5 Things To Consider Before Choosing a Credit Union

seb_ra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you fed up with your current bank? Do you need an auto loan or new bank account, but you don’t know where to go? Unless you live in a one-horse town, there is probably a bank on every corner, and if you are not too picky you might choose any random bank and complete an application.

However, not all financial institutions are created equal, and a bank is not your only option. Regardless of whether you are applying for a mortgage, a credit card or opening a savings account, consider the benefits of choosing a credit union.

Membership for Local Credit Unions

There is a common misconception about credit union regarding membership fields. According to Jenn Cloud, a spokesperson for Vantage Credit Union, many believe that credit unions are an “exclusive club that requires you to be a part of a union or work in a certain field.”

Yes, local credit unions have eligibility requirements, but qualifying for membership might be easier than you think. While a credit union’s membership might be open to people who work at a specific company or within a specific field, the financial institution might also extend an invitation to anyone who works, attends school or lives in the same area as the credit union. Additionally, membership might be available to you if a relative of yours is an existing member.

Benefits of Credit Unions

But, why choose a credit union over a bank? These financial institutions achieve the same purpose. You can apply for loans, open accounts and obtain a credit card with both. However, there are clear benefits of credit unions.

Unlike a bank — which is controlled by shareholders — a credit union is owned by its members. With this said, all members have a say in how the credit union operates. As a not-for-profit organization, local credit unions exist to serve their members. The money a credit union earns from the interest it receives on loans and credit cards is not paid to outside shareholders. Thus, credit unions can afford to offer lower interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans and credit cards, while raising interest rates on deposit products.

The question remains: How do you go about choosing a credit union?

Choosing a Credit Union: 5 Questions To Ask

Although credit unions share a common goal, they vary across the board. Perhaps you are eligible for membership at two or three credit unions and you can’t decide where to apply. In looking for the best credit unions, ask yourself these five questions.