30 Safest and Cheapest Places To Live For a Family of Four in the US

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Finding the perfect place to settle down and raise a family involves a delicate balance of safety, affordability, and quality of life. The idyllic white picket fence and your two to three children playing in the yard may not be such a far away fantasy as there are still a few cities sprinkled throughout the United States that are cheap, cheerful and comfortably safe.

If you are looking to live comfortably with a family of four you’ll want to factor in all areas of life including school districts, cost of living, proximity to national parks, property taxes and crime rates to name a few. Many of the most affordable and safest places to live pop up throughout central America in the Midwestern to Southwestern regions as 20 of the cheapest, safest and most affordable cities in the United States for a family of four.

GOBankingRates conducted a study of the safest and cheapest places to live based on crime data, cost of living, mortgage rates, home values and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some key takeaways:

Of the top 30 safest and cheapest places to live, 10 cities are in Texas.

Many of the cities listed are small with only El Paso, Lexington and Fort Wayne surpassing a population of 100,000 people.

The most expensive monthly cost of living for a family on this list is Cary, Indiana which has an estimated $7,453 monthly expenses.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet suburban life or an urban environment with excellent amenities, these cities offer a blend of safety and affordability that’s hard to beat — for you and the kids.

Read More: 7 Locations Where Housing Prices Are Plummeting Post-Pandemic

Try This: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

PeopleImages / iStock/Getty Images

1. College Station, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,122

Property Crime Rate : 0.82

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,089

Learn More: Don’t Buy a House in These 5 US Cities That Have Shrinking Populations and Fewer Buyers

See Next: Dave Ramsey: Why You Shouldn’t Pay Off Your Mortgage Early Even If You Can

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Story continues

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

2. El Paso, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,346

Property Crime Rate : 0.89

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,445

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

PeopleImages / Getty Images

3. New Braunfels, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,171

Property Crime Rate : 0.88

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,336

Tysto / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

4. Carmel, Indiana

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,313

Property Crime Rate : 0.96

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,623

5. Meridian, Idaho

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,150

Property Crime Rate : 0.98

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,466

For You: Is Barbara Corcoran Right About the Housing Market?

Jim Grey / Flickr.com

6. Fishers, Indiana

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,607

Property Crime Rate : 0.97

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,978

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Roger, Arkansas

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,087

Property Crime Rate : 0.80

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,296

KingWu / Getty Images

8. Idaho Falls, Idaho

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,282

Property Crime Rate : 0.89

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,530

Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: 5 Florida Cities That Are Suddenly Affordable

9. Laredo, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,267

Property Crime Rate : 0.90

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,257

Ken Lund / Flickr.com

10. St. George, Utah

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,198

Property Crime Rate : 0.92

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,277

JLco - Julia Amaral / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Ankeny, Iowa

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,091

Property Crime Rate : 0.93

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,754

Discover Next: Why a Billionaire Bought a Bunch of Homes In Duluth, Minnesota

bkkm / Getty Images

12. Waukesha, Wisconsin

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,333

Property Crime Rate : 0.96

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,755

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Gilbert, Arizona

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,531

Property Crime Rate : 0.93

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $7,049

Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

14. Temple, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,549

Property Crime Rate : 0.84

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,561

Explore More: 5 Cheapest and Safest Places To Live in Wyoming

15. McAllen, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,363

Property Crime Rate : 0.82

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,463

David Wilson / Flickr.com

16. Parma, Ohio

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,139

Property Crime Rate : 0.95

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,596

Mikolette / Getty Images

17. Lakeville, Minnesota

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,886

Property Crime Rate : 0.98

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,371

Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 3 States Where You Should Sell Your Property in the Next 5 Years

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,366

Property Crime Rate : 0.76

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,603

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Brownsville, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,125

Property Crime Rate : 0.83

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,222

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Nampa, Idaho

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,430

Property Crime Rate : 0.90

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,368

Find Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

©Zillow

21. Lexington, Kentucky

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,826

Property Crime Rate : 0.72

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,080

©Shutterstock.com

22. Cary, North Carolina

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,851

Property Crime Rate : 0.92

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $7,453

dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Denton, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,220

Property Crime Rate : 0.76

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,515

Read Next: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

24. Huntsville, Alabama

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,733

Property Crime Rate : 0.87

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,072

DavieJones13 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Pharr, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $996

Property Crime Rate : 0.87

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,093

J.D.S. / Shutterstock.com

26. Pasco, Washington

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,483

Property Crime Rate : 0.71

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,533

Try This: Here’s When To Buy a New House, According to Kevin O’Leary

gradyreese / Getty Images

27. St. Charles, Missouri

Average Mortgage Cost : $2,042

Property Crime Rate : 0.84

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,242

28. Mission, Texas

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,285

Property Crime Rate : 0.85

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $4,395

29. Orem, Utah

Average Mortgage Cost : $3,084

Property Crime Rate : 0.85

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $6,619

Learn More: 9 Major US Cities Where Buying a Home Is Surprisingly Cheap

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

30. Ames, Iowa

Average Mortgage Cost : $1,873

Property Crime Rate : 0.90

Estimated Monthly Cost of Living for Married Couple with Kids: $5,643

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 500 most populated U.S. cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey as well as the total households and median household income. For each city a number of factors were found including; livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, 2022 property crime and 2022 violent crime both sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer which is the most recent data available, the average single family home value for March 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, average mortgage cost as calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data, cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, average expenditure costs calculated by using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family with children as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The property crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure costs was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the average mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.50. All five scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and cheapest cities for a family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Safest and Cheapest Places To Live For a Family of Four in the US