5 Cars To Avoid Buying: New, Used, Hybrid, Foreign and More

LPETTET / Getty Images

If you’re looking to get a new — or new to you — car, odds are you’ve spent a healthy chunk of time researching online. You’ve probably got your budget set, a few dream cars in mind and bookmarks saved of used cars, news cars, hybrids and even those beautiful Japanese cars.

Unfortunately, the road to your perfect ride will also be filled with nightmare fuel as well: Cars that are prone to breaking down or get poor gas mileage, putting your safety — not to mention your wallet — at risk.

To help you break out of the traffic jam of poor options, GOBankingRates took a look at some of our recent auto guides to create this list of some of the options you should never take off the lot.

Find Out: 6 Best Used Cars for Retirees Under $10K in 2024

Be Aware: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Fiat 500

When GOBankingRates compiled an initial list of used cars you shouldn’t buy, experts had strong words against the Fiat 500. In fact, readers were advised to stay away from any Fiat 500 cars from 2012 to 2016 because of issues that can come with high repair costs.

GBR reported that leading industry sources like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power gave these models lower ratings for features like reliability and quality. In fact, issues with Fiats are so well known that the car has earned its own snide acronym: Fix It Again Tony.

For You: 6 Cars With Bad Reviews To Avoid

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

While the Ford Escape Hybrid does get some good marks for fuel efficiency and fuel economy, reporting from GOBankingRates showed that transmission woes are all-too common. And if you know one thing about car repairs, it’s that transmission repairs or replacements — which can cost several thousand dollars — can be devastating financially.

Leading the GBR list of hybrid vehicles to stay away from, this SUV has owners sharing that they’ve endured shifting problems that have led to a need to rebuild or replace the entire transmission.

Story continues

Mazda RX-8

Sometimes, the first generation isn’t the best generation. When GOBankingRates took a look at the Japanese cars you should steer clear of, the Mazda RX-8 was first on the list. The first-generation model only comes with a lackluster 212 horsepower. Even worse? It came 11th out of the 19 Mazda models evaluated by MazdaProblems.com, getting attention (and not the good kind) for engine failure, power steering jerks, excessive oil consumption and a number of recalls.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage has a tempting price range for drivers who want a new car for a lower cost, starting under $18,000. Unfortunately, that low price doesn’t bring high value, according to GBR reporting. In the GOBankingRates piece on new cars to avoid, car expert Melanie Musson with AutoInsurance.org shared that car owners complained about a lack of power and a drive that was decidedly not fun.

In the article, Musson is quoted: “There haven’t been enough updates to indicate that the 2024 model year will be any better. So if you care about performance, you should look into a car with more oomph.”

Cadillac XT4 Sport

If there’s one kind of car you should absolutely avoid, it’s one with poor reviews. As GOBankingRates scanned some of the cars with bad reviews, the Motor1.com review for the Cadillac XT4 Sport stood out for its no holds bar honesty: “The turbocharged engine is thrashy, the cabin is cramped and the switches and displays look almost identical to those of a plebeian Chevrolet Blazer.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cars To Avoid Buying: New, Used, Hybrid, Foreign and More