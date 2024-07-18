5 Great Alternatives to Big Lots To Consider as the Retailer Announces Store Closures

Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Discount retailer Big Lots shared in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of the year.

Though it didn’t disclose where the closing stores are located, you might want to have a backup plan in case one of them is your local store. Here are a few Big Lots alternatives to consider.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s is similar to Big Lots in many ways, though the selection isn’t exactly identical.

“Ollie’s is kind of like the old-school version of Big Lots,” said Gary Gray, CEO and co-founder of the deal site, CouponChief.

“The big difference is that Ollie’s really focuses on selling ‘hard goods’ — stuff like home goods, kitchen gadgets and other practical items. Big Lots, on the other hand, tends to rely more on big-ticket furniture and appliances. Ollie’s also has a lot more consumable products, like food and health and beauty items, which can be real money savers.”

Gray said he personally enjoys the shopping experience at Ollie’s.

“What draws me to Ollie’s is that the selection is always changing, so it’s fun to go in and see what kind of random treasures I can find,” he said. “I’ve scored some amazing deals on things like flavored olive oils, snacks, candles and bedding.”

Walmart

Walmart offers similar products as Big Lots and has an even better selection.

“Walmart is a one-stop destination for different product categories, including home goods, furniture, electronics and groceries,” said Ira Lysa, retail expert and founder of the fashion brand, Ira Lysa.

According to Lysa, prices are typically comparable at Walmart and Big Lots, though sometimes Walmart’s prices are slightly higher.

“Walmart also has more [locations] and a better internet presence, so customers can more conveniently reach it,” she added.

Target

Lysa also recommends Target if you are looking for a Big Lots alternative.

“Target offers a great substitute, especially [if you are looking for] something fashionable yet relatively cheap in home décor and daily necessities,” she said. “The store carries almost everything Big Lots has, but with a heavier emphasis on styling and being in fashion.”

Dollar General

If low prices are your top priority, consider Dollar General.

“Much like Big Lots and their discount nature, Dollar General has low prices on many household goods,” Lysa said.

“But because there are thousands of locations across the country, Dollar General is much more accessible to many people. The store is focused on core items at low prices, making everything very functional and needs-based for the budget-friendly shopper.”

Five Below

Lysa recommends Five Below “for cool, inexpensive products.”

“This store provides all kinds of products, from home decor and technology add-ons to various toys and seasonal products, [many] for $5 or less,” she said. “This retailer is among the most famous for younger shoppers and anyone in the market for fun, inexpensive products.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Great Alternatives to Big Lots To Consider as the Retailer Announces Store Closures