5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State

The cost of housing can vary greatly from state to state, city to city and even from ZIP code to ZIP code within the same city.

To find the most affordable ZIP codes for housing in every state, GOBankingRates found the average monthly mortgage payment for the ZIP codes in each state using the average Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes, and assuming a 10% down payment with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. ZIP codes were ranked based on the cheapest average monthly mortgage payment.

Here’s a look at the ZIP codes with the most affordable housing in each state.

Alabama

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

36610 (Prichard, AL): $158 36105 (Montgomery, AL): $248 36703 (Selma, AL): $249 36603 (Mobile, AL): $268 36612 (Prichard, AL): $278

Alaska

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

99639 (Ninilchik, AK): $1,119 99714 (Salcha, AK): $1,187 99663 (Seldovia, AK): $1,361 99676 (Talkeetna, AK): $1,381 99556 (Anchor Point, AK): $1,396

Arizona

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

85321 (Ajo, AZ): $700 86441 (Dolan Springs, AZ): $712 85192 (Winkelman, AZ): $718 85539 (Miami, AZ): $811 85607 (Douglas, AZ): $923

Arkansas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

72390 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $197 71601 (Pine Bluff, AR): $276 72342 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $280 72366 (Marvell, AR): $289 71638 (Dermott, AR): $292

California

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

93562 (Trona, CA): $309 96058 (Macdoel, CA): $648 96113 (Herlong, CA): $667 96023 (Dorris, CA): $726 92347 (Hinkley, CA): $812

Colorado

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

81054 (Las Animas, CO): $527 81044 (Hasty, CO): $648 81047 (Holly, CO): $678 80744 (Ovid, CO): $696 81076 (Sugar City, CO): $759

Connecticut

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

06120 (Hartford, CT): $1,146 06112 (Hartford, CT): $1,213 06519 (New Haven, CT): $1,305 06106 (Hartford, CT): $1,312 06380 (Norwich, CT): $1,327

Delaware

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

19801 (Wilmington, DE): $827 19802 (Wilmington, DE): $1,019 19805 (Wilmington, DE): $1,156 19731 (Port Penn, DE): $1,451 19804 (Wilmington, DE): $1,516

Florida

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

32332 (Quincy, FL): $514 33854 (Lake Wales, FL): $554 32324 (Chattahoochee, FL): $614 32209 (Jacksonville, FL): $645 32206 (Jacksonville, FL): $716

Georgia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

31815 (Lumpkin, GA): $348 31903 (Columbus, GA): $355 31722 (Berlin, GA): $357 30477 (Wadley, GA): $370 31041 (Oglethorpe, GA): $390

Hawaii

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

96777 (Pahala, HI): $1,608 96778 (Pahoa, HI): $1,639 96771 (Mountain View, HI): $1,769 96785 (Volcano, HI): $2,029 96760 (Kurtistown, HI): $2,088

Idaho

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

83546 (Pierce, ID): $1,019 83868 (Kellogg, ID): $1,124 83846 (Mullan, ID): $1,175 83553 (Weippe, ID): $1,365 83555 (Winchester, ID): $1,398

Illinois

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

61605 (Peoria, IL): $147 62914 (Cairo, IL): $161 62090 (Venice, IL): $188 62205 (East Saint Louis, IL): $200 62204 (East Saint Louis, IL): $203

Indiana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

46402 (Gary, IN): $293 46407 (Gary, IN): $300 47305 (Muncie, IN): $314 47382 (Saratoga, IN): $340 47884 (Universal, IN): $345

Iowa

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

52574 (Mystic, IA): $278 52549 (Cincinnati, IA): $367 50470 (Rowan, IA): $401 50848 (Gravity, IA): $415 50590 (Swea City, IA): $427

Kansas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

67651 (Natoma, KS): $246 66851 (Florence, KS): $293 67524 (Chase, KS): $313 67070 (Kiowa, KS): $314 67556 (McCracken, KS): $316

Kentucky

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

41669 (Wheelwright, KY): $213 41667 (Weeksbury, KY): $235 40855 (Cumberland, KY): $241 41825 (Jackhorn, KY): $250 41666 (Wayland, KY): $255

Louisiana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

71103 (Shreveport, LA): $154 71109 (Shreveport, LA): $195 71101 (Shreveport, LA): $219 71108 (Shreveport, LA): $248 71202 (Monroe, LA): $267

Maine

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

04750 (Limestone, ME): $672 04785 (Van Buren, ME): $672 04742 (Fort Fairfield, ME): $752 04756 (Madawaska, ME): $769 04786 (Washburn, ME): $774

Maryland

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

21223 (Baltimore, MD): $320 21217 (Baltimore, MD): $440 21538 (Kitzmiller, MD): $464 21562 (Westernport, MD): $512 21672 (Toddville, MD): $548

Massachusetts

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

01247 (North Adams, MA): $1,356 01220 (Adams, MA): $1,375 01109 (Springfield, MA): $1,391 01105 (Springfield, MA): $1,407 01104 (Springfield, MA): $1,466

Michigan

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

48505 (Flint, MI): $151 48607 (Saginaw, MI): $218 48504 (Flint, MI): $234 48213 (Detroit, MI): $273 48217 (Detroit, MI): $281

Minnesota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

56027 (Elmore, MN): $320 56051 (Kiester, MN): $451 56121 (Ceylon, MN): $508 55782 (Ely, MN): $623 56296 (Wheaton, MN): $625

Mississippi

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

39203 (Jackson, MS): $156 39204 (Jackson, MS): $182 39209 (Jackson, MS): $184 39213 (Jackson, MS): $200 38614 (Clarksdale, MS): $239

Missouri

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

63120 (Saint Louis, MO): $175 63115 (Saint Louis, MO): $214 63107 (Saint Louis, MO): $228 63821 (Arbyrd, MO): $233 63113 (Saint Louis, MO): $285

Montana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

59326 (Fallon, MT): $808 59417 (Browning, MT): $814 59349 (Terry, MT): $816 59247 (Medicine Lake, MT): $816 59036 (Harlowton, MT): $938

Nebraska

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

68067 (Walthill, NE): $326 68327 (Chester, NE): $345 68761 (Oakdale, NE): $350 68303 (Alexandria, NE): $365 68055 (Rosalie, NE): $405

Nevada

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

89310 (Austin, NV): $426 89415 (Hawthorne, NV): $672 89318 (McGill, NV): $691 89049 (Tonopah, NV): $713 89835 (Wells, NV): $989

New Hampshire

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

03570 (Berlin, NH): $983 03582 (Northumberland, NH): $1,051 03590 (Stratford, NH): $1,108 03576 (Colebrook, NH): $1,214 03441 (Winchester, NH): $1,353

New Jersey

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

08104 (Camden, NJ): $598 08102 (Camden, NJ): $651 08103 (Camden, NJ): $686 08105 (Camden, NJ): $893 08349 (Port Norris, NJ): $898

New Mexico

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

88401 (Tucumcari, NM): $445 88026 (Santa Clara, NM): $462 88119 (Fort Sumner, NM): $511 88415 (Clayton, NM): $577 88023 (Bayard, NM): $583

New York

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

13666 (Newton Falls, NY): $274 12952 (Lyon Mountain, NY): $325 14605 (Rochester, NY): $400 12998 (Witherbee, NY): $425 14752 (Lily Dale, NY): $445

North Carolina

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

27872 (Roxobel, NC): $194 27847 (Kelford, NC): $251 27849 (Lewiston Woodville, NC): $256 27983 (Windsor, NC): $278 27890 (Weldon, NC): $312

North Dakota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

58736 (Drake, ND): $397 58053 (Lidgerwood, ND): $497 58416 (Binford, ND): $500 58793 (Westhope, ND): $511 58356 (New Rockford, ND): $523

Ohio

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

44506 (Youngstown, OH): $158 44510 (Youngstown, OH): $174 44507 (Youngstown, OH): $189 43608 (Toledo, OH): $224 44502 (Youngstown, OH): $247

Oklahoma

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

73542 (Frederick, OK): $232 73530 (Davidson, OK): $235 73569 (Terral, OK): $239 73550 (Hollis, OK): $244 73749 (Jet, OK): $248

Oregon

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

97641 (Christmas Valley, OR): $771 97907 (Huntington, OR): $964 97720 (Burns, OR): $974 97630 (Lakeview, OR): $1,001 97823 (Condon, OR): $1,038

Pennsylvania

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

15901 (Johnstown, PA): $157 17935 (Girardville, PA): $186 17948 (Mahanoy City, PA): $212 17976 (Shenandoah, PA): $221 17851 (Mount Carmel, PA): $233

Rhode Island

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

02863 (Central Falls, RI): $1,947 02907 (Providence, RI): $1,986 02909 (Providence, RI): $2,006 02860 (Pawtucket, RI): $2,039 02895 (Woonsocket, RI): $2,060

South Carolina

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

29810 (Allendale, SC): $326 29828 (Gloverville, SC): $346 29546 (Gresham, SC): $369 29178 (Whitmire, SC): $373 29351 (Joanna, SC): $389

South Dakota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

57642 (McLaughlin, SD): $397 57638 (Lemmon, SD): $534 56219 (Browns Valley, SD): $551 57437 (Eureka, SD): $556 57436 (Doland, SD): $587

Tennessee

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

37137 (Nunnelly, TN): $216 38106 (Memphis, TN): $322 37715 (Clairfield, TN): $348 38126 (Memphis, TN): $355 38108 (Memphis, TN): $361

Texas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

79080 (Skellytown, TX): $288 79544 (Rochester, TX): $303 79547 (Rule, TX): $312 79346 (Morton, TX): $315 79546 (Rotan, TX): $333

Utah

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

84724 (Elsinore, UT): $878 84525 (Elmo, UT): $1,282 84751 (Beaver, UT): $1,296 84537 (Castle Dale, UT): $1,322 84526 (Helper, UT): $1,423

Vermont

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

05906 (Lunenburg, VT): $1,066 05903 (Canaan, VT): $1,209 05837 (East Haven, VT): $1,215 05907 (Warren’s Gore, VT): $1,253 05846 (Brighton, VT): $1,262

Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

24237 (Dante, VA): $179 24216 (Appalachia, VA): $226 24602 (Bandy, VA): $298 24622 (Jewell Ridge, VA): $314 23395 (Horntown, VA): $315

Washington

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

98673 (Lyle, WA): $952 99341 (Lind, WA): $1,013 98628 (Klickitat, WA): $1,056 99125 (Endicott, WA): $1,097 99159 (Odessa, WA): $1,115

West Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

24892 (War, WV): $164 24831 (Northfork, WV): $166 24868 (Northfork, WV): $172 24801 (Welch, WV): $209 24850 (Jolo, WV): $292

Wisconsin

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

53206 (Milwaukee, WI): $396 54550 (Montreal, WI): $625 54534 (Montreal, WI): $628 53801 (Bagley, WI): $661 53204 (Milwaukee, WI): $694

Wyoming

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

82643 (Midwest, WY): $350 82945 (Superior, WY): $415 82327 (Hanna, WY): $666 82943 (Rock Springs, WY): $728 82225 (Lusk, WY): $1,007

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the ZIP codes listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes in every state to find the top five cheapest housing markets in each state. Using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code, the average home values from February 2024 were found. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage payment was calculated for each ZIP code. The top five cheapest housing market ZIP codes for each state were identified along with the city most closely related to each ZIP code. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State