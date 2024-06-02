4 Inexpensive Vacation Destinations To Visit by Car for Frugal Travelers

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Americans have plans to hit the road this summer. In a May 2024 GOBankingRates survey, 72% of respondents with vacation plans said they would be driving to their destination.

For frugal travelers that want to experience incredible destinations without stretching their budget too thin, where can they go via car? From Tennessee to North Carolina, GOBankingRates carefully vetted a handful of car-accessible areas across the United States where there’s a lot of fun activities to see and engage in without paying a hefty price tag.

Cherry Springs State Park (Potter County, Pennsylvania)

Perfect for: Travelers seeking a unique nature retreat where they can stargaze

Estimated cost of visit: Cabins range from 75 to $175 per night

Jonas Zook Jr. is an Airbnb host who specializes in accommodations near Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County, Pennsylvania. Frugal travelers in and around the state of Pennsylvania may consider prioritizing a drive to Cherry Springs State Park, especially if they’re looking for a spot that offers a beautiful stargazing experience.

While entry to Cherry Springs State Park is free, Zook said nearby accommodations — like the cabins Zook is an Airbnb host at — range from $75 to $150 per night. This price may fluctuate depending on the season and cabin type.

Wilmington, Delaware

Perfect for: Travelers, including families, seeking a getaway where they can get active and explore charming neighborhoods full of cultural institutions

Estimated cost: Hotels range from $120 to $450 per night

A representative from the Greater Wilmington Visitors Bureau recommended Wilmington, Delaware, as an inexpensive vacation destination. For those driving in for a visit from the East Coast, it’s easy to access Wilmington by taking Interstate 95.

Wilmington offers visitors two ideal neighborhoods to explore. There’s the Riverfront area, which is home to several restaurants, the Blue Rocks Minor League baseball team and stadium, a scenic mile and a half long riverwalk and much more. Those interested in heading Downtown have 10 blocks on Market Street to check out where they’ll find historic architecture, independent shops, theaters and renowned restaurants.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by cultural institutions like the Delaware Children’s Museum, Nemours Estate and Longwood Gardens. Those who want to try their hand at outdoor adventures may sail on the Kalmar Nickel, a colorful tall ship that offers river cruises, day sails and pirate sails from Wilmington’s Riverfront, bike the Jack A. Markell Trail or hike at Brandywine Creek State Park, which offers 14 miles of trails.

Hotels may be found in both areas with costs per night ranging from $120 to $450. As an added bonus for frugal travelers watching their budgets, Delaware is also a sales tax-free state.

Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

Perfect for: Inexpensive, relaxing road trips or weekend getaways

Estimated cost: About $1,000 for a one-week trip (including expenses covering car rental, a seven-day entry pass and hotel accommodation for five nights)

Travel blogger Genni Franklin highly recommends visiting Shenandoah National Park as an inexpensive road trip or weekend getaway. Travelers driving over from Washington D.C. will be able to reach the park in less than three hours.

Franklin visited Shenandoah National Park during the week of July 4th in 2023. Because the park is a lesser-known national park, she said the crowds were minimal. The weather was also cooler than what she’s used to in the summertime. Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-70s and highs were in the mid-80s, perfect for scenic drives, hikes or a picnic.

For a weekly car rental, Franklin said they spent $292 for a midsize SUV. A seven-day pass to Shenandoah National Park cost $30. According to Franklin, there are four entrances to Shenandoah National Park. Several affordable cities are all within driving distance from these entrances. For five nights at a hotel in Harrisonburg, Virginia (about 45 to 55 minutes driving distance from the park), it cost $612, making the total nearly $1,000 for a one-week trip.

Nashville, Tennessee

Perfect for: Travelers and day trippers interested in free cultural, musical and seasonal experiences

Did you know 12 million people live within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville? A representative from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp reached out to GOBankingRates to recommend “Music City” as an affordable vacation destination.

While an estimated cost breakdown for the trip wasn’t provided, what was offered up were a list of free experiences exclusive to the city of Nashville.

Travelers interested in spending a day, or a long weekend, in Nashville might consider driving those 2.5 hours to attend one (or more) of the following festivities this summer:

Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration. This free downtown event is open to everyone and family friendly with activities ongoing all day and the country’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show capping off the evening.

Musicians Corner. This is a free concert series showcasing Nashville’s diverse musical landscape. It is held at Centennial Park and all ages are welcome to attend.

The Tennessee State Museum. This Nashville museum is free and open to the public, giving visitors the chance to experience Tennessee’s history, art and culture from the state’s natural history through its beginnings up until the present day.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Inexpensive Vacation Destinations To Visit by Car for Frugal Travelers