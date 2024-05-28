30 Safest and Cheapest Places To Live For a Family of Four in the US
Finding the perfect place to settle down and raise a family involves a delicate balance of safety, affordability, and quality of life. The idyllic white picket fence and your two to three children playing in the yard may not be such a far away fantasy as there are still a few cities sprinkled throughout the United States that are cheap, cheerful and comfortably safe.
If you are looking to live comfortably with a family of four you’ll want to factor in all areas of life including school districts, cost of living, proximity to national parks, property taxes and crime rates to name a few. Many of the most affordable and safest places to live pop up throughout central America in the Midwestern to Southwestern regions as 20 of the cheapest, safest and most affordable cities in the United States for a family of four.
GOBankingRates conducted a study of the safest and cheapest places to live based on crime data, cost of living, mortgage rates, home values and more.
Here are some key takeaways:
Of the top 30 safest and cheapest places to live, 10 cities are in Texas.
Many of the cities listed are small with only El Paso, Lexington and Fort Wayne surpassing a population of 100,000 people.
The most expensive monthly cost of living for a family on this list is Cary, Indiana which has an estimated $7,453 monthly expenses.
Whether you’re looking for a quiet suburban life or an urban environment with excellent amenities, these cities offer a blend of safety and affordability that’s hard to beat — for you and the kids.
Read More: 7 Locations Where Housing Prices Are Plummeting Post-Pandemic
Try This: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
1. College Station, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,122
Property Crime Rate: 0.82
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,089
Learn More: Don’t Buy a House in These 5 US Cities That Have Shrinking Populations and Fewer Buyers
See Next: Dave Ramsey: Why You Shouldn’t Pay Off Your Mortgage Early Even If You Can
Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.
2. El Paso, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,346
Property Crime Rate: 0.89
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,445
Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
3. New Braunfels, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,171
Property Crime Rate: 0.88
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,336
4. Carmel, Indiana
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,313
Property Crime Rate: 0.96
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,623
5. Meridian, Idaho
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,150
Property Crime Rate: 0.98
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,466
For You: Is Barbara Corcoran Right About the Housing Market?
6. Fishers, Indiana
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,607
Property Crime Rate: 0.97
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,978
7. Roger, Arkansas
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,087
Property Crime Rate: 0.80
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,296
8. Idaho Falls, Idaho
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,282
Property Crime Rate: 0.89
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,530
Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: 5 Florida Cities That Are Suddenly Affordable
9. Laredo, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,267
Property Crime Rate: 0.90
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,257
10. St. George, Utah
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,198
Property Crime Rate: 0.92
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,277
11. Ankeny, Iowa
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,091
Property Crime Rate: 0.93
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,754
Discover Next: Why a Billionaire Bought a Bunch of Homes In Duluth, Minnesota
12. Waukesha, Wisconsin
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,333
Property Crime Rate: 0.96
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,755
13. Gilbert, Arizona
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,531
Property Crime Rate: 0.93
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $7,049
14. Temple, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,549
Property Crime Rate: 0.84
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,561
Explore More: 5 Cheapest and Safest Places To Live in Wyoming
15. McAllen, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,363
Property Crime Rate: 0.82
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,463
16. Parma, Ohio
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,139
Property Crime Rate: 0.95
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,596
17. Lakeville, Minnesota
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,886
Property Crime Rate: 0.98
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,371
Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 3 States Where You Should Sell Your Property in the Next 5 Years
18. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,366
Property Crime Rate: 0.76
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,603
19. Brownsville, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,125
Property Crime Rate: 0.83
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,222
20. Nampa, Idaho
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,430
Property Crime Rate: 0.90
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,368
Find Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
21. Lexington, Kentucky
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,826
Property Crime Rate: 0.72
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,080
22. Cary, North Carolina
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,851
Property Crime Rate: 0.92
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $7,453
23. Denton, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,220
Property Crime Rate: 0.76
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,515
Read Next: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii
24. Huntsville, Alabama
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,733
Property Crime Rate: 0.87
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,072
25. Pharr, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $996
Property Crime Rate: 0.87
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,093
26. Pasco, Washington
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,483
Property Crime Rate: 0.71
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,533
Try This: Here’s When To Buy a New House, According to Kevin O’Leary
27. St. Charles, Missouri
Average Mortgage Cost: $2,042
Property Crime Rate: 0.84
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,242
28. Mission, Texas
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,285
Property Crime Rate: 0.85
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,395
29. Orem, Utah
Average Mortgage Cost: $3,084
Property Crime Rate: 0.85
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,619
Learn More: 9 Major US Cities Where Buying a Home Is Surprisingly Cheap
30. Ames, Iowa
Average Mortgage Cost: $1,873
Property Crime Rate: 0.90
Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,643
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 500 most populated U.S. cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey as well as the total households and median household income. For each city a number of factors were found including; livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, 2022 property crime and 2022 violent crime both sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer which is the most recent data available, the average single family home value for March 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, average mortgage cost as calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data, cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, average expenditure costs calculated by using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family with children as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The property crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure costs was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the average mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.50. All five scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and cheapest cities for a family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 19, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I Paid Off $89K in Student Loan Debt in 5 Years: 3 Strategies That Helped Me Do It
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Safest and Cheapest Places To Live For a Family of Four in the US