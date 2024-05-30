25 Places in Florida Where You Can Retire Only on Social Security

Spotmatik Ltd / Shutterstock.com

While Social Security is supposed to be a “safety net” to supplement retirement savings, for some it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far.

In many parts of the country, the average monthly Social Security benefit (as of January 2024) of $1,862.03 is just not enough — but Florida provides some options, especially for couples, who collectively can make between $2,773.85 and $3,724.06 (depending on if both spouses are working) from Social Security. The Sunshine State is a decent place to survive on only a Social Security check for some couples, particularly in these fifteen towns.

Check Out: Social Security 2024: 6 Changes That Impact Your Benefits

Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

To figure out where you can live on your Social Security checks in Florida, GOBankingRates determined the average monthly benefit for retired workers, sourced from the Social Security Administration, and the average January 2024 rent in Florida from the Zillow Observed Rental Index.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOBankingRates then researched Sperling’s Best to find the cost-of-living index for each listed city, looking at grocery and healthcare index scores. GOBankingRates also used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the total monthly expenditures for couples aged 65 and older, adding these costs together.

Also curious about what Social Security may look like in 2035?

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3.0

25. Titusville

Average monthly rent : $1,766

Total monthly cost of living: $3,561

In Titusville, the median household income is $56,700 per year. The average home value is $283,864.

For You: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

©Shutterstock.com

24. Lakeland

Average monthly rent : $1,766

Total monthly cost of living: $3,561

Story continues

In Lakeland, the median household income is $58,290 per year. The average home value is $317,852.

Be Aware: Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much Money You Actually Need To Age in Place

Sun City Senior Living / Yelper

23. Callaway

Average monthly rent : $1,702

Total monthly cost of living: $3,541

In Callaway, population 13,455, the median household income is $61,743. Total expenditures before rent are $1,838.

Pictured: Sun City

Jillian Cain Photography / Shutterstock.com

22. Wildwood

Average monthly rent : $1,735

Total monthly cost of living: $3,527

In Wildwood, the median household income is a decent $68,121 per year. The average home value is $311,411.

Pictured: Tavares

benedek / Getty Images

21. Crystal River

Average monthly rent : $1,719

Total monthly cost of living: $3,521

In Crystal River, the median household income is $46,795 per year. The average home value is $286,824.

csfotoimages / Getty Images

20. Homosassa

Average monthly rent : $1,716

Total monthly cost of living: $3,515

In Homosassa, which has a tiny population of 2,016, total expenditures between rent and other expenses is just over $3,500.

Trending Now: Retirement Savings: How Much Retirees Should Keep in Cash — On Hand and in the Bank

BSPollard / Getty Images

19. Gainesville

Average monthly rent : $1,577

Total monthly cost of living: $3,514

In Gainesville, retired couples will pay around $3,500 in total monthly expenditures, leaving them around $225 left over.

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

18. Dunnellon

Average monthly rent : $1,676

Total monthly cost of living: $3,491

In Dunnellon, retired couples will pay slightly less than $3,500 in total monthly expenditures, leaving them around $230 left over.

Pictured: Doral

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Jacksonville

Average monthly rent : $1,600

Total monthly cost of living: $3,476

In Jacksonville, with a population just under one million, retired couples pay $1,876 in monthly expenditures, before rent.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Lake Placid

Average monthly rent : $1,624

Total monthly cost of living: $3,458

In Lake Placid, population 2,349, retired couples will have about $265 left over after expenses.

Pictured: Lakeland

Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing – and Where They’re Going Instead

wsfurlan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Oak Ridge

Average monthly rent : $1,496

Total monthly cost of living: $3,451

In Oak Ridge, the median household income is $27,296 per year. The average home value is $286,179.

Pictured: Miami

©Shutterstock.com

14. Crawfordville

Average monthly rent : $1,971

Total monthly cost of living: $3,446

In Crawfordville, population 5,268, the median household income is the highest on this list, $92,813 per year.

Pictured: Sarasota

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

13. Lake City

Average monthly rent : $1,475

Total monthly cost of living: $3,422

In Lake City, the median household income is $46,172 per year. While rent is almost $1,500, other total monthly expenditures are less than $1,900.

Pictured: Orlando

Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

12. Inverness

Average monthly rent : $1,614

Total monthly cost of living: $3,410

In Inverness, population 7,602, the median household income is $42,282. The total monthly expenditures are less than $3,500.

Pictured: Kendall

Discover More: Retirement Spending: 9 Things Even Spendthrifts Don’t Waste Money On

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

11. Pensacola

Average monthly rent : $1,599

Total monthly cost of living: $3,409

In Pensacola, population 54,059, the median household income is $67,722, the second highest on this list.

©Shutterstock.com

10. South Daytona

Average monthly rent : $1,572

Total monthly cost of living: $3,400

In South Daytona, population 13,132, the median household income is $54,898. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,828.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

9. Daytona Beach

Average monthly rent : $1,588

Total monthly cost of living: $3,391

In Daytona Beach, population 73,329, the median household income is $47,608. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,803.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

8. Tallahassee

Average monthly rent : $1,448

Total monthly cost of living: $3,362

In Tallahassee, population 198,259, the median household income is $52,899. Monthly expenditures before rent are the third highest on the list, $1,914.

Read Next: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

ivanastar / Getty Images

7. Leesburg

Average monthly rent : $1,531

Total monthly cost of living: $3,345

In Leesburg, population 27,226, the median household income is $43,733. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,814.

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Ocala

Average monthly rent : $1,548

Total monthly cost of living: $3,314

In Ocala, population 63,504, the median household income is $50,618. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,766.

5. Sebring

Average monthly rent : $1,487

Total monthly cost of living: $3,278

In Sebring, population 11,006, the median household income is $38,024. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,792.

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Lake Wales

Average monthly rent : $1,421

Total monthly cost of living: $3,255

In Lake Wales, population 16,455, the median household income is $55,833. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,834.

Pictured: Weston

Explore More: 4 Ways Baby Boomers Become ‘House Poor’ in Retirement

Mathew105601 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

3. Palatka

Average monthly rent : $1,375

Total monthly cost of living: $3,161

In Palatka, population 10,471, the median household income is $30,945. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,786.

2. Avon Park

Average monthly rent : $1,300

Total monthly cost of living: $3,121

In Avon Park, population 9,789, the median household income is $35,340. Monthly expenditures before rent are $1,821.

Pictured: Orlando

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Marianna

Average monthly rent : $875

Total monthly cost of living: $2,657

In Marianna, population 6,681, the median household income is very low, at $27,296. However, so are monthly expenditures, which before rent are $1,782, the lowest on the list. And rent is lower by almost half as much as many of the cities on this list.

Pictured: North Port

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Florida to find the places where you can live on only Social Security benefits. Using the Zillow Observed Rental Index the average rent price for January 2024 can be found. Using the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey the total population, total households and median household income were found for each city. The cost of living indexes were found for: grocery, healthcare, housing, transportation, utilities and misc as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the average costs for each expenditure, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Residents, the average expenditure costs for each city can be calculated. Adding the expenditure cost to the rent cost gives the total cost of living for each city. The average Social Security benefits can be found from the Social Security Administration’s Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance Benefits Awarded. GOBankingRates assumes a couple who both worked full time and are claiming separate Social Security benefits. All cities with a monthly cost of living above two full-time workers’ Social Security benefits were removed for this study and the remaining 49 cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive. The total population, total household, median household income and average single-family home value were all included for supplemental information. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of May 29, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Places in Florida Where You Can Retire Only on Social Security