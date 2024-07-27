5 Places in America To Retire That Are Just as Cheap as Mexico, Portugal and Costa Rica

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may know friends or family who’ve moved to places like Mexico, Portugal or Costa Rica to live more frugally after they retire.

If you’re looking to stay in the United States for your retirement, you might want to look at places other than Florida to find affordable options. Since location also matters, one place to look could be Youngstown, Ohio. It’s close to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, marks the midpoint between New York City and Chicago, and ranks as the most affordable place for retirement, according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News compared the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S. as potential retirement locations. Those making the most affordable places to retire list have the most affordable housing and scored highly on the U.S. News best places to retire ranking.

Here’s a look at the five most affordable places to retire:

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown tops the list with very affordable housing options for retirees. The median-priced home here is $137,546 and you can rent an apartment for a median of $706 monthly.

Hickory, North Carolina

According to U.S. News, in Hickory, “The low cost of housing helps retirees live well on a modest income.” The median home price is $219,950 and renters pay a median of $743 per month.

Springfield, Missouri

Springfield might be a good choice for retirement for several reasons. First, the cost of living, including everyday expenses, is much lower than in other parts of the country. There’s also a lively downtown and plenty of outdoor activities.

Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is much more affordable than Austin or Houston if you want to go to Texas for retirement. It also has a comfortable climate and cultural influences from nearby Mexico.

Huntington, West Virginia and Ashland, Kentucky-Ohio

The metro area that includes Huntington and Ashland, Kentucky, is located along the Ohio River. Here, you’ll find low housing costs and an affordable cost of living. You can own a home for a median price of $165,496.

