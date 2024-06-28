4 Places To Buy Vacation Homes That Are Perfect for Summer and Winter

Viktorcvetkovic / Getty Images

Looking for the perfect place to buy a vacation home? Vacasa found some amazing places for you. These homes are perfect for skiing in the winter, with plenty of outdoor activities in the summer. Plus, you’ll be snug in the winter and cool in the summer.

Check Out: Why Many Regret Moving to Florida Post-Pandemic

Read Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Also see why buying a vacation home might be easier than you think.

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Big Sky, Montana

Cap Rate: 8%

Median Home Price: $730,814

Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $108,772

ADVERTISEMENT

With 6,000 acres of skiing located just an hour northwest of Yellowstone, you’ll have ample opportunity for hitting the slopes during ski season and visiting Yellowstone in the offseason. If you’re interested in renting your place some of the time, you’ll have more than enough interest.

Killington, Vermont

Cap Rate: 7.5%

Median Home Price: $361,007

Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $46,052

Located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Killington is one of the largest ski resorts on the East Coast. Offseason, there are biking trails, museums and all of the charm of New England.

Ranked No. 2 as a rental destination, you’ll be able to rent it for part of each season.

Teton Village, Wyoming

Cap Rate: 6.3%

Median Home Price: $2,158,856

Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $190,033

Teton Village is located at the foothills of the Teton Mountain Range. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is located there if you’re up for the challenge. Otherwise, there is a tram ride through the mountains, as well as plenty of spas.

In the summer, there’s mountain biking, gondola rides, and outdoor dining. There’s a hefty price initially, but again, you’ll have no trouble finding renters if you’d like.

Vail, Colorado

Cap Rate: 5.1%

Median Home Price: $1,337,867

Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $110,493

Vail is not only home to one of the largest ski resorts in the world; it’s also one of the best places to spot A-Listers going about their day. There are 5,317 skiable acres to keep you skiing in the 355 inches of annual snowfall. If you’re not into crowds, this may not be the place for you, with 1.3 million visitors each year arriving for the skiing, festivals, shopping and activities.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Places To Buy Vacation Homes That Are Perfect for Summer and Winter