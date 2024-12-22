3 Reasons You Should Not Buy a House When You Retire

sturti / Getty Images

Buying a home when you retire can be a dream for many, and the reasons may vary. Perhaps it’s to finally own a dream vacation property or perhaps for some, it’s the right time to become a first-time homeowner.

Consider This: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement

For You: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

Yet, some experts warn against the pitfalls that can be associated with such a huge purchase in retirement. Along with a variety of other factors to consider, seniors also have to contend with inflation — which puts a dent in everyone’s savings — and soaring rates that continue to affect everything from credit cards to mortgages.

In fact, Steve Sexton, the CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, said that while there is no one-size-fits-all rule here, buying a home when you retire is generally seen as higher risk.

“First, you may encounter challenges qualifying for a mortgage since lenders will ask you to prove the stability of your income, which is likely coming from a variety of sources, like your Social Security benefits, retirement accounts and more,” said Sexton.

He added that while it’s not impossible, it will likely require jumping through hoops. “You should also be prepared to be offered a less competitive interest rate — which are already high to begin with.”

Here are other reasons why you should not buy a home in retirement.

Retirees Need Financial Flexibility

When transitioning to a fixed income, financial flexibility is key.

As Peter C. Earle, a senior economist with the American Institute for Economic Research, explained, “Renting permits the avoidance of mortgage and ownership costs, which allows for a more seamless adjustment to the changing financial circumstances of retirement.”

In addition, he said, homeownership involves ongoing maintenance and repair expenses that can strain a fixed income, whereas renting shifts these responsibilities to the landlord.

“Owning a home brings ‘iceberg’ costs, which are particularly risky for individuals on a fixed income: expenses that appear minimal initially but significantly increase over time due to hidden or unforeseen factors,” he said.

Last but not least, Earle also said, as healthcare needs change with age, renting provides retirees with the flexibility to relocate for better facilities or move into assisted living communities, if necessary.

Discover More: This Is How Much It Costs To Retire on a Cruise Ship

Buying a Home Can Impact Retirement Savings

As of December 18, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 6.6%, according to Freddie Mac. To put this in perspective, this is more than double where it stood on Dec. 16 of 2021 — at a shocking 3.12%.