6 Signs You Have the Wrong Store Credit Cards – Here Are 3 Features Worth Having

bernie_photo / Getty Images

You’re finally at the counter after a long day of spending your hard-earned money. Your cart is full of new clothes that will help you dazzle at the new job or decor that will transform your home for the season. As you check out, you’re asked that age-old question: “Would you like to start an account today?”

Many retailer’s credit card offers exclusive discounts and other enticements. After all, you’ll probably return to this store, so why not say yes? You’ll pay it off anyway, and it could help build your credit.

Explore More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt For the Budget Versions of These 6 Items

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

Before you sign on the dotted line, there are a few things you have to consider. What may seem like a prudent decision may soon end up a millstone in your wallet — costing you big in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOBankingRates talked to several experts to help you determine what you should avoid in-store credit cards — and look toward the features you should seek out instead.

It Doesn’t Have the Benefits For Your Needs

According to Michael Foote, founder of Quote Goat, one of the biggest questions you should ask yourself before signing up for a store credit card is whether that card’s benefits suit your habits.

“Whether they offer cashback, discounts, or loyalty points, you need a card that’ll benefit you to the max,” he said. “If you rarely travel, then opting for a card with travel rewards would be pointless.”

Foote added that, when you’re considering a store credit card, you’ve got to weigh benefits and rewards against interest rates and fees. Sure, you may love the travel points or store discounts, but if the high interest rates or excessive fees attached to a devour those rewards or benefits, you’re still losing out in the end.

The Reward Structure is Difficult

While you might think that the reward structure of a store credit card is relatively simple, sometimes, it can be too tricky to redeem. When advising people about getting a store credit card, Taylor Kovar, CFP, founder and CEO of 11 Financial, said that the reward structure can play a big part in whether a card adds value to your life.

Story continues

“Some store credit cards offer rewards that are difficult to redeem or have restrictive terms,” he said. “If the client finds the reward structure confusing or if the benefits are not aligned with their spending patterns, the card may not be worth pursuing.”

It Doesn’t Allow Flexibility

Given the plethora of storefronts many big chains have to have, both brick and mortar and digital, it seems odd that you could ever be limited in terms of where you use your store credit card. However, according to Kovar, this is a very real pitfall that you should take into account before signing up for a store card.

Certain credit cards are only good in specific store locations or come with other geographical restrictions – making them no-gos if you like to shop on the go, from finding convenient locations to making purchases on your phone during lunch.

Still, there are some clear signs that a store credit card is the right money move for you.

Find Out: 6 Valuable Everyday Items You Should Never Throw Away

You’re a Fan of the Store

If you make a point of haunting your local makeup store or you’re a fiend for home goods, you might make good use out of a credit card for those stores. Even if you’re driven to be a regular shopper by needs – such as keeping a growing family in new clothes – if you’re a big shopper, you can get big rewards.

“Consider how the client intends to use the card. If they shop frequently at a particular retailer and can maximize rewards or discounts, a store card may be beneficial,” said Kovar.

You’ll Pay Off the Balance Every Month

According to Kathryn Ellywicz with Greenpath Financial Services, a history of spending at a particular store and an ability to pay off your balance, might make you a prime candidate for a store credit card.

“Store credit cards can be a positive option for items you have budgeted for, can pay off at the end of the month, and simply want the rewards as a bonus,” she said.

You’re Getting a Good APR

Kovar advised people looking for a useful store credit to compare the annual percentage rate (APR) and fees associated with a store credit card.

If you already intend to carry a monthly balance at that store, you’ll want to look for a lower APR to make that card preferable.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Signs You Have the Wrong Store Credit Cards – Here Are 3 Features Worth Having