36 Countries Where Gay Marriage Is Legal

Changing Acceptance: Vatican's Shift & Global Statistics

The LGBTQ+ community has been historically marginalized and the target of hate crimes. However, over the past couple of decades, there has been a growing acceptance with many countries legalizing same-sex marriages. On April 8, Reuters reported that the Vatican considers the criminalization of homosexuality a pertinent issue. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez has opposed the criminalization of the community. Furthermore, Pope Francis has condemned laws punishing LGBT individuals, labeling them as sinful and unjust. The church has also allowed blessings for same-sex couples.

The change of stance by the religious leaders is catalyzing the shift towards greater acceptance. On February 15, Reuters reported that Greece's parliament passed a bill legalizing same-sex civil marriage. The law grants same-sex couples the right to marry and adopt children, following years of activism in the traditionally conservative nation. This move makes Greece one of the first Orthodox Christian countries to allow same-sex unions. The legalization of same-sex marriage in the country marks a significant victory for LGBT rights advocates.

The legalization process varies among countries. One of the main channels for legalization is through legislation. Countries including Ireland and Switzerland made same-sex marriage legal after receiving significant numbers of nationwide votes. Another main track for the legalization process is through court decisions. Countries including the United States and South Africa have legalised same-sex marriages through court decisions. The courts have the power to mandate the countries to follow a certain law including the law to legalize same-sex unions. Regardless of the road traversed for the legalization process, it is important to note that a greater cultural shift is required for the gay community to live safely and peacefully. However, with time and proper legislation same-sex couples can exist and enjoy their rights like heterosexual couples.

Gay marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015 and has a significant number of same-sex couples. According to the data from the United States Census Bureau, in 2022 the total number of same-sex couples in the US was 1,277,000 and married opposite-sex couples was 60,180,000. 608,000 out of the total were male-male couples and 669,200 were female-female couples. In 2022, the median household income for same-sex couples was $110,600, and for the opposite-sex couples was $109,700. 62.6% of the same-sex couples living in the US in 2022 owned a house and 37.4% rented a house, whereas, 81.9% of the opposite-sex couples owned a house and 18.1% rented a house. The data implies that same-sex couples in the US have access to a lifestyle similar to opposite-sex couples.

Shifting Perception and Dating Trends

The growing acceptance of same-sex marriage was reflected in surveys conducted by Gallup. In May 2023, an astounding 71% of the respondents said that same-sex marriage should be considered valid in law compared to only 55% a decade ago, in 2014. 64% of the respondents in 2023 said that same-sex marriages were morally acceptable in their opinion. For a question regarding what most Americans feel about homosexual behavior, in 2019, 55% said that it was acceptable and 41% said it was unacceptable. Despite the legal status of same-sex marriage in the country, the data implies that the public has mixed perceptions towards the couples.

Amidst the growing acceptance of same-sex couples, especially with the legalization of marriage, the community is still faced with a large number of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is meeting potential partners in a safe environment. Online dating apps provide an alternate experience to the daunting offline dating arena. According to a Pew Research Center Survey conducted in 2022, lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals in the US are more likely to use online dating apps. The percentage of homosexual people who have used dating apps at least once was a staggering 51%. 13% out of the 51% said that they are still actively using online dating apps. The number of heterosexual people who have used a dating app was only 28% in the US. The greater user base has led to the emergence of several specific online dating apps for homosexual individuals. You can also check out the

Noteworthy Online Gay Dating Apps

Many online dating apps have introduced features that enable users to select their preferences. People with diverse sexual orientations can connect with the people of their choice. Tinder is one of the most popular apps among homosexual individuals. According to the survey, six in ten individuals said that they have used Tinder at least once. Tinder is owned by Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). The company also owns popular online dating platforms including Hinge, Plenty of Fish, and OurTime.

Archer by Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is an online dating platform targeted at gay men. On June 1, 2023, the company announced the launch of the app. The app aims to ensure user safety and community building. The app by Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has enhanced safety features including selfie verification and customizable profile viewing options. The app also has AI-powered moderation and has been developed in collaboration with LGBTQ advocates.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is another popular gay online dating platform operator. Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating application specifically designed for gay, bisexual men, and transgender individuals. It was launched in March 2009. The app allows users to create personal profiles, utilize GPS positioning to display nearby profiles, and engage in various interactions. Grindr offers both free and premium versions. The premium version of the app provides a variety of additional features such as enhanced search capabilities.

Grindr has more than 13 million active users and is constantly introducing new features to enhance user engagement. On March 13, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) announced its plans to integrate AI into its platform to enhance user experiences and foster deeper connections. The company has been planning AI features for over a year and is now actively testing them. To ensure ethical usage and mitigate risks it is establishing guidelines, oversight structures, and rigorous testing protocols. Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is initially testing AI features internally before gradually rolling them out to select users. Here are some comments from the earnings call of the company:

"In 2023, we also laid a strong foundation for long-term growth, such as developing a robust product roadmap, which includes some great work we are doing on AI and adding outstanding, highly accomplished leaders to our team. In November, we completed a landmark step for Grindr with the refinancing of our debt, closing a new $350 million facility with some of the world’s leading financial institutions. At refinancing the [indiscernible] business world, but when the first public company serving the LGBTQ community can execute this several transaction, partnering with ALS institutions in a tough interest rate environment, it highlights then only the strength and credibility of our business, but also signals that we can help drive a more open and welcoming financial ecosystem."

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) is a prominent name in the online dating industry. The app is not limited to heterosexual users. Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) is committed to providing a safe and empowering platform for its LGBTQ+ members. In same-gender matches, matches with two non-binary people, or matches between non-binary people and men, either person has the power to make the first move. This feature is in contrast to the traditional design of the app that allows women to initiate contact first in heterosexual connections. The other person then has 24 hours to respond, or the connection expires. Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) offers a variety of gender identity options, including men, women, and nonbinary individuals. Users can select the gender of the people they would like to match with on Bumble Date.

Meeting a new person and initiating a relationship is a daunting experience. Dating apps provide a way to move through several options quickly. Another alternative can be moving to a city that has a larger gay population or is more gay-friendly. However, for the longer run, being in a location that has legalized same-sex marriages is a good option. We have made a list of the countries that have legalized gay marriage in the past couple of years. You can also read the 25 Affordable Gay-Friendly Cities in the US.

36 Countries Where Gay Marriage Is Legal

Our Methodology

To make our list of the countries where gay marriage is legal, we consulted CNN, Pew Research, and the Human Rights Campaign. As of May 2024, 36 countries have legalized same-sex marriages. It is important to note that many countries have active and ongoing legalization efforts and the number of countries is expected to change over time. We have used the date of legalization as our primary metric. The date of legalization refers to the day on which the law for same-sex marriage was passed in a country. The legalization date has been extracted from the official government sites and news sources including Reuters, Forbes, and Bloomberg. The list has been arranged based on the primary metric moving from the oldest date to the latest one.

36 Countries Where Gay Marriage Is Legal

36. The Netherlands

Date of Legalization: April 1, 2001

The Netherlands was the first country to legalize same-sex marriages. The legalization took place after the parliament passed the law. Same-sex marriage is legally recognized throughout the Netherlands, including in the Caribbean territories. Same-sex couples in the country also have the right to adopt children and access IVF services.

35. Belgium

Date of Legalization: June 1, 2003

Belgium is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Belgium since June 1, 2003. Belgium has also granted same-sex couples the right to adopt children.

34. Spain

Date of Legalization: July 3, 2005

Spain is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Same-sex marriages have been legal since 2005 when the Cortes Generales passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption. It was the third country to officially recognize same-sex unions in the world.

33. Canada

Date of Legalization: July 20, 2005

Same-sex marriages in Canada have been legally recognized since the federal Civil Marriage Act came into force on July 20, 2005. The process began in 2003 when Ontario and British Columbia became the first two provinces to legalize same-sex marriage.

32. South Africa

Date of Legalization: November 30, 2006

Same-sex marriage was legalized in South Africa when the Civil Union Act of 2006 came into force. The Civil Union Act allows for the legal recognition of same-sex marriages providing them with equal rights and responsibilities. It was the first African country to recognize same-sex marriages.

31. Norway

Date of Legalization: January 1, 2009

Norway is among the countries where gay marriage is legal. The gender-neutral Marriage Law that took effect in January 2009 secured equal marriage and parenting rights for same-sex couples. This legislation replaced a previous law on Registered Partnerships that was introduced in 1993.

30. Sweden

Date of Legalization: May 1, 2009

Same-sex couples in the country have been allowed to register for civil unions since 1995. However, the legalization of gay marriage took place in May 2009. Swedish parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage with the majority of the parties supporting the proposal.

29. Portugal

Date of Legalization: June 5, 2010

Portugal is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. The legislation for the legalization of same-sex unions was passed by the parliament. The Constitutional Court of the country also approved the movement. The country allows same-sex couples to get married and adopt children like heterosexual couples.

28. Iceland

Date of Legalization: June 11, 2010

Iceland legalized same-sex marriage on June 11, 2010. The parliament approved the bill for the legalization of gay marriage in the country. The bill replaced the existing practice of registered partnerships for gay couples. The new law made marriage gender-neutral.

27. Argentina

Date of Legalization: July 22, 2010

Argentina is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. It was the first country in Latin America to legalize gay marriage. The Chamber of Deputies passed the bill earlier in the same year. Same-sex couples can also adopt children in the country.

26. Denmark

Date of Legalization: June 15, 2012

Denmark was the first country to pass a law recognizing same-sex unions in 1989. The law was later amended in 2012 to allow same-sex couples to get married. The proposal was initially announced on March 13, 2012, and was approved on June 15, 2012.

25. Uruguay

Date of Legalization: April 10, 2013

Uruguay legalized same-sex marriage on April 10, 2013. It is the third country in the Americas that allowed same-sex marriages. The bill was passed after receiving overwhelming support in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The legislation enables gay couples to get married and adopt children.

24. Brazil

Date of Legalization: May 5, 2013

Brazil is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Marriage for gay couples was made legal after a nationwide court ruling. The ruling ordered all civil registers to perform same-sex marriages and convert existing civil unions into marriages.

23. France

Date of Legalization: May 18, 2013

The legalization process for same-sex unions in France was met with a lot of debate and counter-opinions. However, the legalization took place when the then-president signed his approval.

22. England

Date of Legalization: July 17, 2013

England is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. The Marriage Act 2013 legalized same-sex marriage in England. The initial wedding ceremonies took place in March of 2014. The legalization took place after royal assent was granted to the Marriage Act.

21. New Zealand

Date of Legalization: August 19, 2013

Same-sex marriage has been legal in New Zealand since August 19, 2013. It was the first country in the Asia Pacific region that allowed same-sex couples to wed. The legalization took place through legislation in the form of the Marriage Amendment Act. The Act changed the definition of marriage encompassing gay couples as well.

20. Luxembourg

Date of Legalization: June 18, 2014

Luxembourg is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Luxembourg legalized same-sex marriage in 2014. The legalization took place after the Luxembourg House of Representatives approved the bill. The law guarantees marriage equality and aims to diminish discrimination based on sexual orientation.

19. Ireland

Date of Legalization: May 22, 2015

Ireland legalized same-sex marriage on a national level through a popular referendum. The results showed that almost 62% of the voters were in favor of gay marriage. The referendum led to an amendment in the constitution that allowed marriage recognition irrespective of the sex of the partners.

18. United States

Date of Legalization: June 26, 2015

Same-sex marriage in the United States was legalized after a Supreme Court ruling. The law granted same-sex couples in all fifty states the right to full, equal recognition and protection under the law. The country has a long history of gay rights movements that played a significant role in the legalization process.

17. Colombia

Date of Legalization: April 28, 2016

Colombia is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Same-sex marriage was legalized after a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The first gay marriage took place in the country in May 2016. The legalization took place based on a 6-3 vote.

16. Finland

Date of Legalization: March 1, 2017

Same-sex marriage in Finland has been legal since March 1, 2017. The legalization took place after the parliament passed a law. The campaigns and initiatives played a vital role in attaining the legal marriage status for same-sex couples.

15. Germany

Date of Legalization: October 1, 2017

In Germany, same-sex marriage has been legal since October 1, 2017. The legislation was passed by the Bundestag, the German federal parliament. Christian Democratic Union was the ruling party at the time.

14. Australia

Date of Legalization: December 9, 2017

Gay marriage has been legal in Australia since December 9, 2017. The legalization took place after an amendment to the federal Marriage Act. The amendment was done based on a nationwide non-binding referendum. 61.6% of the voters were in favor of allowing same-sex couples to get married.

13. Malta

Date of Legalization: July 12, 2017

Malta is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Same-sex marriage became legal in the country after the law was passed by the parliament of the country. The bill had received significant support in the form of votes from almost the entire parliament.

12. Austria

Date of Legalization: January 1, 2019

In Austria, same-sex marriage has been legal since January 1, 2019. The Austrian Constitutional Court ruled in December 2017 that the ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional which preceded the official legalization in 2019. Before the legalization of same-sex marriage, Austria had registered partnerships, which were introduced in 2010.

11. Taiwan

Date of Legalization: May 24, 2019

The Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748, a special law legalizing same-sex marriage in Taiwan, took effect on May 24, 2019. The law made it one of the first countries in Asia to legalize same-sex marriages. Taiwan's legalization of same-sex marriage was a significant milestone in its democracy.

10. Ecuador

Date of Legalization: July 8, 2019

Ecuador legalized same-sex marriage on July 8, 2019, following a Constitutional Court ruling issued on June 12, 2019. The ruling took effect upon publication in the government gazette. Ecuador is the fifth country in South America to allow same-sex couples to marry, after Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia.

9. United Kingdom

Date of Legalization: January 13, 2020

Gay marriages became legal in all parts of the United Kingdom on January 13, 2020. England and Wales led the way with legalization with the first same-sex marriages in England and Wales taking place in March 2014. Scotland legalized same-sex marriage in the later part of 2014. Northern Ireland was the last one to join in January 2020.

8. Costa Rica

Date of Legalization: May 26, 2020

Costa Rica legalized same-sex marriage on May 26, 2020, becoming the first country in Central America to do so. This followed a ruling by the country's Constitutional Court in August 2018, which declared that laws preventing same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. The decision is a major step forward for LGBTQ rights in the country.

7. Chile

Date of Legalization: December 7, 2021

Chile is one of the countries where gay marriage is legal. Chile legalized same-sex marriage on December 7, 2021. The legalization also entailed the scrapping of the requirement that married transgender people divorce if they want to have their gender legally recognized. The law also allows same-sex parents to have parental rights over the biological or adopted children.

6. Switzerland

Date of Legalization: July 1, 2022

Switzerland legalized same-sex marriage on July 1, 2022, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to do so. The new law allows same-sex couples to marry, adopt children jointly, and inherit a deceased partner's pension. The change was the result of a nationwide referendum in 2021.

