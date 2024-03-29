5 Florida Cities Where a $100K Salary Goes the Farthest

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

If you pull down a $100,000 income, you might think you’re finally making enough to realize the dream of living large in Florida. But the state is bursting with ultra-wealthy enclaves where a $100,000 salary won’t even let you live modestly, much less magnificently.

Discover More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Check Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

But other places can easily deliver a life of tropical paradise and Sunshine State splendor for $100,000 a year. No matter where you land, Florida’s lack of a state income tax will give you more disposable income and extra leeway to save and invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that doesn’t mean you should just throw darts at the map. There are places in Florida where a $100,000 income is as good as gold, but in the wrong city, you’ll burn through that and a whole lot more without getting much bang for your buck.

Have you just cracked six figures with your eye on Florida? Consider these cities first.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota

Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch are less than a half-hour apart, just south of Tampa Bay on the state’s Gulf Coast. Lynn Brown, a Coldwell Banker Realtor who ranks in the top 10% among Realtors nationwide, and who specializes in homes with golf and beach access in the region, thinks both adjacent communities are among the best places in the state for funding a luxurious life on a $100,000 salary.

“Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch exemplify how a $100,000 income can offer a substantial lifestyle in Florida,” she said. “Residents have access to affordable luxury, enjoying high-quality living at prices lower than those in similar coastal areas. The access to pristine beaches, premium golf courses, and a vibrant cultural scene offer residents a high-quality lifestyle without the hefty price tag.”

She also cited the cities’ “excellent healthcare facilities and schools.”

“The strong sense of community and low crime rates in these areas enhance the quality of life, contributing to a higher overall value for residents.”

Story continues

Read More: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville

One longtime real estate pro thinks a trio of Florida cities could all claim the title of the perfect place to get the most out of a six-figure salary.

“Based on my extensive experience in Florida’s real estate market, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville stand out as cities where a $100,000 income goes a long way,” said Ed Brancheau, founder of SunnyNest Homes. “These cities exemplify how residents can enjoy a high quality of life without breaking the bank.”

Trending Now: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

littleny / Shutterstock.com

Tampa

AreaVibes gives Tampa an exceptional livability rating of 80, with the commute, cost of living, housing and health and safety categories earning either A or A+ ratings. It’s also a major Florida business center known for its museums, art galleries and thriving tourism industry.

“Tampa offers a lively cultural scene and a thriving tech industry,” Brancheau said.

The overall cost of living is just 7% higher than the national average, with goods and services, utilities, groceries, healthcare, transportation and utilities coming either on par or lower than average.

According to Zillow, the average home in Tampa costs $375,241, which is under the Florida average of $392,306.

HVEPhoto / iStock.com

Orlando

Famous worldwide as the home of Disney World, Orlando is one of the greatest places to visit on Earth — but it’s also a great place to live.

“Orlando boasts a diverse economy and top-notch entertainment options,” Brancheau said.

A six-figure salary can go a long way in the Central Florida hotspot.

According to AreaVibes, the cost of living is 10% higher than the national average, but groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation are all cheaper than average. The only category that’s pricey enough to drag up the entire index is housing — but that’s only expensive compared to the national average. According to Zillow, the average home in Orlando costs just shy of $380,000 — a few thousand less than the typical home in Florida as a whole.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

In the far northeast corner of the state lies Jacksonville, home to more than 1 million people and the fifth-largest city in America by area (the largest in the contiguous 48 states).

But Jax isn’t just big geographically — it can also supersize the lifestyle impact of a $100,000 salary.

“Jacksonville, with its vast urban parks and expanding financial sector, provides a balanced lifestyle with ample opportunities for growth,” Brancheau said.

The average home in Jacksonville costs less than $295,000, well under the national average and nearly $100,000 less than the average home in Florida.

The cost of living in Jacksonville is 2% cheaper than the national average. Goods and services and groceries cost less than average and transportation and healthcare cost much less.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Florida Cities Where a $100K Salary Goes the Farthest