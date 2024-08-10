6 Best Florida Cities For Retirees Who Want To Work

littleny / Shutterstock.com

Hitting retirement age doesn’t mean they can’t still work. An estimated 19% of Americans ages 65 and up are still working, according to Vox. While some work out of necessity, others do it because they want to.

Working as a retiree doesn’t necessarily mean holding a full-time job. Everyone chooses what suits them best — whether that means sticking with part-time work, starting a business, offering their services in a consulting capacity or otherwise.

Whatever the case, for those who still want to work during retirement in Florida, it’s important to choose a location where job opportunities are abundant — and the cost of living is still affordable. Picking a place with tax-friendly laws doesn’t hurt either.

These are some of the best cities in Florida for retirees to work, according to experts.

Sarasota

Florida as a whole has no state income tax, which is great for retirees who want to work but don’t want to worry about losing a chunk of their earnings to the IRS (federal taxes aside). With a population of about 57,000, Sarasota is a decent-sized community on the Gulf Coast with a lot to offer retirees.

“The cost of living in Sarasota is reasonable, with affordable housing options that cater to various budget ranges,” said Kris Mullins, a real estate expert and the CMO at Capital Max.

The average home costs about $463,000, but things like general living costs and groceries are cheaper than in other Florida cities. Property taxes are also relatively low.

Aside from that, Sarasota also has a thriving arts and culture scene, quite a few community amenities, recreational opportunities and of course, beaches.

Plus, there are job opportunities for those in the healthcare, education, arts, and tourism industries — convenient for those who want to work part-time or as consultants.

Naples

With just under 20,000 full-time residents, Naples is another city where retirees can prosper and enjoy a high quality of life. Homes do cost a bit more there — around $600,000 on average — but this might not be a problem for homeowners who plan to sell and relocate.

“Florida, with its great climate and not having a state income tax, makes it an ideal choice for retirees wanting to work,” said Matt Consolo, the owner of Premier Point Vacations.

“It’s an amazing state that I’m happy to call home. But, if I had to pinpoint the best locations, I’d recommend Sarasota, Naples or St. Petersburg.”

Each of these cities has a lot to offer in terms of overall affordability, retiree-friendly amenities, and economic opportunities.

“Compared to major cities in Florida, these locations have a lower cost of living, with affordable housing options and fair-priced groceries,” said Consolo.

Fort Myers

On the larger side with nearly 100,000 residents, Fort Myers makes this list for a few reasons.

For one, the average home price is just $367,000. This combined with the state’s tax-friendly laws makes it an affordable option.

But affordability isn’t the only thing that makes Fort Myers stand out — the amenities do, too.

“Fort Myers has numerous golf courses, boating facilities and nature preserves,” said Mullins. “The community is also supportive of retirees, with many clubs and organizations that cater specifically to their interests.”

As for the job market, the healthcare, retail, hospitality and tourism industries are in high demand. And for those who want something part-time or seasonal, Fort Myers has those as well.

St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg is a mid-sized city with just over 261,000 residents. It’s nicknamed “Sunshine City,” and it’s not hard to see why — year-round sunshine and overall good weather will do that.

Since it’s a larger city, St. Petersburg doesn’t have a shortage when it comes to economic opportunities. The overall unemployment rate is also relatively low at 3.1% — a full percentage point below the national average.

Homes are also affordable compared to what you’d get in other parts of the country. The average home value is about $386,000 and, while retirees will need to contend with rising homeowners insurance costs, this isn’t exclusive to St. Petersburg. Insurance can be high in Florida, particularly along the coast.

Tampa

Located in Tampa Bay on the Gulf Coast, Tampa is a prominent business hub with a lot to do.

For those who plan to relocate to the city, housing costs are affordable — around $387,000 on average — and the general cost of living is standard for the state, though it’s cheaper than in bigger cities like Miami.

“There are ample part-time job opportunities in healthcare, education, and the booming tech industry,” said Mehdi Khachani, a real estate expert at JMK Property Management. “Like the rest of Florida, Tampa benefits from no state income tax.”

Orlando

Last but not least is Orlando.

The cost of living is about on par with Tampa’s, including housing prices. Khachani also pointed out that the city has a lot of retiree-friendly amenities — including cultural attractions, senior centers, golf courses and plenty of parks.

The unemployment rate in Orlando is around 2.7%, significantly lower than the national average. As for jobs, Khachani said the best industries for retirees would be healthcare and tourism — though seasonal work is also in demand.

Please note, all home values are sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of July 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Florida Cities For Retirees Who Want To Work