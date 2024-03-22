In this article, we will take a look at the 40 best perfumes for women of 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry, you can go directly to see the 10 Best Perfumes for Women of 2024.

Perfumes have been an integral part of human culture and self-expression for thousands of years. More than merely a finishing touch to our daily routines, perfumes have the power to evoke emotions, affect our mood, boost our confidence, improve personal grooming and hygiene, and most importantly, leave a lasting impression on those around us. Regardless of whether you like fruity, floral, oriental, or woody notes, there is a fragrance out there for everyone.

According to an industry analysis report by Grand View Research, the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of $80.16 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period. The market's growth can be ascribed to a number of factors like the rising trend of personal grooming, the growing demand for youthful and exotic scents, and the increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances on account of high-income levels and improving living standards. The report also notes that rising demand for perfume products manufactured with natural ingredients is expected to offer significant opportunities for this industry's growth.

The report further states that product innovations based on customer needs are also increasing market sales. For example, Jo Malone London, a fragrance brand owned by the The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), offers scent-combining consultations to shoppers so they can create personalized products.

Based on products, Grand View Research divides the market into two segments: mass and premium. It states that the premium segment generated the highest revenue share in 2022—more than 55%. In the past few years, the growth has outpaced that of mass fragrance products due to consumers' growing desire for options that are exclusive, personalized, and of high quality. In light of this, manufacturers are also concentrating on diversifying their product lines to include luxury products. American beauty company Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), for example, has eliminated some of its lower-priced offerings in favor of luxury lines aimed at millennials.

Meanwhile, the perfume industry’s highest revenue share was held by Europe in 2022 (more than 35%), per the report. However, it predicts that the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate over the course of the forecast period.

Now before we get to our list of the 40 best perfumes for women of 2024, it is imperative that we discuss some of the significant players in the perfume sector.

One of the most well-known players in the sector is The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), a manufacturer and marketer of makeup, skincare, perfume, and hair care products. Today the fragrance portfolio of the company, founded in 1946, includes brands like Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Estée Lauder, Le Labo, Clinique, Kilian Paris, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Aerin Beauty, and Aramis.

On February 5, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) posted earnings for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, beating market estimates by $0.32. The revenue over the period was $4.28 billion, down 7.4% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 43 hedge funds were bullish on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and disclosed positions worth $1.6 billion in the company.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), another prominent name in the perfume industry, offers color cosmetics, fragrances, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Its fragrance portfolio includes brands like Calvin Klein, Burberry, Hugo Boss, and Chloé among others.

The company also aims to lessen the environmental effect of the beauty industry. Last year, it introduced the first globally distributed fragrance, Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Where My Heart Beats Eau De Parfum, manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions. The fragrance uses CarbonSmart alcohol produced by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s partner LanzaTech (which it partnered with in March 2021). This technology uses carbon captured from industrial emissions that is turned into alcohol for use in fine fragrances.

That being stated, here are some comments from Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

“In the past week we’ve announced long-term extensions for two key Consumer Beauty lifestyle fragrance brands, brunbanani and Mexx. This follows on the heels of the renewal of our license with Adidas, which we announced last year. Both brands have a strong presence in Europe, with brunbanani as the number one and Mexx the number three lifestyle fragrance brands in Germany. We are happy to extend these partnerships for over 20 years as we strengthen and broaden the portfoli. Turning to our second pillar, focused on accelerating our luxury fragrance business. The fragrance index maintained momentum, driven by strong demand for fragrances across the globe and ongoing premiumization, as consumers are seeking more concentrated, longer lasting and more sophisticated scents. In Q2, the Prestige fragrance market continued its strong momentum, growing close to 10%, consistent with the growth trajectory of calender 2023. At the same time, our Prestige fragrance revenues grew 15% like-for-like in Q2. As I discussed at the start of the call, while the recovery in our service levels year-on-year represented an estimated low-to-mid single-digit percentage benefit to our Prestige sales, our underlying Prestige sell-in and sell-out grew in the low-teens percentage, outperforming the market. The strong broad-based momentum in our portfolio is confirmed by the fact that sales for each of our Top 7 Prestige fragrance brands grew by a double-digit percentage like-for-like in the first half. Within the strong momentum we are seeing across our Prestige fragrance portfolio, Burberry’s performance continues to be exceptional.” Ollyy/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

For this piece, we used a consensus opinion-based rankings approach. Information was gathered from a diverse variety of reliable sources such as Vogue, The Independent, and Sephora among others. We also consulted several Reddit threads where users not only discuss about perfumes but also share their experiences with various luxury, affordable, and long-lasting perfumes for women they like. We used search terms such as “top 2024 fragrances”, “finest scents for ladies”, and “most complimented women's fragrances for 2024” to identify relevant threads.

Each perfume received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was recommended in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the fragrances by their scores and identified the 40 best perfumes for women of 2024. The perfumes are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores.

We request our readers to remember that lists such as this one, which feature best perfumes, are always subjective and fail to include fragrances that ought to be at or near the top of the list.

Best Perfumes for Women of 2024

40. Henry Rose Queens and Monsters Eau De Parfum

Price (50ml): $120

We start our list of the best perfumes for women of 2024 with Queens and Monsters by Henry Rose, a genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer. Introduced in 2020, it uses the freshness and zest of petitgrain to balance the fluid sensuality of sandalwood to create a woody aroma.

39. Boy Smells Violet Ends Eau De Parfum

Price (65ml): $98

Next up is a unisex fragrance by Boy Smells. Released in 2021, this floral oriental fragrance has notes of violet blossom, bergamot, white birch wood, and incense. It is priced at $98 for a 65ml bottle.

38. Penhaligon's Halfeti Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $290

Halfeti Eau de Parfum is an exquisitely opulent woody floral fragrance by Penhaligon's, a British perfume house established in 1870. Created by Christian Provenzano, it features top notes of cypress leaf, saffron, cardamom, armoise, bergamot and grapefruit, middle notes of Bulgarian rose, nutmeg and jasmine, and base notes of oud, cedar, leather, sandalwood, amber, vanilla, tonka bean and musk.

Penhaligon's is owned by Puig, a Spanish fashion and fragrance company.

37. Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette

Price (100ml): $68

This classy Elizabeth Arden fragrance for women is a subtle blend of white tea, sage, white iris and musk. It comes at an affordable price tag of $68 for a 100ml bottle, and has a customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon.

36. Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense

Price (100ml): $138

Featuring pistachio, voluptuous whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow, and fizzy cotton candy, this fragrance, released in 2023, is a delicious explosion of edible and tantalizing notes.

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau de Parfum Intense has over 2,200 reviews on Sephora, and is among the best perfumes for women of 2024.

35. Guerlain Cuir Béluga Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $395

Cuir Béluga Eau de Parfum is a unisex fragrance from Guerlain, a well-known French perfume, cosmetics, and skincare house owned by LVMH. Created by Olivier Polge and launched in 2005, the fragrance strikes a lovely harmony between suede and vanilla.

34. Bond No. 9 NoMad Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $460

This is a unisex fragrance from Bond No. 9, an American, New York-based perfume house launched in 2003. The captivating fragrance, which opens with notes of pear and blackcurrant and balances with notes of oud and violet leaves before finishing with a heady sandalwood and creamy vanilla, captures the free spirit of New York's dreamy wanderers.

As per our methodology, it is among the top fragrances for ladies of 2024.

33. Glossier You Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $104

This warm, spicy scent, introduced in 2017, has hints of pink peppercorn and ambrette seeds, which give it a unique personality regardless of the wearer.

32. Hermès Un Jardin En Méditerranée Eau De Toilette

Price (100ml): $156

Un Jardin En Méditerranée is a unisex fragrance from Hermès, a French luxury design house. This fruity and woody eau de toilette, which was introduced in 2003, blends notes of delicate oleander and green lentisk with sweet fig tree.

31. Kilian Paris Angels' Share Eau De Parfum

Price (50ml): $255

Angels' Share is a unisex fragrance by the design house of Kilian, owned by the The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). This long-lasting fragrance, introduced in 2020, has a blend of cognac, cinnamon, tonka bean, oak, praline, vanilla, and sandalwood notes.

30. Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $155

Inspired by clean sheets and a swath of sun-warmed skin, this is a fragrance for women by Ellis Brooklyn, a sustainable fragrance and beauty brand. Created by Jérôme Epinette, it contains notes of jasmine petals, pink lotus, and tiger orchid that delicately intertwine with clean white musk and warm white cedarwood. It is one of the finest fragrances for ladies in 2024.

29. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum

Price (50ml): $122

This sensual and evocative fragrance for women comes in an iconic stiletto shaped bottle. It can be worn during the day or evening, and features notes of tuberose, jasmine, and tonka bean.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum has a rating of 4.6 out 5 on Amazon.

28. Thierry Mugler Alien Goddess Eau De Parfum

Price (90ml): $185

Alien Goddess by Thierry Mugler was created by Nathalie Lorson and Marie Salamagne. This divine amber floral fragrance, which debuted in 2021, is a glorious tribute to the generosity and energy of all women. It features top notes of coconut water and bergamot, middle notes of jasmine and heliotrope, and base notes of bourbon vanilla and cashmeran.

It has over 3,300 reviews on Sephora. Moreover, as per our methodology, it ranks among the finest fragrances for ladies in 2024.

27. Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $455

Created by Dominique Ropion, a French master perfumer, Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady exudes an exquisite scent crafted from luxurious ingredients. This sensual and very feminine fragrance, with notes of rose, sandalwood, patchouli and incense, is sure to captivate you with its intensity and depth.

26. Parfums de Marly Safanad Eau De Parfum

Price (75ml): $375

This warm and velvety fragrance, created by Fabrice Pellegrin, is distinctly feminine. It features top notes of pear and orange, heart notes of orange blossom, ylang-ylang and iris, and base notes of vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

25. Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette

Price (90ml): $110

This classic designer fragrance for women combines chilled yuzu and pomegranate with calming lotus, magnolia, and peony flowers, warmed by amber and musk undertones, to create a fresh, sensuous blend.

Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette has more than 16,400 reviews on Amazon.

24. Burberry Her Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $168

Released in 2018, this is a women’s fragrance from Burberry, a global luxury brand with a rich British heritage. It features a harmonious blend of berries elevated by spirited jasmine and violet and smoothed out with amber and musk.

Her Eau De Parfum is ranked 24th on our list of the best perfumes for women of 2024.

23. Le Labo Another 13 Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $322

Another 13 is a gender-neutral scent by Le Labo, a perfume brand based in New York City and owned by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). This hypnotizing and unique scent has a blend of pear, apple, citruses, ambrette (musk mallow), amyl salicylate, moss, jasmine, iso e super, cetalox, ambrettolide, and helvetolide.

22. Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $320

This unisex fragrance from Byredo, a European luxury brand owned by Puig, was launched in 2008. With top notes of juniper, lemon, bergamot, and pepper, middle notes of pine needles, incense, and orris root, and base notes of vanilla, sandalwood, and amber, this fragrance is ideal for every occasion.

21. Chloé Nomade Eau De Parfum

Price (50ml): $135

Nomade is a fresh, feminine and modern fragrance by Chloé, a French luxury fashion house founded in 1952. It has a chypre structure centered on notes of Mirabelle, freesia, and oakmoss.

20. Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne

Price (100ml): $165

Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne, released in 2005, is among the greatest perfumes for women of 2024.

With sweet notes of nectarine, cassis, honey, and peach, this unisex fragrance by Jo Malone London, is perfect for daily use and will make even the most monotonous day brighter.

19. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum

Price (70ml): $325

This is an amber floral fragrance for men and women by LVMH-owned perfume label Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Warm, sensuous, powerful, and yet somehow delicate, it is the most unique combination of jasmine, cedar, and amber.

Additionally, it is also one of the best smelling perfumes for women that men love.

18. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Price (90ml): $165

Launched by the design house of Yves Saint Laurent in the year 2019, Libre Eau de Parfum is an incredibly seductive blend of lavender, orange, and musk. This modern classic scent is perfect for women who live by their own rules.

17. Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette

Price (100ml): $165

Beach Walk, created by Jacques Cavallier and Marie Salamagne, is one of the best perfumes for women of 2024 on our list.

This unisex fragrance, introduced in 2012, has dazzling notes of bergamot, coconut milk, musk, pink pepper, and ylang-ylang that evokes memories of endless summer days, salty air, and sun-kissed skin.

16. Creed Aventus for Her Eau De Parfum

Price (75ml): $272

This is a chypre fruity fragrance for women by the House of Creed, which is owned by a France-based luxury group Kering SA (EPA:KER).

Inspired by some of history's most powerful women, it features top notes of green apple, bergamot, lemon, patchouli, pink pepper and violet, and middle notes feature musk, rose, sandalwood and styrax. The base note consists of black currant, peach, amber, lilac and ylang-ylang.

15. Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $114

Euphoria is a fragrance for women by Calvin Klein. Incredibly seductive, it features notes of pomegranate and black orchid blended with rich mahogany wood and liquid amber.

14. Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum

Price (50ml): $395

Launched by the design house of Tom Ford in the year 2018, this is a luxurious and sensual scent that combines the sweetness of black cherry with the warmth of almond and tonka bean.

Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Sephora. Moreover, according to our methodology, it is one of the top perfumes for women of 2024.

13. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Iris Absolu Eau De Parfum

Price (100ml): $158

This is a new intense and alluring interpretation of La Vie Est Belle by French luxury fragrance and cosmetics house Lancôme, which is a part of Loreal. Introduced in 2023, it has intense iris blended with fig, blackcurrant and an amber signature of jasmine and patchouli, creating a long-lasting aroma.

12. Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette

Price (118ml): $84

This is a classic floral scent for women by Philosophy. Light and airy, it lasts all day with crisp citrus notes of orange and grapefruit blended with soft white florals for a delicate finish.

11. Giorgio Armani My Way Eau De Parfum

Price (90ml): $155

My Way is a floral fragrance for women by the Milan-based luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani. With eclectic notes of bergamot, orange blossom, tuberose, jasmine, white musk, and cedarwood, it is a confident and alluring choice that works well for any occasion.

As previous noted, Armani licenses its name and branding to Loreal for fragrances and cosmetics.

Click here to continue reading and see 10 Best Perfumes for Women of 2024.

40 Best Perfumes for Women of 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.