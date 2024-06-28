4 Places To Buy Vacation Homes That Are Perfect for Summer and Winter
Looking for the perfect place to buy a vacation home? Vacasa found some amazing places for you. These homes are perfect for skiing in the winter, with plenty of outdoor activities in the summer. Plus, you’ll be snug in the winter and cool in the summer.
Big Sky, Montana
Cap Rate: 8%
Median Home Price: $730,814
Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $108,772
With 6,000 acres of skiing located just an hour northwest of Yellowstone, you’ll have ample opportunity for hitting the slopes during ski season and visiting Yellowstone in the offseason. If you’re interested in renting your place some of the time, you’ll have more than enough interest.
Killington, Vermont
Cap Rate: 7.5%
Median Home Price: $361,007
Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $46,052
Located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Killington is one of the largest ski resorts on the East Coast. Offseason, there are biking trails, museums and all of the charm of New England.
Ranked No. 2 as a rental destination, you’ll be able to rent it for part of each season.
Teton Village, Wyoming
Cap Rate: 6.3%
Median Home Price: $2,158,856
Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $190,033
Teton Village is located at the foothills of the Teton Mountain Range. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is located there if you’re up for the challenge. Otherwise, there is a tram ride through the mountains, as well as plenty of spas.
In the summer, there’s mountain biking, gondola rides, and outdoor dining. There’s a hefty price initially, but again, you’ll have no trouble finding renters if you’d like.
Vail, Colorado
Cap Rate: 5.1%
Median Home Price: $1,337,867
Annual Gross Rental Revenue: $110,493
Vail is not only home to one of the largest ski resorts in the world; it’s also one of the best places to spot A-Listers going about their day. There are 5,317 skiable acres to keep you skiing in the 355 inches of annual snowfall. If you’re not into crowds, this may not be the place for you, with 1.3 million visitors each year arriving for the skiing, festivals, shopping and activities.
