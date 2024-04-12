In 5 Years, These 5 Stocks Could Explode Like Nvidia Did

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

It’s hard to pick a winner in the stock market today. With so many sophisticated market participants and the wide availability of high-quality data on publicly traded companies, the probability of gaining an edge against the market as a whole has become vanishingly small.

Nevertheless, for those who are lucky or perhaps smart enough to pull it off, the rewards from picking winners in the stock market can be impressive. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) is one such winner. The GPUs Nvidia specializes in are especially useful in artificial intelligence applications, and with all the hype surrounding AI over the past few years, the company has seen extraordinary success. The five-year return on Nvidia stock is roughly 1,800% — an eye-popping figure.

While Nvidia may continue to enjoy this level of success, statistically, it’s not very likely. It’s simply difficult for a business to sustain that type of return over a long period of time. Investors looking for the next big thing may want to look away from recent winners.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices is a semiconductor company that has been gaining significant market share in recent years, particularly in the CPU and GPU markets. With its Ryzen and EPYC processors, Advanced Micro Devices has been challenging industry giant Intel Corp. (INTC), while its Radeon graphics cards have been competing fiercely with Nvidia’s offerings.

Ace Zhuo, business development director for the trading technology hosting platform CheapForexVPS, believes Advanced Micro Devices is poised to benefit from the same tailwinds that have driven Nvidia’s outsize returns.

“AMD stands out for its remarkable strides in CPU and GPU markets, directly challenging industry giants. Their commitment to innovation and the increasing demand for high-performance computing and gaming technologies signal robust growth potential,” Zhuo said.

As the demand for computing power continues to grow, particularly in areas like cloud computing, gaming and data centers, Advanced Micro Devices is well positioned to capitalize on these trends and deliver strong growth in the years ahead.

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Snowflake (SNOW)

“To identify stocks with the potential for explosive growth, it’s crucial to look beyond short-term trends and focus on companies with solid fundamentals, disruptive technologies and a strong competitive edge. The rapid adoption of cloud computing and the proliferation of data have created immense opportunities for companies like Snowflake,” said Abid Salahi, co-founder of FinlyWealth.

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that provides organizations with the ability to store, manage and analyze their data in a scalable and cost-effective manner. The company’s platform is built on top of Amazon Web Services and offers features such as data warehousing, data lakes and data sharing.

With the explosive growth of data in today’s digital world, there is a growing need for companies to effectively manage and derive insights from their data. Snowflake’s platform addresses this need by providing a flexible and scalable solution that can handle large volumes of data from diverse sources. As organizations continue to prioritize data-driven decision making, Snowflake is poised to benefit from this trend and could see its stock price soar in the years ahead.

Omar Marques/SOPA Images / Shutterstock / Omar Marques/SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Datadog (DDOG)

The second cloud computing company that Salahi recommended is Datadog, a monitoring and analytics platform that helps organizations gain insights into the performance of their applications and infrastructure. The company’s platform collects and analyzes data from servers, databases, applications and other sources, allowing companies to identify and address issues before they impact their operations.

With the shift to cloud computing and the increasing complexity of modern IT environments, the demand for monitoring and analytics solutions like Datadog’s is growing rapidly. By providing real-time visibility into the health and performance of digital assets, Datadog helps companies improve their operational efficiency and deliver better customer experiences. As more organizations embrace digital transformation, Datadog is well positioned to benefit from this trend and could see its stock price soar in the years ahead.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images / Shutterstock / Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Grab Holdings (GRAB)

“When it comes to growth stocks with above-average potential, I like Grab Holdings. This firm operates the largest ride-hailing and delivery platform across Southeast Asia, along with an offering of digital financial services. Grab has an expansive footprint in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, and its long-term growth potential is substantial, largely due to rising incomes and booming demand for digital services in its operating region,” said Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA, an expert contributor at Annuity.org.

With its diverse portfolio of services and strong market presence, Grab is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia. As more consumers in the region embrace digital services for transportation, food delivery and financial transactions, Grab stands to benefit from this trend and could see its stock price explode in the years ahead.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings is a leading manufacturer and distributor of functional beverages, including energy drinks and fitness drinks. The company’s flagship product, Celsius, is marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional energy drinks, with its proprietary blend of ingredients designed to boost metabolism and provide sustained energy without the crash or jitters.

“Energy drinks have long been popular, and Celsius is now profitable as it expands into international markets. Its partnership with giant PepsiCo means it’s likely to keep its upward trend,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. As the company continues to expand its distribution network and introduce new products, it could see significant growth in its revenue and profitability, driving its stock price higher in the years ahead.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In 5 Years, These 5 Stocks Could Explode Like Nvidia Did