The 50 Worst Housing Markets in the US for Growth

When buying a home — be it to live in or to rent out to generate passive income — it’s important to know your local housing market conditions. Is it strong, stable and growing? Are mortgage rates decent? Or is it in an irreversible slump?

Find Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Try This: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

GOBankingRates determined the 50 worst housing markets in the U.S. for growth. To do this, we looked at the 200 largest metro statistical areas (MSAs) according to the real estate market and found the one-year percentage change in home value, the two-year percentage change in home value, the mean days from pending to close, the share of listings with a price cut and the mean price cut.

Here are some key findings:

Austin ranks as the worst housing market in America. Most notably, two-year home values have dropped nearly 18%.

The second-worst housing market for growth is New Orleans.

Other Texas markets are also struggling, including, but not limited to, Longview, Laredo and Dallas.

Five of the 10 worst housing markets are in Florida. Among these are North Port, Cape Coral and Crestview.

Read on for details on the 50 U.S. housing markets that are the worst for growth.

Ron Bird Photography / Compass

50. Salinas, California

June 2024 home value: $844,402

One-year home value change (percentage): 6%

Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.6%

Mean price cut: $80,737

Share of listings with price cut: 20.4%

Mean days to close: 29

Read Next: 10 Countries To Live Outside the US That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Avoid These: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Trending Now:

Kruck20 / iStock.com

49. Orlando, Florida

June 2024 home value: $399,253

One-year home value change (percentage): 3.2%

Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.3%

Mean price cut: $14,907

Share of listings with price cut: 29.3%

Mean days to close: 34

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

June 2024 home value: $240,017

One-year home value change (percentage): 1.7%

Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.6%

Mean price cut: $11,512

Share of listings with price cut: 26%

Mean days to close: 34

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Eugene, Oregon

June 2024 home value: $455,582

One-year home value change (percentage): 1.3%

Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.71%

Mean price cut: $20,297

Share of listings with price cut: 24.3%

Mean days to close: 30

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

46. Shreveport, Louisiana

June 2024 home value: $174,384

One-year home value change (percentage): 4.1%

Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.15%

Mean price cut: $11,597

Share of listings with price cut: 26%

Mean days to close: 34