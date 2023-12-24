In this article, we shall discuss the 30 best karaoke songs for people who can't sing. To skip our detailed analysis of karaoke as an emerging industry and the wider global music streaming industry, go directly and see 10 Best Karaoke Songs for People Who Can’t Sing.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the global music streaming market was valued at $35.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $103.1 billion by 2030, at a staggering CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. As streaming platforms like Spotify by Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), Apple Music by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and YouTube Music by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) grow in popularity as a result of newfound features like automatic playlist customization, recommendations for some of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing, and simple connectivity on apps and browsers, the market for music streaming is on the upsurge. One of the most significant drivers for growth in the music streaming industry is the increasing adoption of 5G connectivity. Companies are diverting increased investments in integrating new music HD services to their platforms to give consumers lossless audio streams and downloads in leading markets like the United States, the U.K, Germany and Japan. Companies are likely to be able to provide high-fidelity musical streams with the increased adoption of 5G, since it can deliver data much quicker than 4G. Platforms are also introducing new innovations like hologram concerts, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other emerging technologies to cater to the increasing demand for best karaoke songs for people who can't sing and live-streamed music videos.

The popularity of podcasts is also a significant driver in the rampant growth of the music streaming industry. Music streaming companies like Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are diverting an increased amount of capital in integrating podcasts onto their platforms to improve user experience and meet demands. For owners of audio intellectual property, new types of licensing opportunities are beginning to come to light. New platforms like e-fitness, short films, and podcasts are working towards gaining IP rights from music publishers and promoters in order to uncover new revenue streams. With increased regulation, although revenue to streaming companies might diminish in the short-run, it will benefit in the long-term. You can read more on the music streaming industry in our article 15 Most Popular Music Streaming Services.

Story continues

Music Streaming's Fraud Problem: An Analysis

With the growth in popularity of music streaming platforms, companies are facing an expected but potent problem which is a mainstay of the modern media ecosystem - streaming music scammers. These scammers take undue advantage of the weak regulatory framework in an age of automated music distribution and rake in revenue from mainstream platforms by circulating minimally altered, copied versions of popular karaoke songs for people who can't sing and collecting the resultant per-stream payouts or by manipulating consumers to inadvertently click on their music or ads by mislabeling uploaded content. According to a report by Bloomberg, popular music streaming companies like Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are generally preoccupied in dealing with AI-generated songs gaining popularity on their platforms. To read on how music companies are tacking the issue of AI-generated music, check out our article Can AI Imitate the 50 Greatest Classical Music Composers of All Time? However, these companies are beginning to awaken to the threat posed by streaming music scammers and are implementing mechanisms to encourage heightened vigilance on behalf of labels, artists, and copyright holders.

According to Beatdapp, a company which focuses on services to deter and remove copyright fraud, has projected that more than 10% of all streaming activity is fraudulent by nature. The company asserts that the streaming subterfuge could cost companies more than $2 billion in misallocated revenue each year. Artists have repeatedly complained that much of the problem exists on some of the biggest music platforms by companies like Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). YouTube Music by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been much more efficient in dealing with counterfeit content, owing to a consistent maintenance of a potent ID system which tends to raise the alarm on infringing content and allows IP rightsholders to either strike down the fraudulent content entirely or monetize it for their own benefit. According to a spokesperson for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in an email to Bloomberg, the company regards stream manipulation and content misrepresentation as industry-wide problems. In this vein, they are acquiring robust, active mitigation measures which will "identify bad actors, limit their impact and penalize them accordingly, including withholding royalties".

The Karaoke Industry: An Overview

As music became increasingly available for karaoke machines in the 1980s, moguls within the music industry saw karaoke as a profitable source of lounge and nightclub entertainment. Today, the market for karaoke is worth more than $5.23 billion as of 2023 and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 2.41%. Primary drivers for this growth is the increasing number of karaoke competitions around the world, rising number of new restaurants and pubs providing platforms and the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing, the increasing adoption of smart devices and high-tech features, and the growing popularity of karaoke as a source of entertainment in corporate parties.

Karaoke singing has been a mainstay in numerous reality TV shows which have dominated American television screens for the past couple of decades. These shows have garnered millions of viewers, rake in billions in revenue, and their rising popularity is one of the primary drivers in the growth of the karaoke industry in 2023. One such television show is NBC's 'America's Got Talent', which according to the Los Angeles Times, has dominated prime-time ratings consistently. The show averaged more than 5.68 million viewers to top prime-time ratings in August 2023. Every single one of the summer's 10 original episodes of the show has been the most-watched entertainment program.

NBC's 'The Voice' is also another show which consistently features karaoke performances by emerging artists. The show returned for its 25th season in 2023 with a national average audience of 1.387 million and won substantially across nearly all key demographics: 25-54s, 16-39s and Grocery Shopper + Child. Furthermore, in the five metropolitans in the U.S, the show's season saw a strong year-over-year growth in terms of key demographics. Furthermore, according to a report by Variety magazine, ABC's 'American Idol' won with Season 21's penultimate episode, which aired May 14. The episode scored season highs of more than 7.9 million viewers and and was able to bag a 1.2 rating among the 'adults 18-49' key demographic. The performance of the episode pushed it to one of the program's most successful showings.

Good Mid Range Karaoke Songs to Sing in 2018

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 best karaoke songs for people who can't sing, we decided to undertake a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9). We picked songs which appeared at least twice in these sources, assigning them an average ranking based on the numbers at which they appeared on the lists. Low averages mean that the song appeared at high ranks overall during our research. For instance, if a song ranked number 1 in one list and number 2 on the other, the average ranking it obtained would be 1.5. Alternatively, if a song ranked number 20 on one list and number 30 on another, the average ranking would be 25. We then arranged all the entries based on their average rankings, from highest to lowest.

To sum it up, we ranked the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing based on their cumulative scores, using a consensus methodology. By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Don't Miss: 20 Best Hindi Karaoke Songs for Male Singers

30 Best Karaoke Songs for People Who Can’t Sing

30. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Average Ranking: 43

Released in 1983, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper is a classic dance-pop. Its empowering message and upbeat rhythm makes it one of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing.

29. “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix A Lot

Average Ranking: 42.5

Even though rap songs are generally harder to sing, “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix A Lot is an ideal karaoke song, primarily because it is popular and is known by many people. It is extremely easy to perform this song on stage.

28. “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Average Ranking: 40

One of the most popular songs ever released, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson is one of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing. Released in 1982, the song won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

27. “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

Average Ranking: 39

“It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls has an extremely upbeat and energetic melody. This makes it the perfect choice for karaoke for bad singers as it allows the crowd to engage with the performer.

26. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

Average Ranking: 38

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson is an anthem, which makes it one of the easiest karaoke songs to sing. Even though the song consists of some high and low ranges, anybody can make the song sound nice at a single range.

25. “Africa” by TOTO

Average Ranking: 36.5

Released in the 1980s, “Africa” by TOTO is known to be an extremely nostalgic song for almost everybody. The nostalgia makes it easy for everybody to sing this song at a karaoke, regardless of their vocals.

24. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

Average Ranking: 35.5

One of the most popular songs from the 1980s, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler is one of the easiest karaoke songs mainly because many of the verses are repeated often. This makes it easier for anybody to follow the song conveniently.

23. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

Average Ranking: 35

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers is one of the best karaoke song options for people who can't sing since the song has a low and smooth beat. The voice of the vocalist, Brandon Flower, can be matched with almost every vocal range.

22. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

Average Ranking: 33

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette was released in 1995 and has won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song. It is a perfect choice for karaoke, especially for people who have a rough and husky voice.

21. “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

Average Ranking: 30

Released in 2000, “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus is a pop-rock song. It is one of the most well-known songs. Thus, it is one of the best karaoke songs for people who can’t sing as it allows the crowd to sing along and creates a lively atmosphere.

20. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shane Twain

Average Ranking: 29.5

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shane Twain is a country song, which makes it an ideal choice for karaoke. Anybody can easily sing this song, regardless of their vocal abilities, especially women. Shane Twain’s songs are generally known to be some of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing.

19. “Summer Nights” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John

Average Ranking: 29

“Summer Nights” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is liked by many people, primarily because it is from a popular movie 'Grease'. Since it is a musical, it is extremely easy to sing this song at karaoke.

18. “I Love Rock & Roll” by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Average Ranking: 29

Released in 1981, “I Love Rock & Roll” by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. Joan Jett has a voice that can be imitated by almost everybody, making it one of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing. Thus, anybody can sing this song, regardless of how bad they sing.

17. “Like a Virgin” by Madonna

Average Ranking: 26

“Like a Virgin” by Madonna is a classic song that was released in the 1980s. It is an extremely popular song and relates to many people. This makes it one of the easiest songs to sing at a karaoke as it lifts the crowd.

16. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Average Ranking: 25.5

Released in 1987, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston is a dance-pop song and has been popular among many music-lovers. The song has won various awards including the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

15. “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal

Average Ranking: 25

“Kiss From a Rose” by Seal is a rock music that is liked by many people. The song was released in 1994 and since then it has been extremely popular. This makes it one of the easiest songs to sing at karaoke.

14. “...Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Average Ranking: 24

“...Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears is a classic from the 1990s. The song uplifts the crowd and creates an energetic atmosphere, regardless of the singer’s vocal abilities.

13. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

Average Ranking: 22.5

A must-sing at karaoke “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks is one of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing. Released in 1990, the song is a top choice for many and has won multiple awards.

12. “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash

Average Ranking: 17

Released in the 1960’s, “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash is an extremely popular song, even to this day. This song is extremely easy to sing, especially for people who have low voices. Anybody can easily grasp the lyrics and melody of the song.

11. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

Average Ranking: 16.5

An upbeat and catchy song “Jolene” by Dolly Parton is a classic country song and makes the perfect choice for karaoke, especially for people who can not sing. People with bad vocals can easily captivate the crowd with this song. The song ranks number 11 on our list of the best karaoke songs for people who can't sing.

Click here to continue reading and see 10 Best Karaoke Songs for People Who Can’t Sing.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Best Karaoke Songs for People Who Can’t Sing is originally published on Insider Monkey.