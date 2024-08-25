50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Choosing a family-friendly place to live is a significant decision that involves a balancing act between safety and affordability in any big city. Several cities in America stand out for offering a combination of low crime rates and reasonable cost of living, even when compared to small towns. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family or a retiree, finding real estate where you feel comfortable — both physically and financially — is crucial for a high quality of life.
Whichever city is home for you, be sure to compare it to the cities on the list below to compare what you could spend versus what you could save. Each city has its unique charm and strengths, ensuring that you can find a community that fits your lifestyle and needs. Whether you’re looking for vibrant cultural scenes, strong job markets, excellent schools or outdoor recreational opportunities, these cities provide a safe and affordable environment to call home.
GOBankingRates conducted a study based on the costs of living and crime rate averages. They were then ranked from lowest to highest based on these average crime rates and costs and the ratings were factored by crimes per 1,000 people, then compared to the national average. Here are some key takeaways:
Cities in Texas: Of the top 25 cities from GOBankingRate’s study, 11 are located in Texas.
Cheapest cost of living: Of the top 50 cities listed, the cheapest cost of living is in Brownsville, Texas, with an estimated monthly cost of $2,940.
Most violent crime: Even though still much safer than other big cities such as New York City or Los Angeles, the highest rate of violent crimes on this list is in Mesa, Arizona.
Keep reading to review the 50 safest and most affordable American cities.
1. Elgin, Illinois
Median household income: $85,998
Household average mortgage cost: $1,840
Total monthly cost of living: $4,008
Property crimes: 851
Violent crimes: 215
2. Cary, North Carolina
Median household income: $125,317
Household average mortgage cost: $3,814
Total monthly cost of living: $5,863
Property crimes: 1,975
Violent crimes: 142
3. Gilbert, Arizona
Median household income: $115,179
Household average mortgage cost: $3,499
Total monthly cost of living: $5,510
Property crimes: 2,818
Violent crimes: 323
4. League City, Texas
Median household income: $117,316
Household average mortgage cost: $2,216
Total monthly cost of living: $4,157
Property crimes: 1,497
Violent crimes: 126
5. Rochester, Minnesota
Median household income: $83,973
Household average mortgage cost: $1,967
Total monthly cost of living: $4,111
Property crimes: 2,276
Violent crimes: 271
6. Sugar Land, Texas
Median household income: $132,247
Household average mortgage cost: $2,715
Total monthly cost of living: $4,852
Property crimes: 1,745
Violent crimes: 97
7. Pearland, Texas
Median household income: $111,123
Household average mortgage cost: $2,257
Total monthly cost of living: $4,352
Property crimes: 2,152
Violent crimes: 117
8. Meridian, Idaho
Median household income: $93,296
Household average mortgage cost: $3,131
Total monthly cost of living: $5,058
Property crimes: 836
Violent crimes: 186
9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Median household income: $82,547
Household average mortgage cost: $1,647
Total monthly cost of living: $3,647
Property crimes: 1,910
Violent crimes: 185
10. Olathe, Kansas
Median household income: $108,077
Household average mortgage cost: $2,403
Total monthly cost of living: $4,564
Property crimes: 1,747
Violent crimes: 324
11. El Paso, Texas
Median household income: $55,710
Household average mortgage cost: $1,331
Total monthly cost of living: $3,160
Property crimes: 9,353
Violent crimes: 2,123
12. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Median household income: $87,544
Household average mortgage cost: $2,468
Total monthly cost of living: $4,730
Property crimes: 7,369
Violent crimes: 400
13. Huntsville, Alabama
Median household income: $67,874
Household average mortgage cost: $1,709
Total monthly cost of living: $3,709
Property crimes: 3,297
Violent crimes: 654
14. Sterling Heights, Michigan
Median household income: $75,381
Household average mortgage cost: $1,810
Total monthly cost of living: $3,756
Property crimes: 1,547
Violent crimes: 272
15. McKinney, Texas
Median household income: $113,286
Household average mortgage cost: $3,153
Total monthly cost of living: $5,129
Property crimes: 2,163
Violent crimes: 238
16. Frisco, Texas
Median household income: $144,567
Household average mortgage cost: $4,137
Total monthly cost of living: $6,128
Property crimes: 2,928
Violent crimes: 225
17. Joliet, Illinois
Median household income: $84,971
Household average mortgage cost: $1,427
Total monthly cost of living: $3,572
Property crimes: 1,534
Violent crimes: 770
18. Laredo, Texas
Median household income: $60,928
Household average mortgage cost: $1,253
Total monthly cost of living: $3,040
Property crimes: 3,303
Violent crimes: 814
19. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Median household income: $58,233
Household average mortgage cost: $1,378
Total monthly cost of living: $3,246
Property crimes: 6,393
Violent crimes: 702
20. Dearborn, Michigan
Median household income: $64,600
Household average mortgage cost: $1,351
Total monthly cost of living: $3,297
Property crimes: 2,059
Violent crimes: 302
21. Grand Prairie, Texas
Median household income: $76,626
Household average mortgage cost: $1,961
Total monthly cost of living: $3,996
Property crimes: 3,770
Violent crimes: 405
22. Plano, Texas
Median household income: $105,679
Household average mortgage cost: $3,217
Total monthly cost of living: $5,266
Property crimes: 5,496
Violent crimes: 458
23. Carrollton, Texas
Median household income: $95,380
Household average mortgage cost: $2,583
Total monthly cost of living: $4,557
Property crimes: 2,219
Violent crimes: 276
24. McAllen, Texas
Median household income: $56,326
Household average mortgage cost: $1,351
Total monthly cost of living: $3,165
Property crimes: 2,840
Violent crimes: 285
25. Surprise, Arizona
Median household income: $87,756
Household average mortgage cost: $2,617
Total monthly cost of living: $4,639
Property crimes: 2,163
Violent crimes: 182
26. Richardson, Texas
Median household income: $94,362
Household average mortgage cost: $2,813
Total monthly cost of living: $4,900
Property crimes: 2,630
Violent crimes: 183
27. College Station, Texas
Median household income: $52,397
Household average mortgage cost: $2,110
Total monthly cost of living: $3,915
Property crimes: 2,342
Violent crimes: 248
28. Provo, Utah
Median household income: $57,943
Household average mortgage cost: $2,992
Total monthly cost of living: $5,010
Property crimes: 1,597
Violent crimes: 168
29. Midland, Texas
Median household income: $90,448
Household average mortgage cost: $1,822
Total monthly cost of living: $3,715
Property crimes: 2,482
Violent crimes: 639
30. Brownsville, Texas
Median household income: $46,735
Household average mortgage cost: $1,123
Total monthly cost of living: $2,940
Property crimes: 3,467
Violent crimes: 817
31. Denton, Texas
Median household income: $71,921
Household average mortgage cost: $2,202
Total monthly cost of living: $4,143
Property crimes: 3,672
Violent crimes: 445
32. Ann Arbor, Michigan
Median household income: $78,546
Household average mortgage cost: $3,242
Total monthly cost of living: $5,347
Property crimes: 2,069
Violent crimes: 371
33. Round Rock, Texas
Median household income: $91,888
Household average mortgage cost: $2,685
Total monthly cost of living: $4,732
Property crimes: 2,934
Violent crimes: 215
34. Chandler, Arizona
Median household income: $99,374
Household average mortgage cost: $3,227
Total monthly cost of living: $5,239
Property crimes: 5,086
Violent crimes: 513
35. Norman, Oklahoma
Median household income: $62,849
Household average mortgage cost: $1,527
Total monthly cost of living: $3,517
Property crimes: 3,547
Violent crimes: 391
36. Clovis, California
Median household income: $98,554
Household average mortgage cost: $3,086
Total monthly cost of living: $5,122
Property crimes: 2,173
Violent crimes: 236
37. Warren, Michigan
Median household income: $61,633
Household average mortgage cost: $1,209
Total monthly cost of living: $3,121
Property crimes: 2,274
Violent crimes: 670
38. Overland Park, Kansas
Median household income: $100,876
Household average mortgage cost: $2,675
Total monthly cost of living: $4,842
Property crimes: 4,708
Violent crimes: 437
39. Clarksville, Tennessee
Median household income: $62,688
Household average mortgage cost: $1,819
Total monthly cost of living: $3,816
Property crimes: 3,493
Violent crimes: 871
40. Abilene, Texas
Median household income: $59,254
Household average mortgage cost: $1,186
Total monthly cost of living: $3,071
Property crimes: 2,498
Violent crimes: 587
41. Jersey City, New Jersey
Median household income: $91,151
Household average mortgage cost: $3,685
Total monthly cost of living: $5,879
Property crimes: 3,825
Violent crimes: 609
42. Odessa, Texas
Median household income: $71,293
Household average mortgage cost: $1,367
Total monthly cost of living: $3,287
Property crimes: 2,278
Violent crimes: 573
43. Lincoln, Nebraska
Median household income: $67,846
Household average mortgage cost: $1,669
Total monthly cost of living: $4,000
Property crimes: 8,354
Violent crimes: 1,123
44. Mesa, Arizona
Median household income: $73,766
Household average mortgage cost: $2,695
Total monthly cost of living: $4,694
Property crimes: 9,081
Violent crimes: 2,193
45. Madison, Wisconsin
Median household income: $74,895
Household average mortgage cost: $2,507
Total monthly cost of living: $4,691
Property crimes: 6,459
Violent crimes: 810
46. Elk Grove, California
Median household income: $115,864
Household average mortgage cost: $3,899
Total monthly cost of living: $6,123
Property crimes: 2,366
Violent crimes: 364
47. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Median household income: $66,895
Household average mortgage cost: $1,217
Total monthly cost of living: $3,288
Property crimes: 4,124
Violent crimes: 433
48. Roseville, California
Median household income: $112,265
Household average mortgage cost: $3,905
Total monthly cost of living: $6,050
Property crimes: 2,930
Violent crimes: 254
49. Centennial, Colorado
Median household income: $124,617
Household average mortgage cost: $4,101
Total monthly cost of living: $6,364
Property crimes: 2,233
Violent crimes: 209
50. West Jordan, Utah
Median household income: $99,002
Household average mortgage cost: $3,253
Total monthly cost of living: $5,300
Property crimes: 2,498
Violent crimes: 386
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in the United States by population, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, to find the safest and cheapest cities. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability as sourced from Livability Index, the violent and property crime count as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer for the most recent data year of 2022, and average single-family home value from April 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The average expenditure costs were calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average mortgage cost can be calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the average mortgage cost. Using the total population and crime counts, the crime rates per 1000 residents can be calculated. Using the average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost, the total average cost of living for each city can be calculated. The cities with any data missing were removed to accurately compare cities and all the cities were sorted to show the lowest violent crime rate to the highest, representing the safest cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 3rd, 2024.
