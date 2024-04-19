These 4 Measures Indicate That W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is W.W. Grainger's Net Debt?

As you can see below, W.W. Grainger had US$2.32b of debt, at December 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$660.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.66b.

How Strong Is W.W. Grainger's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, W.W. Grainger had liabilities of US$1.83b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.88b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$660.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.19b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.85b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded W.W. Grainger shares are worth a very impressive total of US$46.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

W.W. Grainger has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.59. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 28.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that W.W. Grainger grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if W.W. Grainger can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, W.W. Grainger produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

W.W. Grainger's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its net debt to EBITDA is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think W.W. Grainger's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that W.W. Grainger is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

