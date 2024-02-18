In this article, we will look at the 30 highest paying jobs that don't require a degree or experience. We have also discussed the growing causes of job insecurity. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Highest Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Degree or Experience.

Given the rising cost of education worldwide, earning a college degree is a privilege not everyone can afford. Fortunately, some opportunities still provide pathways to financial stability and career growth for those willing to dedicate themselves to learning specific skills or mastering trades without necessarily having a degree or experience. Thus, by leveraging hands-on experience and industry certifications, individuals can access roles that offer competitive salaries, job security, and opportunities for growth. For instance, air traffic controller is often highlighted as one of the six-figure jobs without a college degree. While jobs generally aren’t categorized on the basis of gender, makeup artist is popularly considered one of the high paying jobs without a degree or experience for women.

There even exist jobs for unskilled labor. For example, one of highest paying unskilled jobs in the world is police constable. To read more about the highest paying jobs, see the highest paying jobs without a degree in the US.

Artificial Intelligence Causing Fear and Job Insecurity

The increase in inquiries about AI job displacement, growing by 2,900% since November 2022, mirrors the increasing apprehension and curiosity among individuals about the impact of AI on employment. Despite this, one in six adults express excitement rather than fear regarding AI's role in the job market. According to a survey of 2,000 UK students aged 12-60 related to their concerns, 23% worry about AI's influence on their career prospects. Predictions suggest that around 300 million jobs worldwide could be affected by AI, as 18% of global work is potentially subject to automation, though the extent varies across different economies and industries.

Story continues

Some sectors like information processing industries like IT, face higher susceptibility to AI-driven job displacement due to their close alignment with AI capabilities. Moreover, the study reveals students' varying levels of concern across industries; for instance, those aspiring for careers in agriculture, forestry, and fishing exhibit the least worry, contrasting with students aiming for roles in transport and storage, where over a third fear potential AI-related unemployment. Age-wise, younger individuals, particularly those aged 26-40 and 12-17, display greater confidence in their job prospects, potentially indicating a more receptive attitude toward technological advancements in the workplace.

Despite many industries being revolutionized by AI and automation, there do exist a plethora of jobs which will not be replaced by AI.

Job Layoffs in 2024: A Bigger Cause of Insecurity

Recently, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a reduction of 5% of its global workforce, translating to approximately 4,250 employees. The decision came alongside a decline in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s stock, plummeting by up to 9% in extended trading.

This decision is following a broader industry trend as tech companies continue to struggle with cost-cutting measures following market downturns. In January alone, important tech giants such as Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) disclosed job cuts, contributing to a total of nearly 35,000 job losses across 144 tech companies so far in the year, as reported by Layoffs.fyi.

Despite the downsizing, Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported excellent fiscal second-quarter results (ending on 27th january 2024), although its forecast fell short of expectations. Revenue for the quarter reached $12.79 billion, with earnings per share hitting 87 cents, adjusted. However, the company foresees challenges ahead, particularly in the telecommunications and cable service provider sectors, as demand remains sluggish. Additionally, Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s pending $28 billion acquisition of Splunk awaits closure, expected in the late first or early second quarter, according to CEO Chuck Robbins.

Similarly, Nike, Inc (NYSE:NKE) has recently announced plans to lay off 2% of its workforce, affecting thousands of employees globally. This decision comes as part of the Nike, Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s broader initiative to streamline operations and reduce costs, with a targeted goal of saving up to $2 billion over the next three years. Despite facing challenges in the market like increased competition and shifting consumer preferences, Nike, Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s remains committed to pursuing growth opportunities. The layoffs follow previous steps outlined in December aimed at simplifying product assortments, increasing automation, and leveraging scale for efficiency.

30 Highest Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Degree or Experience

Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the 30 highest-paying jobs that don't require prior experience or a formal degree, our criteria involved identifying roles that typically don't require a bachelor's degree, though some may call for an associate degree. Additionally, we focused on positions where prior experience isn't mandatory. After initially identifying 50 jobs meeting these criteria, we ranked them based on average salaries sourced from our database, ultimately selecting the top 30 highest paying jobs.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that uses a consensus approach to identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The website tracks the movement of corporate insiders and hedge funds. Our top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). So, if you are looking for the best stock picks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30. Civil Engineering Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $61,480

Civil engineering technologists and technicians typically hold an Associate's degree and receive a median yearly salary of $59,630. Starting in this profession typically doesn't demand prior work experience or on-the-job training. The field is expected to experience minimal growth, with a projected job outlook of 1% from 2022 to 2032, maintaining roughly 64,800 available positions. It is also one of the high paying jobs with an associate’s degree.

29. Technical Writer

Average Salary: $62,022

Technical writers often work remotely, utilizing collaboration tools and communication platforms for researching, writing, and editing technical documentation. Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) presents unparalleled opportunities for these professionals. Through its extensive client base and global reach, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) offers a vibrant marketplace where technical writers can demonstrate their expertise and secure lucrative projects.

28. Digital Marketer

Average Salary: $62,522

Digital marketing has become a cornerstone in contemporary business, with an increase in popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and broad reach. As businesses increasingly prioritize their online presence, digital marketing skills are in high demand. It is one of the fun entry-level jobs that pay well.

27. Physical Therapist Assistants

Average Salary: $64,510

In 2022, there were 145,100 positions, projected to grow by 19% from 2022 to 2032, creating 27,600 additional jobs. This growth rate largely outpaces the average, indicating stable and growing demand. It is one of the most in demand jobs for the future.

26. Plumber

Average Salary: $65,190 To become a plumber, pipefitter, or steamfitter in the US, individuals typically need a high school diploma or equivalent. Vocational-technical schools offer relevant courses in pipe system design, safety, and tool use, along with necessary welding instruction. Most professionals in these trades undergo a 4- or 5-year apprenticeship, receiving 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and technical instruction annually.

25. Electrician

Average Salary: $65,280 While some individuals attend technical schools, most electricians learn through a 4- or 5-year apprenticeship, involving 2,000 hours of annual on-the-job training and technical instruction. Apprentices cover electrical theory, blueprint reading, mathematics, safety practice, and code requirements.

24. Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $65,490

Florida, California, and Texas employ the highest numbers of cardiovascular technologists and technicians, with mean hourly wages ranging from $25.24 to $40.64.

23. Real Estate Agent

Average Salary: $65,850

A real estate agent facilitates property transactions, representing buyers or sellers. Real estate brokers and sales agents earned a median pay of $52,030 per year or $25.02 per hour in 2022. It is one of the highest paying jobs without a degree.

22. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Average Salary: $66,280

With an expected job outlook of 23% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than average, an estimated 11,000 new jobs will be added, bringing the total to 49,000. On-the-job training equips professionals with the necessary skills to support patients effectively, making this field accessible and promising for aspiring healthcare professionals.

21. Life Insurance Agent

Average Salary: $66,999

Life insurance agents sell life insurance policies to individuals and businesses, advising clients on suitable coverage based on financial needs. They assess client requirements, explain policy terms, and provide ongoing support. Agents also prospect for new clients and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

20. Dropshipping

Average Salary: $67,418

Dropshipping is one of the most popular business models due to its minimal startup expenses and absence of inventory management. With as little as $100, one can begin their dropshipping journey. It is one of the unique jobs that pay well without a degree.

19. Boilermaker

Average Salary: $69,780

The job of boilermakers is to construct, install, and maintain boilers, vats, and other large vessels that contain liquids and gases. They interpret blueprints, use welding and other fabrication techniques, and ensure equipment meets safety standards.

18. Radiologic and MRI Technologist

Average Salary: $70,240

Radiologic and MRI technologists operate specialized imaging equipment to create diagnostic images of patients’ internal structures. They typically hold an associate’s degrees. In 2022, there were 264,100 jobs in this field, and it’s projected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032. It is one of the top paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

17. Police Officer

Average Salary: $71,380 A police officer ensures public safety while enforcing the law. They respond to emergency calls, investigate crimes, make arrests, and issue citations. Through patrolling assigned areas, directing traffic, and engaging with the community, they also aim to prevent criminal activities.

16. Property Claims Adjuster

Average Salary: $73,380

Claims adjusters, appraisers, examiners, and investigators earned a median pay of $72,040 per year in 2022. No prior work experience is typically required, with on-the-job training provided. However, the field is projected to decline by 3% from 2022 to 2032, resulting in 10,700 fewer jobs.

15. Virtual Assistant

Average Salary: $74,837

They assist individuals or businesses with scheduling appointments, managing emails, handling research, and coordinating projects. Virtual assistants may offer specialized services like social media management, content creation, and customer support. It is one of the low-stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

14. Sales Representative

Average Salary: $75,607

The role of a Sales Representative offers extensive career opportunities. They are present in virtually every company involved in the sale of goods and services, ranging from local stores to major corporations such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

13. Data Analyst

Average Salary: $76,786

Data analysts play a crucial role in extracting meaningful insights from vast amounts of data, enabling informed decision-making within organizations. As highlighted in Bernard Marr's Forbes article, while AI technologies like ChatGPT offer automation capabilities, they currently lack the critical thinking and strategic planning skills inherent to human analysts. Data analysts bring a unique blend of domain knowledge, analytical expertise, and problem-solving skills to the table, which AI alone cannot replicate. It is one of the highest paid jobs without experience.

12. Signal and Track Switch Repairers

Average Salary: $77,370

Signal and Track Switch Repairers are predominantly employed within the Rail Transportation sector, where 4,890 workers earn an average hourly wage of $35.71, equating to an annual mean wage of $74,280. The second largest employment sector for these professionals is within Local Government (excluding schools and hospitals), employing 1,690 individuals at an average hourly wage of $42.60. It is definitely one of the top 10 highest-paying jobs without a degree.

11. Film and Video Editor

Average Salary: $80,990 With no prior work experience needed, on-the-job training is also minimal. The field is expected to grow faster than average at 7% from 2022 to 2032, leading to 5,800 new jobs. Platforms like Upwork.com, Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) provide opportunities for freelance work and networking within the industry. With 87,500 jobs in 2022, this career offers creative individuals a promising path in visual storytelling and production.

Click here to see the 10 Highest Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Degree or Experience.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Highest Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Degree or Experience is originally published on Insider Monkey.