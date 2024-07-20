5 Expensive Grocery Items College Students Should Never Buy

Brothers91 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With summer slowly coming to an end, many college students are preparing to return to their dorms or move on campus for the first time. While many colleges offer dining halls and meal plans for students, some may prefer to buy and cook their own meals, especially if their dorms come with fully-equipped kitchens.

According to Harrison Housing, college students spend around $150 to $300 on groceries a month, and several factors — such as diet, where they live and how often they cook — can influence this amount. However, while grocery prices have skyrocketed in recent years, college students can still prepare meals and cook decent food all while saving money.

To do this, it’s important to know which grocery items are best to avoid and which purchases may do more harm to a college student’s finances than good. While some groceries are household essentials, there are other items that you shouldn’t buy, since you won’t use them enough to make the most of the purchase. Others just aren’t worth the cost.

Pre-Cut Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables that are pre-cut typically cost more than those that aren’t. While the luxury of not having to cut your produce is enjoyable, a college student can save money by taking the time to cut their own fruits and vegetables.

Specialty Herbs and Spices

While certain herbs and spices such as salt, pepper and garlic powder are pantry staples, some wouldn’t be a financially savvy purchase. For instance, specialty seasonings like cream of tartar might only be used once or twice for a special dish, so opting for the store-brand option of these herbs and spices might be financially wise — if you buy them at all.

Name-Brand Cleaning Products

For a college living situation, the extra cost of name-brand cleaning products isn’t always worth it. With many products, the cheaper alternative is just as efficient as the name-brand. Therefore, going for the more affordable option can help you save more money in the long run.

Too Many Snacks

While stocking up on snacks that you can enjoy on your way to class is good in moderation, splurging on too many snacks that don’t serve as a real meal can become a financial strain. This is especially true for perishable snacks.

Single-Serve Meals

While frozen, single-serve meals might seem like a great option for the college student with a tight schedule, these meals not only lack nutritional value, but they often cost more than they’re worth. Buying the ingredients to make these meals in bigger portions can allow you to meal prep and make multiple meals for the cost of a store-bought single-serve meal.

Additional Ways College Students Can Save Money

Being mindful of what groceries you buy can help you save money, but there are other tips to keep in mind when grocery shopping as a college student. Setting a grocery budget is very important, and choosing the cheaper brands can help you stay within that budget. Buying non-perishable items and meal planning can help maximize your dollar, and cash-back apps, student discounts and bringing your own grocery bags can also help lower your expenses. If possible, consider splitting grocery costs among your roommates as well.

