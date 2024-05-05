5 Most Expensive Airlines in the World

Chalabala / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you talk to any frequent traveler, they’ll all probably tell you the same thing. They’d prefer to be toward the front of the plane than squished near the back, fighting for space on the armrest. Unfortunately, first-class seats aren’t getting any cheaper, and most are available to only the richest 1%.

Keep reading to learn more about the most expensive airlines in the world, their costs and what you can expect on board.

Etihad Airways

If you’re looking for one of the most luxurious first-class cabins, look no further than Etihad Airways. “The Residence” class, which includes private apartments, is limited to its A380 aircraft. Each apartment is a three-room suite that includes a spacious living area with a leather couch, a separate sleeping area with a double bed and a private en-suite shower. And that’s not all. A dedicated butler will be at your service throughout the flight.

“Flying in The Residence offers … ultra-luxurious amenities and unparalleled privacy,” said Arsen Misakyan, co-founder and CEO of LAXcar. “When booking via Etihad’s website in December for a mid-May flight from New York to Abu Dhabi, the cost for first-class apartments ranged between approximately $9,000 and $10,000 each way. For The Residence, an additional $3,000 per leg was added, bringing the total to about $24,000.”

Misakyan also said that as of March 2021, Etihad Airways held the record for the most expensive airline ticket, with a one-way fare from New York to Mumbai priced at $38,000.

Emirates

For many people, sleeping on an airplane can be a challenge. However, that’s not the case when flying on an Emirates A380 aircraft. This Dubai-based airline has private suites with electronic sliding doors instead of the curtains that many airlines have. Plus, to help you feel refreshed when you reach your destination, you’ll be provided with a pair of moisturizing pajamas.

“Passengers can enjoy gourmet dining options prepared by onboard chefs, along with a selection of fine wines and champagne,” said Tony Abrams, founder of Four Hundred Travel. “Emirates is known for its luxurious onboard showers in first-class on select aircraft, providing passengers with the unique experience of freshening up during a long flight.”

According to The Luxury Travel Expert, the price for an Emirates first-class round-trip ticket can range from $5,000 to $25,000.

Singapore Airlines

Another airline that offers the opportunity to fly in luxury if you can afford the price tag is Singapore Airlines. Booking its first-class suites on an A380 aircraft will set you back quite a few dollars, but you’ll feel like you have the airplane to yourself.

Your spacious suite will include not only a swivel leather chair but also a separate single bed. If you’re flying with a significant other, you can book as a double, and the partition will be removed, making a double bed. Unfortunately, Singapore Airlines’ suites don’t include private showers as Emirates’ do, but each suite does have a sit-down vanity counter that will allow you to freshen up before landing.

“Singapore Airlines offers one of the most opulent first-class experiences globally with its suites, which feature individual cabins with sliding doors, standalone beds, leather chairs and gourmet meal service,” Misakyan said. “Fares for these suites can start from $15,000 for routes like Singapore to New York, underlining the airline’s focus on supreme comfort, exquisite personal service and culinary excellence.”

Cathay Pacific

Next on the list is Cathay Pacific, where first-class flights can cost $30,000 or more depending on the route and time of year. Other airlines have fully closing doors that help isolate you from other travelers. While Cathay Pacific doesn’t provide that, the experience is nearly as grand. There are only six first-class lie-flat seats, and each comes with Bamford 600-thread-count sheets. Plus, you’ll receive pajamas, slippers and Bamford skin care products.

Cathay Pacific is also known for its onboard food choices. Plus, it has a great wine selection that is well above what other airlines offer.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa rounds out the list of the most expensive airlines in the world. In the fall of 2024, it’s expected to launch its latest Allegris first-class product, which will rival some of the other airlines on this list. You’ll be able to choose from a “Suite” or “Suite Plus.”

Suites will come equipped with a fully closing door and an extra-wide seat that transforms into a bed. They’ll also have a 32-inch 4K TV and a personal wardrobe for keeping your belongings.

Booking a Suite Plus is ideal for a couple traveling together. It comes with two extra-wide seats that can be turned into a double bed. You’ll also have a 43-inch 4K TV and wireless charging for your electronics.

While exact prices for flights in a Lufthansa Suite and Suite Plus haven’t been released, the expectation is that they’ll be some of the most expensive flights in the world.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Expensive Airlines in the World