50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In

kupicoo / iStock.com

Choosing a family-friendly place to live is a significant decision that involves a balancing act between safety and affordability in any big city. Several cities in America stand out for offering a combination of low crime rates and reasonable cost of living, even when compared to small towns. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family or a retiree, finding real estate where you feel comfortable — both physically and financially — is crucial for a high quality of life.

Whichever city is home for you, be sure to compare it to the cities on the list below to compare what you could spend versus what you could save. Each city has its unique charm and strengths, ensuring that you can find a community that fits your lifestyle and needs. Whether you’re looking for vibrant cultural scenes, strong job markets, excellent schools or outdoor recreational opportunities, these cities provide a safe and affordable environment to call home.

GOBankingRates conducted a study based on the costs of living and crime rate averages. They were then ranked from lowest to highest based on these average crime rates and costs and the ratings were factored by crimes per 1,000 people, then compared to the national average. Here are some key takeaways:

Cities in Texas: Of the top 25 cities from GOBankingRate’s study, 11 are located in Texas.

Cheapest cost of living: Of the top 50 cities listed, the cheapest cost of living is in Brownsville, Texas, with an estimated monthly cost of $2,940.

Most violent crime: Even though still much safer than other big cities such as New York City or Los Angeles, the highest rate of violent crimes on this list is in Mesa, Arizona.

Keep reading to review the 50 safest and most affordable American cities.

David Wilson / Flickr.com

1. Elgin, Illinois

Median household income: $85,998

Household average mortgage cost: $1,840

Total monthly cost of living: $4,008

Property crimes: 851

Violent crimes: 215

Kruck20 / iStock.com

2. Cary, North Carolina

Median household income: $125,317

Household average mortgage cost: $3,814

Total monthly cost of living: $5,863

Property crimes: 1,975

Violent crimes: 142

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Gilbert, Arizona

Median household income: $115,179

Household average mortgage cost: $3,499

Total monthly cost of living: $5,510

Property crimes: 2,818

Violent crimes: 323

Patrick Feller / Flickr.com

4. League City, Texas

Median household income: $117,316

Household average mortgage cost: $2,216

Total monthly cost of living: $4,157

Property crimes: 1,497

Violent crimes: 126

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Rochester, Minnesota

Median household income: $83,973

Household average mortgage cost: $1,967

Total monthly cost of living: $4,111

Property crimes: 2,276

Violent crimes: 271

cheng8 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Sugar Land, Texas

Median household income: $132,247

Household average mortgage cost: $2,715

Total monthly cost of living: $4,852

Property crimes: 1,745

Violent crimes: 97

andresr / Getty Images

7. Pearland, Texas

Median household income: $111,123

Household average mortgage cost: $2,257

Total monthly cost of living: $4,352

Property crimes: 2,152

Violent crimes: 117

valentinrussanov / Getty Images

8. Meridian, Idaho

Median household income: $93,296

Household average mortgage cost: $3,131

Total monthly cost of living: $5,058

Property crimes: 836

Violent crimes: 186

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Median household income: $82,547

Household average mortgage cost: $1,647

Total monthly cost of living: $3,647

Property crimes: 1,910

Violent crimes: 185

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

10. Olathe, Kansas

Median household income: $108,077

Household average mortgage cost: $2,403

Total monthly cost of living: $4,564

Property crimes: 1,747

Violent crimes: 324

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. El Paso, Texas

Median household income: $55,710

Household average mortgage cost: $1,331

Total monthly cost of living: $3,160

Property crimes: 9,353

Violent crimes: 2,123

Yongqi Gou / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $87,544

Household average mortgage cost: $2,468

Total monthly cost of living: $4,730

Property crimes: 7,369

Violent crimes: 400

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

13. Huntsville, Alabama

Median household income: $67,874

Household average mortgage cost: $1,709

Total monthly cost of living: $3,709

Property crimes: 3,297

Violent crimes: 654

Local hero / Wikimedia Commons

14. Sterling Heights, Michigan

Median household income: $75,381

Household average mortgage cost: $1,810

Total monthly cost of living: $3,756

Property crimes: 1,547

Violent crimes: 272

Rick Ray / Flickr.com

15. McKinney, Texas

Median household income: $113,286

Household average mortgage cost: $3,153

Total monthly cost of living: $5,129

Property crimes: 2,163

Violent crimes: 238

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Frisco, Texas

Median household income: $144,567

Household average mortgage cost: $4,137

Total monthly cost of living: $6,128

Property crimes: 2,928

Violent crimes: 225

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Joliet, Illinois

Median household income: $84,971

Household average mortgage cost: $1,427

Total monthly cost of living: $3,572

Property crimes: 1,534

Violent crimes: 770

Not Home / Wikimedia Commons

18. Laredo, Texas

Median household income: $60,928

Household average mortgage cost: $1,253

Total monthly cost of living: $3,040

Property crimes: 3,303

Violent crimes: 814

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median household income: $58,233

Household average mortgage cost: $1,378

Total monthly cost of living: $3,246

Property crimes: 6,393

Violent crimes: 702

corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Dearborn, Michigan

Median household income: $64,600

Household average mortgage cost: $1,351

Total monthly cost of living: $3,297

Property crimes: 2,059

Violent crimes: 302

GP user / Wikimedia Commons

21. Grand Prairie, Texas

Median household income: $76,626

Household average mortgage cost: $1,961

Total monthly cost of living: $3,996

Property crimes: 3,770

Violent crimes: 405

Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Plano, Texas

Median household income: $105,679

Household average mortgage cost: $3,217

Total monthly cost of living: $5,266

Property crimes: 5,496

Violent crimes: 458

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Carrollton, Texas

Median household income: $95,380

Household average mortgage cost: $2,583

Total monthly cost of living: $4,557

Property crimes: 2,219

Violent crimes: 276

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. McAllen, Texas

Median household income: $56,326

Household average mortgage cost: $1,351

Total monthly cost of living: $3,165

Property crimes: 2,840

Violent crimes: 285

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Surprise, Arizona

Median household income: $87,756

Household average mortgage cost: $2,617

Total monthly cost of living: $4,639

Property crimes: 2,163

Violent crimes: 182

NathanBeach / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

26. Richardson, Texas

Median household income: $94,362

Household average mortgage cost: $2,813

Total monthly cost of living: $4,900

Property crimes: 2,630

Violent crimes: 183

FatCamera / iStock.com

27. College Station, Texas

Median household income: $52,397

Household average mortgage cost: $2,110

Total monthly cost of living: $3,915

Property crimes: 2,342

Violent crimes: 248

Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons

28. Provo, Utah

Median household income: $57,943

Household average mortgage cost: $2,992

Total monthly cost of living: $5,010

Property crimes: 1,597

Violent crimes: 168

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Midland, Texas

Median household income: $90,448

Household average mortgage cost: $1,822

Total monthly cost of living: $3,715

Property crimes: 2,482

Violent crimes: 639

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Brownsville, Texas

Median household income: $46,735

Household average mortgage cost: $1,123

Total monthly cost of living: $2,940

Property crimes: 3,467

Violent crimes: 817

Steven Wagner / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2

31. Denton, Texas

Median household income: $71,921

Household average mortgage cost: $2,202

Total monthly cost of living: $4,143

Property crimes: 3,672

Violent crimes: 445

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

32. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Median household income: $78,546

Household average mortgage cost: $3,242

Total monthly cost of living: $5,347

Property crimes: 2,069

Violent crimes: 371

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Round Rock, Texas

Median household income: $91,888

Household average mortgage cost: $2,685

Total monthly cost of living: $4,732

Property crimes: 2,934

Violent crimes: 215

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Chandler, Arizona

Median household income: $99,374

Household average mortgage cost: $3,227

Total monthly cost of living: $5,239

Property crimes: 5,086

Violent crimes: 513

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

35. Norman, Oklahoma

Median household income: $62,849

Household average mortgage cost: $1,527

Total monthly cost of living: $3,517

Property crimes: 3,547

Violent crimes: 391

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

36. Clovis, California

Median household income: $98,554

Household average mortgage cost: $3,086

Total monthly cost of living: $5,122

Property crimes: 2,173

Violent crimes: 236

Makedonski / Wikimedia Commons

37. Warren, Michigan

Median household income: $61,633

Household average mortgage cost: $1,209

Total monthly cost of living: $3,121

Property crimes: 2,274

Violent crimes: 670

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

38. Overland Park, Kansas

Median household income: $100,876

Household average mortgage cost: $2,675

Total monthly cost of living: $4,842

Property crimes: 4,708

Violent crimes: 437

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

39. Clarksville, Tennessee

Median household income: $62,688

Household average mortgage cost: $1,819

Total monthly cost of living: $3,816

Property crimes: 3,493

Violent crimes: 871

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Abilene, Texas

Median household income: $59,254

Household average mortgage cost: $1,186

Total monthly cost of living: $3,071

Property crimes: 2,498

Violent crimes: 587

John Penney / Getty Images

41. Jersey City, New Jersey

Median household income: $91,151

Household average mortgage cost: $3,685

Total monthly cost of living: $5,879

Property crimes: 3,825

Violent crimes: 609

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Odessa, Texas

Median household income: $71,293

Household average mortgage cost: $1,367

Total monthly cost of living: $3,287

Property crimes: 2,278

Violent crimes: 573

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median household income: $67,846

Household average mortgage cost: $1,669

Total monthly cost of living: $4,000

Property crimes: 8,354

Violent crimes: 1,123

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Mesa, Arizona

Median household income: $73,766

Household average mortgage cost: $2,695

Total monthly cost of living: $4,694

Property crimes: 9,081

Violent crimes: 2,193

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

45. Madison, Wisconsin

Median household income: $74,895

Household average mortgage cost: $2,507

Total monthly cost of living: $4,691

Property crimes: 6,459

Violent crimes: 810

EG-Richard / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

46. Elk Grove, California

Median household income: $115,864

Household average mortgage cost: $3,899

Total monthly cost of living: $6,123

Property crimes: 2,366

Violent crimes: 364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Median household income: $66,895

Household average mortgage cost: $1,217

Total monthly cost of living: $3,288

Property crimes: 4,124

Violent crimes: 433

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Roseville, California

Median household income: $112,265

Household average mortgage cost: $3,905

Total monthly cost of living: $6,050

Property crimes: 2,930

Violent crimes: 254

Kritchanut / Getty Images

49. Centennial, Colorado

Median household income: $124,617

Household average mortgage cost: $4,101

Total monthly cost of living: $6,364

Property crimes: 2,233

Violent crimes: 209

Shannon Lucas / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

50. West Jordan, Utah

Median household income: $99,002

Household average mortgage cost: $3,253

Total monthly cost of living: $5,300

Property crimes: 2,498

Violent crimes: 386

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in the United States by population, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, to find the safest and cheapest cities. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability as sourced from Livability Index, the violent and property crime count as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer for the most recent data year of 2022, and average single-family home value from April 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The average expenditure costs were calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average mortgage cost can be calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the average mortgage cost. Using the total population and crime counts, the crime rates per 1000 residents can be calculated. Using the average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost, the total average cost of living for each city can be calculated. The cities with any data missing were removed to accurately compare cities and all the cities were sorted to show the lowest violent crime rate to the highest, representing the safest cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 3rd, 2024.

