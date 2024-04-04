4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Chief Legal Officer Scott Bizily Sells 8,153 Shares

On April 1, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $31.78 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $259,203.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, is focused on the discovery and development of targeted and proprietary AAV gene therapy vectors and therapeutic products for the treatment of severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company's pioneering Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform allows it to create customized gene delivery vehicles to deliver genes to specific tissues in the body, addressing the underlying cause of genetic diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,389 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Scott Bizily represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 13 insider sells, indicating a general disposition towards selling among insiders at the company.

On the valuation front, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $31.78 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.389 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.95, with the GF Value being $16.31. This suggests that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.

The GF Value image above indicates that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc's stock is currently trading above its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

