5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

tommy / Getty Images

Whether you’re looking for a long-term investment and want to make sure you’re not buying a money sink or you’re thinking about buying your first home, it’s important to choose the right property type. Right now, interest rates and housing prices are still high across the board, but some types of homes could lose value in the next 12 to 18 months.

Check Out: I’m a Realtor — 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

Learn More: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

This could be good news if you’re a prospective buyer and want something affordable for the long term. But it could also be problematic for sellers and short-term investors alike. After all, plummeting prices mean lower returns for both.

GOBankingRates spoke with real estate experts about the types of homes they expect to lose value by the end of next year. While these are only predictions and anything can happen, here’s what they said.

Arpad Benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Condos and Urban Apartments

Condominiums were once extremely popular, particularly with retirees and those who wanted a vacation property with less upkeep. But they might be falling out of favor with buyers, and demand just isn’t keeping up.

“I believe that condos in many places have a higher likelihood of losing value over the next year. This will be primarily due to an oversupply of this type of housing in certain markets,” said Danny Johnson, real estate expert at Danny Buys Houses Texas. “Condos have been the housing type of choice for many builders for a while now. It’s a simple matter of supply and demand.”

According to Alex Capozzolo, a licensed Realtor and co-founder at Brotherly Love Real Estate, apartments located in urban areas could also plummet in value. This is primarily due to oversupply, higher vacancy rates and lower demand as more people work remotely.

“With the rise of remote work arrangements, individuals and families are no longer tied to living near their workplace or city center,” he said. “As a result, there may be a shift away from urban areas towards suburban or rural locations, where housing prices are typically lower.”

Discover More: 4 Best US Mountain Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Also See: If Interest Rates Are Going Down, What Will Mortgage Rates Look Like in 2025?

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Older Suburban Homes

With the increasing popularity of new constructions, those traditional stick-built homes you see in all of those old neighborhoods could also lose value. This is especially likely for older homes.

“The one type of home that is consistently seeing new construction is large homes in suburbs and exurbs. While brand-new homes of this type are quite expensive — one of the reasons they keep being built is that they’re so profitable — homes that are 10-30 years old in suburban areas are having a hard time holding their value,” said Martin Orefice, the CEO of Rent To Own Labs.