In this article, we will look at the 30 highest paying part time jobs for 16 year olds. We have also discussed the latest statistics on teen employment in the US.

In 2023, teenage employment in the United States witnessed a pronounced increase, with at least 250,000 more teenagers joining the workforce compared to pre-pandemic levels. This trend marked a departure from the decline observed over four decades, reaching its peak in the 2000s. Last year, 37% of 16- to 19-year-olds were either employed or actively seeking employment according to Labor Department data. The shift is attributed to a booming job market, particularly in entry-level positions within the hospitality and retail sectors.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's analysis of government data revealed that individuals aged 16 to 24 experienced the largest jump in pay last year, with a 9.8% increase, nearly double the raise observed for all workers. This increase in wages, coupled with an increase in job opportunities, has enticed Gen Z high-schoolers into the workforce. The impact is evident in different locations, such as Tukwila, Washington, where a hike in the hourly minimum wage to $18.99 led to increased interest from teenagers in part-time positions at popular retail stores.

It is also worth highlighting that in December 2023, 22 million Americans, comprising 13.9% of the workforce, opted for part-time employment. Additionally, retirees, particularly men over 65, have reentered the job market, with a 5.2% increase in hiring over the past year. Industries like restaurants, hotels, and healthcare, driven by factors such as the Affordable Care Act and post-pandemic recovery, contribute to the major uptick in part-time employment. To read more about part-time jobs for seniors, see Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly.

Two major companies that hire 16 year olds for part-time jobs in the US are Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Speaking of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), new Starbucks is set to open in Harborcreek Township, located at 4175 Buffalo Road, with an anticipated launch in the Spring of 2024. The establishment is actively hiring staff and offers different perks, including free drinks during work hours, a weekly pound of coffee, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, mental health benefits, health and dental insurance, an employee discount, and stock grants with RRSP matching.

Moreover, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is raising the bar in employee benefits, surpassing competitors with a comprehensive package aimed at enhancing the partner (employee) experience. The company's recent investments include accelerated paid vacation accrual starting just 90 days after hiring, sustained increases in retail partner pay with an average wage of nearly $17.50 per hour, and the introduction of the first-ever North America Barista Championship. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is also exploring credential and certification programs to support partner career growth, in addition to the industry-leading Starbucks College Achievement Plan. Financial wellness is addressed through equity ownership with annual Bean Stock grants, and a new Siren Card offering high-tech banking features designed exclusively for partners.

On the other hand, Pearson's Connections Academy and the Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Path to Pro program have formed a partnership to introduce high school students to trade careers. This initiative includes the Path to Pro Skills Program, providing on-demand courses for six trades—electrical, drywall, paint, plumbing, HVAC, and general construction. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the construction industry, which must fill nearly three-quarters of a million jobs annually. To bridge this gap, the program connects students to over 2,500 jobs and millions of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Pro customers.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is also one of the Companies With The Most Employees In The US.

30 highest paying part time jobs for 16 year olds

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying part time jobs for 16 year olds, we looked at jobs with three major characteristics. Firstly, we identified jobs that had flexible hours. Secondly, they must offer some level of skill development. Lastly, they must offer a supportive environment where people as young as 16 year olds can grow both mentally and professionally. We shortlisted 50 such jobs, then the 30 highest-paying ones were shortlisted. We acquired the average salary data for these jobs from our salary database.

Here is a list of the highest paying part time jobs for 16 year olds.

30. Youth Sports Referee

Average Salary Per Hour: $14.10

Youth sports referees officiate games, ensuring fair play by enforcing rules. They make decisions on fouls, and maintain a safe environment.

29. Cashier

Average Salary Per Hour: $14.40

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) are two important companies that commonly hire cashiers. These retail giants provide employment opportunities for individuals to handle transactions, assist customers, and maintain efficient checkout processes.

28. Sales Associate

Average Salary Per Hour: $14.75

Macy's and Best Buy are renowned companies that frequently hire sales associates. It is one of the easiest first jobs for 16 year olds.

27. Video Game Tester

Average Salary Per Hour: $14.92

Video game testers are often hired by gaming companies such as Electronic Arts (EA) and Ubisoft. These companies seek testers to evaluate games for bugs, glitches, and overall performance.

26. Barista

Average Salary Per Hour: $15.00

Many 16-year-olds become baristas for flexible work hours and gaining job experience. The coffee industry often provides entry-level opportunities, making it an accessible option for young individuals.

25. Life Guard

Average Salary Per Hour: $15.25

At 16, many become lifeguards for a summer job to acquire valuable skill like responsible decision making and CPR training. It is one of the best summer jobs for teens.

24. Pet Sitter

Average Salary Per Hour: $15.53

A pet sitter cares for and attends to pets in their owners' absence. It is one of the jobs that pay $15 an hour for 16 year olds.

23. Dog Walker

Average Salary Per Hour: $16

Owing to the popularity of side hustles amongst teenagers, dog walking is becoming one of the most wanted part-time jobs for 16 year olds.

22. Server

Average Salary Per Hour: $16.17

Popular chains like Applebee's, Olive Garden, and Red Robin often hire young servers as part-time staff. Local diners, cafes, and family-friendly restaurants are also common places where 16 year olds gain serving experience.

21. Landscape Laborer

Average Salary Per Hour: $17.00

This job requires no formal education or prior work experience. On-the-job training is common, and the field is expected to grow at an average rate of 3% from 2022 to 2032, resulting in an estimated 44,200 new jobs by 2032.

20. Grocery Stocker

Average Salary Per Hour: $17.01

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is one of the biggest employers of grocery stockers. It is one of the easiest jobs to make money for 16 year olds.

19. Golf Caddy

Average Salary Per Hour: $17.71

The job allows exposure to the sport of golf and promotes physical activity. Such a job may also lead to potential future opportunities in the golf industry. It is one of the highest paying jobs for 14 year olds.

18. Social Media Marketing Assistant

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.01

Companies like Social Chain and Hootsuite in the United States often seek Social Media Marketing Assistants. Social Chain, with offices in New York, focuses on social media strategy and content creation, while Hootsuite, based in Vancouver but with a significant US presence, specializes in social media management and analytics solutions.

17. Gardener

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.32

A 16-year-old pursuing a part-time job as a gardener gains hands-on experience in horticulture, learns essential skills in plant care, and develops a strong work ethic. It is one of the high paying jobs for teens.

16. Delivery Driver

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.50

A 16-year-old with a valid driver's license can explore part-time opportunities as a delivery driver, rideshare driver, or assisting with local errands. This provides a legal and rewarding way for teens to earn money while gaining valuable driving experience within the bounds of the law.

15. Farmhand

Average Salary Per Hour: $19

Working on a farm provides a unique opportunity to connect with nature and build a deep appreciation for the environment and sustainable practices. Moreover, the physical demands of the job help teenagers stay active and develop resilience, making it a well-rounded and enriching experience for their formative years. It is one of the highest paying jobs at 16.

14. Transcriptionist

Average Salary Per Hour: $20.10

Transcriptionist is one of the best jobs for 16-year-olds with no experience because it often requires basic skills such as typing, active listening, and attention to detail.

It is also one of the highest paying remote jobs without a degree or experience.

13. Snow Remover Professional

Average Salary Per Hour: $20.63

A snow remover professional operates equipment like snowplows or shovels to clear snow from residential and commercial properties during winter. It is one the highest paying seasonal jobs for 16 year olds.

12. Babysitter

Average Salary Per Hour: $21.18

Parents often hire 16-year-olds as babysitters due to their availability, affordability, and a perception of being harmless for children.

11. Voice-over-artist

Average Salary Per Hour: $22.66

This job involves lending their voice to commercials, animations, and audiobooks etc. It allows artists to express their talent, while gaining experience in the entertainment industry. It is also one of the best work-from-home jobs for 2023.

Click here to see the 10 Highest Paying Part Time Jobs for 16 year Olds.

