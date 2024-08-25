Advertisement
50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In

Caitlyn Moorhead
·11 min read
kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Choosing a family-friendly place to live is a significant decision that involves a balancing act between safety and affordability in any big city. Several cities in America stand out for offering a combination of low crime rates and reasonable cost of living, even when compared to small towns. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family or a retiree, finding real estate where you feel comfortable — both physically and financially — is crucial for a high quality of life.

Whichever city is home for you, be sure to compare it to the cities on the list below to compare what you could spend versus what you could save. Each city has its unique charm and strengths, ensuring that you can find a community that fits your lifestyle and needs. Whether you’re looking for vibrant cultural scenes, strong job markets, excellent schools or outdoor recreational opportunities, these cities provide a safe and affordable environment to call home.

GOBankingRates conducted a study based on the costs of living and crime rate averages. They were then ranked from lowest to highest based on these average crime rates and costs and the ratings were factored by crimes per 1,000 people, then compared to the national average. Here are some key takeaways:

  • Cities in Texas: Of the top 25 cities from GOBankingRate’s study, 11 are located in Texas.

  • Cheapest cost of living: Of the top 50 cities listed, the cheapest cost of living is in Brownsville, Texas, with an estimated monthly cost of $2,940.

  • Most violent crime: Even though still much safer than other big cities such as New York City or Los Angeles, the highest rate of violent crimes on this list is in Mesa, Arizona.

Keep reading to review the 50 safest and most affordable American cities.

David Wilson / Flickr.com
David Wilson / Flickr.com

1. Elgin, Illinois

  • Median household income: $85,998

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,840

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,008

  • Property crimes: 851

  • Violent crimes: 215

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

2. Cary, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $125,317

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,814

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,863

  • Property crimes: 1,975

  • Violent crimes: 142

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Median household income: $115,179

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,499

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,510

  • Property crimes: 2,818

  • Violent crimes: 323

Patrick Feller / Flickr.com
Patrick Feller / Flickr.com

4. League City, Texas

  • Median household income: $117,316

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,216

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,157

  • Property crimes: 1,497

  • Violent crimes: 126

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Rochester, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $83,973

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,967

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,111

  • Property crimes: 2,276

  • Violent crimes: 271

cheng8 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cheng8 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Sugar Land, Texas

  • Median household income: $132,247

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,715

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,852

  • Property crimes: 1,745

  • Violent crimes: 97

andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

7. Pearland, Texas

  • Median household income: $111,123

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,257

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,352

  • Property crimes: 2,152

  • Violent crimes: 117

valentinrussanov / Getty Images
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

8. Meridian, Idaho

  • Median household income: $93,296

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,131

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,058

  • Property crimes: 836

  • Violent crimes: 186

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $82,547

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,647

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,647

  • Property crimes: 1,910

  • Violent crimes: 185

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons
Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

10. Olathe, Kansas

  • Median household income: $108,077

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,403

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,564

  • Property crimes: 1,747

  • Violent crimes: 324

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. El Paso, Texas

  • Median household income: $55,710

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,331

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,160

  • Property crimes: 9,353

  • Violent crimes: 2,123

Yongqi Gou / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yongqi Gou / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,544

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,468

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,730

  • Property crimes: 7,369

  • Violent crimes: 400

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

13. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Median household income: $67,874

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,709

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,709

  • Property crimes: 3,297

  • Violent crimes: 654

Local hero / Wikimedia Commons
Local hero / Wikimedia Commons

14. Sterling Heights, Michigan

  • Median household income: $75,381

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,810

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,756

  • Property crimes: 1,547

  • Violent crimes: 272

Rick Ray / Flickr.com
Rick Ray / Flickr.com

15. McKinney, Texas

  • Median household income: $113,286

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,153

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,129

  • Property crimes: 2,163

  • Violent crimes: 238

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Frisco, Texas

  • Median household income: $144,567

  • Household average mortgage cost: $4,137

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,128

  • Property crimes: 2,928

  • Violent crimes: 225

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Joliet, Illinois

  • Median household income: $84,971

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,427

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,572

  • Property crimes: 1,534

  • Violent crimes: 770

Not Home / Wikimedia Commons
Not Home / Wikimedia Commons

18. Laredo, Texas

  • Median household income: $60,928

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,253

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,040

  • Property crimes: 3,303

  • Violent crimes: 814

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median household income: $58,233

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,378

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,246

  • Property crimes: 6,393

  • Violent crimes: 702

corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Dearborn, Michigan

  • Median household income: $64,600

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,351

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,297

  • Property crimes: 2,059

  • Violent crimes: 302

GP user / Wikimedia Commons
GP user / Wikimedia Commons

21. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Median household income: $76,626

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,961

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,996

  • Property crimes: 3,770

  • Violent crimes: 405

Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Plano, Texas

  • Median household income: $105,679

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,217

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,266

  • Property crimes: 5,496

  • Violent crimes: 458

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Carrollton, Texas

  • Median household income: $95,380

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,583

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,557

  • Property crimes: 2,219

  • Violent crimes: 276

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. McAllen, Texas

  • Median household income: $56,326

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,351

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,165

  • Property crimes: 2,840

  • Violent crimes: 285

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Surprise, Arizona

  • Median household income: $87,756

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,617

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,639

  • Property crimes: 2,163

  • Violent crimes: 182

NathanBeach / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
NathanBeach / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

26. Richardson, Texas

  • Median household income: $94,362

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,813

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,900

  • Property crimes: 2,630

  • Violent crimes: 183

FatCamera / iStock.com
FatCamera / iStock.com

27. College Station, Texas

  • Median household income: $52,397

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,110

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,915

  • Property crimes: 2,342

  • Violent crimes: 248

Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons
Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons

28. Provo, Utah

  • Median household income: $57,943

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,992

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,010

  • Property crimes: 1,597

  • Violent crimes: 168

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Midland, Texas

  • Median household income: $90,448

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,822

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,715

  • Property crimes: 2,482

  • Violent crimes: 639

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Brownsville, Texas

  • Median household income: $46,735

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,123

  • Total monthly cost of living: $2,940

  • Property crimes: 3,467

  • Violent crimes: 817

Steven Wagner / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2
Steven Wagner / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2

31. Denton, Texas

  • Median household income: $71,921

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,202

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,143

  • Property crimes: 3,672

  • Violent crimes: 445

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

32. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Median household income: $78,546

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,242

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,347

  • Property crimes: 2,069

  • Violent crimes: 371

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Round Rock, Texas

  • Median household income: $91,888

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,685

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,732

  • Property crimes: 2,934

  • Violent crimes: 215

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Chandler, Arizona

  • Median household income: $99,374

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,227

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,239

  • Property crimes: 5,086

  • Violent crimes: 513

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

35. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $62,849

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,527

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,517

  • Property crimes: 3,547

  • Violent crimes: 391

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images
Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

36. Clovis, California

  • Median household income: $98,554

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,086

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,122

  • Property crimes: 2,173

  • Violent crimes: 236

Makedonski / Wikimedia Commons
Makedonski / Wikimedia Commons

37. Warren, Michigan

  • Median household income: $61,633

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,209

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,121

  • Property crimes: 2,274

  • Violent crimes: 670

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

38. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Median household income: $100,876

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,675

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,842

  • Property crimes: 4,708

  • Violent crimes: 437

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

39. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $62,688

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,819

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,816

  • Property crimes: 3,493

  • Violent crimes: 871

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Abilene, Texas

  • Median household income: $59,254

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,186

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,071

  • Property crimes: 2,498

  • Violent crimes: 587

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

41. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Median household income: $91,151

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,685

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,879

  • Property crimes: 3,825

  • Violent crimes: 609

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Odessa, Texas

  • Median household income: $71,293

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,367

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,287

  • Property crimes: 2,278

  • Violent crimes: 573

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $67,846

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,669

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,000

  • Property crimes: 8,354

  • Violent crimes: 1,123

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median household income: $73,766

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,695

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,694

  • Property crimes: 9,081

  • Violent crimes: 2,193

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

45. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $74,895

  • Household average mortgage cost: $2,507

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,691

  • Property crimes: 6,459

  • Violent crimes: 810

EG-Richard / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
EG-Richard / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

46. Elk Grove, California

  • Median household income: $115,864

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,899

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,123

  • Property crimes: 2,366

  • Violent crimes: 364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Median household income: $66,895

  • Household average mortgage cost: $1,217

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,288

  • Property crimes: 4,124

  • Violent crimes: 433

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Roseville, California

  • Median household income: $112,265

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,905

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,050

  • Property crimes: 2,930

  • Violent crimes: 254

Kritchanut / Getty Images
Kritchanut / Getty Images

49. Centennial, Colorado

  • Median household income: $124,617

  • Household average mortgage cost: $4,101

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,364

  • Property crimes: 2,233

  • Violent crimes: 209

Shannon Lucas / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Shannon Lucas / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

50. West Jordan, Utah

  • Median household income: $99,002

  • Household average mortgage cost: $3,253

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,300

  • Property crimes: 2,498

  • Violent crimes: 386

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in the United States by population, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, to find the safest and cheapest cities. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability as sourced from Livability Index, the violent and property crime count as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer for the most recent data year of 2022, and average single-family home value from April 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The average expenditure costs were calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average mortgage cost can be calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the average mortgage cost. Using the total population and crime counts, the crime rates per 1000 residents can be calculated. Using the average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost, the total average cost of living for each city can be calculated. The cities with any data missing were removed to accurately compare cities and all the cities were sorted to show the lowest violent crime rate to the highest, representing the safest cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 3rd, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In