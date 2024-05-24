5 Best International Destinations for Summer Flights on a Budget in 2024

fjaka / Pixabay

Many travelers are being extra budget-conscious this summer. According to a recent Skyscanner survey, over 50% of Americans have budgeting on the mind when booking travel for the upcoming season. While many Americans have their summer trips already booked, 34% are still trying to find deals and 21% are waiting for last-minute deals.

For those who haven’t booked yet, consider one of these international destinations where flights have become more affordable.

Split, Croatia

Flights from the U.S. to Split are 24% cheaper than they were in 2023, according to Skyscanner data, so this Baltic location is a great destination to consider. Overall, the city has become a cheaper place to visit in recent years.

“Croatia has been increasing in popularity over the last few years, and more capacity means better pricing,” said Laura Lindsay, global travel trends expert at Skyscanner.

There’s no shortage of things to do and see while there.

“A historic city along the coast, Split offers ‘Game of Thrones’ fans an opportunity to see where filming took place, as well as sites of archeological digs,” Lindsay said. “Just outside, in the town of Trogir, visitors can taste and experience the birth of the Zinfandel wine.”

Zurich, Switzerland

You’ll pay 24% less for flights to Zurich this year compared to last year. It’s an ideal destination for history lovers and foodies alike.

“The financial epicenter of Switzerland, Zurich sits on the vast Lake Geneva,” Lindsay said. “Enjoy a fondue tuk tuk while touring the city and learn about its vast history. Don’t forget to taste Swiss chocolate in shops throughout the city.”

Nassau, Bahamas

You can fly roundtrip to the Bahamas for less than $250 in some cases — a great flight deal. The cost of flights to Nassau have decreased 23% year over year, the Skyscanner data found.

“With shallow, turquoise waters lapping at beaches as white as sugar, The Bahamas is the picture of paradise — it feels much farther from the U.S. than it is,” Lindsay said. “U.S. travelers are craving island adventure, with 6 out of 10 of the trending destinations for 2024 being island hot spots. With The Bahamas being closer to the coast of Florida than Texas or California, U.S. travelers are taking advantage.”

Dubrovnik, Croatia

The average flight price from the U.S. to Dubrovnik is 22% cheaper from January to May 2024 than it was from January to May 2023, the Skyscanner data found. Like Split, Dubrovnik has become a popular destination for history buffs and “Game of Thrones” fans.

“Transport into medieval times in the wonderful city of Dubrovnik,” Lindsay said. “Visitors can walk along the walls of the castle and venture up and down the streets to explore the little shops and cuisine. Dubrovnik was also a site of filming for ‘Game of Thrones’ and was a prominent site during the Croatian Independence War in the ’90s.”

Bucharest, Romania

Flights to Bucharest are now 22% cheaper compared to last year. This destination has risen in popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks to a popular Netflix show.

“Eighty-six percent of U.S. travelers are inspired to book a trip to a destination they’ve seen on the big or small screen,” Lindsay said. “As a result of Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday,’ Romania is seeing increased interest. Travelers are leaning into their gothic side to check out for themselves where ‘Wednesday’ was filmed.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best International Destinations for Summer Flights on a Budget in 2024