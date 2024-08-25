3 Rare Coins Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

Ensup / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You might not know it, but one of the most valuable items in your home might be small enough to fit in the corner of your hand. If you have rare coins in your home, whether they are from your own collection or from a cherished elder, you might have found a whole treasure chest in a single coin.

Coin experts have high expectations for a few rare coins as the bright stars of 2025. Take a look at your own collection, or your family’s attic, to see if any of them are already shining in your own home.

United States Trophy Coins

Trophy coins come with the beauty and elegance befitting a rare coin, and they often have great stories. According to Ian Russell, president of Great Collections, U.S. trophy coins are poised to gain strength on the market.

He specifically names 1913 Liberty Head nickels, 1804 silver dollars, as well as Morgan design 1893 San Francisco mint dollars, as coins to watch out for, in part because of their unique characteristics.

When collectors hear that someone has a Lincoln cent collection, they want to know if any of the coins have distinguishing markings. According to Russell, “The first question usually is: ‘Do you have a 1909-S VDB (designer Victor D. Brenner’s initials at the bottom on the tail’s side) or a 1955 Doubled Die?’ These are all trophies among collectors.”

Russell said that these coins will get their value because there are only limited numbers, and increasing numbers of collectors are hungry for coins with key dates and major rarities.

Double Eagle Designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens

Coins can be far more than currency — they can also be works of art. In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt tried to beautify American coins by enlisting the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens to design a $20 gold coin, or double eagle. Today, that coin is considered one of the loveliest of U.S. coins.

Russell called them: “Perhaps the ultimate trophy coins.” He said that their value has been steadily increasing over the past four years.

According to American Hartfold Gold, a 1907 Saint-Gaudens coin in good condition could sell for $1,139 or close to the current price of gold. However, an 1908-S in uncirculated condition might sell for more than $8,600.

Numismatic Coins

Numismatic is a big word for a simple idea — a coin that is issued by a person, firm or organization that isn’t attached to a public or government entity.

According to Jack McNamara, co-founder of Rare Collectibles TV, their value is also on the rise. He said that private mints are combining classic-style numismatic art with the latest technology to create dramatic and innovative coins, such as kilo-sized coins that are in the shapes of cubes.

“This area of numismatics was overlooked in the past, but a true secondary market is developing, and these coins are beginning to be featured by the major auction houses,” he said.

