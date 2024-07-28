5 Most Affordable Rental Markets for Families of Four on the West Coast

Sveta Imnadze / Shutterstock.com

You don’t need to be a real estate investor to know that housing on the West Coast is outrageously expensive.

The median rent in San Jose clocks in at a dizzying $3,064, according to Zillow. In San Diego, you can expect a median rent of $3,163, and in San Francisco? Prepare to cough up $3,350 to put a roof over your head.

The scariest part is that rents are actually a bargain compared to buying. If you wanted to buy a median home in San Francisco, you’d need a mountainous $1,292,126. That makes for a gross rent multiplier of 32.1, compared to a gross rent multiplier of just 14.1 nationwide.

So where can a middle-class family of four actually afford to live on the West Coast?

1. Salem, Oregon

Diego Anderson serves as a real estate expert with Clearsurance.com, and knows the West Coast well. “Salem is cheap relative to Portland but has good schools and family-friendly amenities,” he said.

Indeed, the city boasts a median rent of $1,475. That makes rents here 31.4% cheaper than the national average of $2,150.

“The city has parks, vineyards and rivers for outdoor fun,” Anderson explained. “There’s a big community vibe with lots of events for families, though the job market is still behind larger cities like Portland or Seattle.

“Yes, it rains a lot in the winter — bummer if you like sunny days. On the plus side, you live near Portland enough to enjoy the city without paying a fortune.”

2. Spokane, Washington

With a median rent of $1,495, Spokane offers another steal for West Coast housing.

“Spokane also has good schools and good healthcare,” noted Anderson. “Jobs are plentiful –especially in healthcare and education. Parks, a riverfront and lots of outdoor activities, like skiing and hiking, make it a fun town.

“As a potential downside, winters can be harsh with lots of snow, making it not ideal for everyone. Spokane is growing but smaller. Cities like Seattle or Portland have more cultural amenities and entertainment choices. The growth rate indicates a future to look forward to.”

Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant, also spoke highly of Spokane. “It is the second largest city in the state of Washington, but it is significantly more affordable than Seattle in terms of housing and general living costs,” he explained. “So, while you are saving money on rent, due to the size of the city, you still have a vast selection of job opportunities, as well as a great variety of school options for your kids.”

3. Medford, Oregon

Medford makes for another affordable option in the Pacific Northwest. Median rents cost just $1,550.

“For something smaller, visit Medford,” recommended Anderson. “Medford is more affordable and slower-paced. The weather is milder than northern Oregon, and the scenery is beautiful.

“Jobs are scarce, though, and some amenities might require you to travel. But the community is friendly, and local businesses and farmers’ markets are big here.”

4. Eugene, Oregon

Eugene boasts a median rent of $1,768, with a fun, slightly hippie vibe.

“Besides housing the University of Oregon, it sits near both the Cascade Mountains and the coast,” explained Anderson. “That makes it great for hiking, skiing and beach days. Eugene also hosts many festivals, theaters and museums.

“The downside? It also rains heavily here and job opportunities are scarce — especially outside education. But then there’s the community, which is super welcoming. There’s also a lot of sustainable living here, which is great if you like that.”

5. Lodi, California

Lodi isn’t cheap per se, with a median rent of $2,000. But that still puts it $150 per month lower than the national average.

If you love big California red wines, you might know Lodi as the locus of zinfandel wines. It maintains the charm of a small wine town, without any of the snobbery (or snooty rents) of Napa or Sonoma.

It also enjoys a central location just 20 minutes north of Stockton, 40 minutes from both Sacramento and Modesto, an hour and a half from San Francisco, and under two and half hours from Lake Tahoe.

Final Thoughts

You don’t need to be rich to live on the West Coast. But you do need to do your homework to find the best bang for your rent bucks.

“You can find an affordable place in a big city or a small town on the West Coast,” concluded Anderson. “But you may have to make some compromises.”

