel and shoes which are eligible for returns within 14 days of purchase and exchange within 30 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes, within 15 days

7. JCPenney

Days to return for a full refund: 60 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

8. Kohl’s

Days to return for a full refund: 180, except for premium electronics during the holiday season

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

9. Zara

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No — even exchanges only

Free shipping for online returns: No

10. Victoria’s Secret

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

11. Abercrombie & Fitch

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

12. Anthropologie

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

13. Express

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

14. Lane Bryant

Days to return for a full refund: 45; 60 days if purchased with a Lane Bryant Credit Card by a Lane Bryant Reward Member), less the $5.95 return shipping cost.

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for exchanges or gift card

Free shipping for online returns: No

15. Burlington

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

16. Marshalls

Days to return for a full refund: 30 for in-store purchases, 40 for online purchases

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

17. TJ Maxx

Days to return for a full refund: 30 for store purchases, 40 for online purchases

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

18. H&M

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

19. Dillard’s

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

20. Dollar General

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

21. Forever 21

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

22. Ross Dress For Less

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit and you must show ID

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

23. Saks Fifth Avenue

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

24. Dollar Tree

Days to return for a full refund: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Electronics and Game Stores

Unfortunately, electronics and game stores have some of the worst return policies. In fact, Apple and GameStop have pretty tight deadlines.

1. Newegg

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes, so long as parcel is under 50 pounds.

2. Apple

Days to return for a full refund: 14

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

3. GameStop

Days to return for a full refund: 7 days on select products; 14 days on select products; 15 days on select products. A 15% restocking fee may apply.

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

4. Best Buy

Days to return for a full refund: 15 — restocking fee may apply

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Health and Beauty Stores

Among health and beauty stores, Ulta has the most generous refund policy in terms of timeline.

1. MAC Cosmetics

Days to return for a full refund: 60, but exceptions may apply

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. Ulta

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

3. Morphe

Days to return for a full refund: 30 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: N/A

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

4. Sephora

Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days later eligible for store credit only

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it’s Sephora’s fault

Home Goods and Furniture Stores

Some home goods stores offer only 30 days to return items, and several don’t allow returns without a receipt. But Ikea is pretty lenient!

1. Bed Bath & Beyond

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit; some form of proof of purchase is required

Free shipping for online returns: No, unless it was the retailer’s fault

2. Ikea

Days to return for a full refund: 365

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

3. Wayfair

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

4. The Container Store

Days to return for a full refund: 120

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

5. Pier 1 Imports

Days to return for a full refund: 0; You have 30 days to get store credit only

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

6. HomeGoods

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

7. Crate & Barrel

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

8. Pottery Barn

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Depends on the reason for the return

9. Williams-Sonoma

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Home Improvement Stores

Fortunately for DIYers, the two biggest home improvement stores — Home Depot and Lowe’s — offer relatively generous return policies. But be careful: One only offers store credit for returns without a receipt.

1. Lowe’s

Days to return for a full refund: 90, though some products cannot be refunded. If your purchase was made with a Lowe’s Commercial Account (LCA), Lowe’s Business Advantage (LBA), MyLowe’s Rewards Credit Card, Lowe’s Business Rewards (LBR), or Lowe’s PreLoad Plus Mastercard® you have 365 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit if purchase can’t be verified

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. The Home Depot

Days to return for a full refund: 90; Special Order returns or cancellations may be subject to a 15% restocking fee and must be returned to the same store where the purchase was made.

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

3. Sherwin-Williams

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Proof of purchase required

Free shipping for online returns: No

4. Menards

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

5. Ace Hardware

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Office, School and Art Supply Stores

The stores that sell these items have consumer-friendly return policies. The best, by far, is at Staples — which allows returns at any time for a full refund or store credit if you don’t have a receipt.

1. Staples

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

3. Michaels

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

4. Hobby Lobby

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Online Retailers

Amazon has one of the best store credit cards, which you might want to consider if you frequently shop on the site. It also has a pretty good return policy.

1. Amazon

Days to return for a full refund: 30 (though some items cannot be returned)

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes — unless it was an on-demand item made for you

2. Overstock

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Only for defective items or Overstock error

Pet Stores

Don’t forget Fido or Fluffy. You’ll likely find what you need for your animal friends at Petco and PetSmart. But do these two popular pet stores have the return policies you need, too? Turns out, their return policies are essentially identical.

1. PetSmart

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

2. Petco

Days to return for a full refund: 30; returns made 31-60 days after purchase applicable only for store credit

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Shoe Stores

Online shoe retailer Zappos provides free shipping and ample time to make returns for a refund — 365 days. However, other retailers aren’t quite so generous.

1. Zappos

Days to return for a full refund: 365

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. DSW

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No, unless you’re a DSW Gold or Elite member — then return shipping is free.

3. Foot Locker

Days to return for a full refund: 45

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Sporting Goods and Recreational Stores

If you’re shopping for sports fans or outdoor enthusiasts, one retailer stands out for its return policy: Big 5 Sporting Goods. You can return store purchases for a full refund at any time if you have a receipt and for store credit without a receipt. The one drawback is that it doesn’t offer free shipping for returns.

1. Big 5 Sporting Goods

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit for store purchases; 90 days for online purchases

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

2. Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI)

Days to return for a full refund: 365 if a store member, otherwise 90 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: No, unless you’re a REI member

Free shipping for online returns: No

3. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops

Days to return for a full refund: 60; fee charged on refunded returns

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Wholesale and Warehouse Stores

In addition to low prices, these stores make it easy to return items if you’re not satisfied with them. Of these retailers, BJ’s Wholesale Club has the most lenient return policy.

1. Costco

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

2. Sam’s Club

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for contact lenses, which get 30 days

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

3. BJs Wholesale Club

Days to return for a full refund: 365, though some exceptions apply

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

Daria Uhlig and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

