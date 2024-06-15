5 Car Brands That Could Cost You Double in Repairs Compared to Others

Tramino / Getty Images

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average cost of a new car is $47,401, but the true cost of ownership is much higher than that. When you purchase a vehicle, you’re not just paying the listing price. You’re also paying for things like gas, license and registration fees, taxes, insurance, and maintenance or repairs.

For You: 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

In some cases, car repairs alone can be far more expensive than you expect. Even if you go with a used car in hopes of saving money, you could end up paying thousands of dollars in repairs just to keep your vehicle on the road. Before you buy a ride, here are four car brands that could end up costing you more than they’re worth in repairs, according to automotive experts.

BMW

KBB put together a list of the top 10 most expensive cars to maintain over the course of a decade. BMW ranked fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BMW [is] known for their high-engineering standards which can translate into expensive parts and specialized labor,” said Geoff Cudd, founder of Find The Best Car Price. “A common repair such as replacing the timing belt on a BMW…can often cost upwards of $3,000.”

According to KBB, the total maintenance cost of a BMW over 10 years is $9,500 on average. The starting MSRP for a BMW sedan is $38,400. However, you could get a used vehicle for much less — but still end up spending as much or more on repairs.

Be Aware: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen brand, which includes SUVs, sedans, compacts, and more, can be quite affordable on the surface. Even new ones have a relatively low starting MSRP of about $23,995.

But when you look beyond the base price tag, you’ll start seeing the higher cost of maintenance and repairs.

“The costs are high because Volkswagen vehicles are prone to issues and less reliable than most other brands on the market,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert at AutoInsurance.org. “Since the parts are made in Germany, they’re more expensive to get in America.”

Story continues

The parts tend to have a higher retail price as well, since shipping adds to the cost. And, while not a direct expense of car ownership, Musson pointed out that car owners might have to pay for alternative transportation while their car’s in the shop waiting for parts.

For a Volkswagen, a starter could cost around $1,000 to replace, Musson said. “An alternator will likely cost more than $1,000, wheel bearings could cost as much as $2,000 to replace all four, and a water pump may cost about $500.”

Mercedes-Benz

A simple Mercedes-Benz sedan has a starting MSRP of $46,590. But like BMWs, this is another luxury brand that’s costly to repair. In their report, KBB ranked this brand as the third most expensive with an estimated $10,525 total maintenance cost over a decade.

According to Cudd, replacing the transmission on a Mercedes-Benz can easily cost $4,000 or more. Depending on what other repairs you need done, you could be looking at a much higher bill from the mechanic.

Mitsubishi

When you think of Mitsubishis, you probably don’t think of expensive cars. And it’s true — the starting MSRP for a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage is just under $19,000.

But this car brand can also be expensive to maintain. Over the course of ownership, you could end up paying double in repairs, maintenance and other fees.

“Mitsubishi vehicles tend to cost less than competitors, but they can cost a lot to keep going,” said Musson. “For example, the gearbox is one of the most common parts to fail, and it will cost about $1,500 to repair.” Replacing the EGR cooler could cost around $1,000.

Chrysler

Last but not least is Chrysler. You can buy a new Chrysler for around $36,000, or you can opt for a used one for much less. The real cost comes with the repairs.

“Chrysler vehicles also tend to present higher maintenance costs over time,” said Cudd. According to him, transmission replacements and electrical system repairs can easily cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 each.

For any of these car brands, the cost of repairs depends heavily on local labor costs, parts and the specific model. Just because you purchase one of these brands doesn’t mean you’ll automatically pay double in repairs, but it’s still important to consider the total cost of ownership before making any big purchases.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Car Brands That Could Cost You Double in Repairs Compared to Others