5 Best Frugal Road Trips on the East Coast in 2024

From Key West, Florida, to Burlington, Vermont, the East Coast has plenty of sights, activities and tourist destinations. While you can easily spend a fortune in a big city like Boston or New York, you’ll find a variety to do at more affordable beachside resorts or mountain cities.

If you’re planning a road trip this summer and live in an eastern state, consider one of these destinations to make the most of your vacation dollars.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine is a peaceful gem on the Atlantic Ocean, north of Orlando. Vacationing in St. Augustine costs an average of $159 per person, per day, according to BudgetYourTrip.com.

A room at the Comfort Suites in the historic district area costs around $440 for the weekend, bringing the total cost for a three-day weekend to just under $2,000. From relaxing on the beach to shopping downtown, there are plenty of free and low-cost activities. Make sure to check out the Ponce de Leon Fountain of Youth Archeological Park.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach offers fun for travelers of all ages. One frugal highlight is Broadway at the Beach. There’s plenty to do without spending money, or you can indulge in delicious food, wine slushies and attractions including fireworks, Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, where you can take a glass-bottom boat ride. To save money, bundle your aquarium tickets with other Ripley’s attractions.

According to BudgetYourTrip, the average person spends roughly $126 on food, entertainment and alcohol. That means a three-day weekend for two costs just $756, plus accommodations. The West Gate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort, costing around $663 for two nights, puts you right in the center of the action and is an eight-minute walk from Broadway at the Beach. This puts the total cost of a weekend getaway for two at $1,419.

Catskills, New York

If waterslides and hot tubs by day and gambling at night sound like your perfect getaway, give Monticello, NY, some consideration. Just 100 miles north of New York City, the Catskill Mountains are an ideal escape for anyone in the Northeast region.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark blends gourmet dining, activities including laser tag, an indoor ropes course and a giant indoor waterpark with a serene mountain setting. Resorts World Hotel & Casino and Monster Golf are both a short drive away; shuttles are often available from the Resort. A two-night stay at Kartrite in a giant junior suite is $490 right now and includes four waterpark passes and a $40 arcade card, making this trip a tremendous value.

Depending on the activities you choose and where you eat, you can easily spend an entire weekend for under $1,000. (Gambling not included.)

Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland, offers plenty to do, from mini golf to sunset cruises to bars and restaurants. Adventurous travelers may want to try jet skiing or parasailing, but you can spend your days on the beach or strolling the boardwalk instead. You can also take advantage of the Tanger Outlets in West Ocean City for some discounted shopping.



Ocean City is less expensive than many other East Coast beach towns. Average travelers spend $81 per day on entertainment, food, and alcohol, or $486 for two people for three days. We found a Comfort Suites in Ocean City West, close to the boardwalk and beach, for $586, bringing the total cost of your two-night weekend getaway to $1,072 for two people.

Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont is a lively city bordering Lake Champlain with plenty to do year-round. Although, thanks to skiing and other snow sports, Vermont tends to be a winter destination, there’s plenty to do in the summer including farmer’s markets, the South End Get Down food truck rally that runs from Memorial Day weekend through September, live outdoor concerts and more. The plethora of free activities makes Burlington the perfect budget getaway.

The average person spends $99 per day on food, entertainment, and alcohol, according to BudgetYourTrip.com. A stay at The Inn at Burlington, Trademark Collection by Wyndham costs just $527, bringing the total cost of your trip to a reasonable $1,121.

Note: We used Expedia to estimate hotel costs for two adults from Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, 2024, and chose mid-range hotels with amenities like a pool and free breakfast. We explored hotels closest to major attractions in each city to minimize fuel costs and maximize your vacation time.Prices are accurate as of publishing and may change.

