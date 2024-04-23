3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In France With Yields Up To 6.5%

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets and heightened geopolitical tensions, the French stock market has shown resilience, with the CAC 40 Index remaining relatively stable. In such an environment, high-yielding dividend stocks in France may offer investors a semblance of predictability and potential income stability.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 5.85% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 9.01% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.50% ★★★★★★ Métropole Télévision (ENXTPA:MMT) 8.63% ★★★★★☆ Sanofi (ENXTPA:SAN) 4.26% ★★★★★☆ Teleperformance (ENXTPA:TEP) 4.26% ★★★★★☆ Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA (ENXTPA:DPAM) 6.91% ★★★★★☆ Jacquet Metals (ENXTPA:JCQ) 5.56% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 3.58% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 6.99% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: CBo Territoria SA is a French company involved in urban planning and development, as well as property development and investment, with a market capitalization of approximately €132.14 million.

Operations: CBo Territoria SA generates revenue primarily from two segments: land sales, which brought in €25.51 million, and property promotion, contributing €58.08 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

CBo Territoria maintains a stable dividend track record, with dividends per share consistent over the past decade and recent increases. The dividends are well-supported by earnings, with a payout ratio of 61%, and cash flows, indicated by a cash payout ratio of 25.4%. Despite a slight decline in net income from €16 million to €14.1 million in 2023, the company's dividend yield stands at an attractive 6.5%, higher than the French market average.

Story continues

ENXTPA:CBOT Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sodexo S.A. operates globally, offering food services and facilities management, with a market capitalization of approximately €11.50 billion.

Operations: Sodexo S.A. generates its revenues primarily from Europe (€8.30 billion), North America (€10.74 billion), and the rest of the world (€4.12 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Sodexo's recent financial performance shows a shift from a net income of €440 million to a net loss of €74 million as of February 2024, impacting its dividend reliability. Despite this, Sodexo maintains a reasonable payout ratio at 63.2%, ensuring dividends are covered by earnings, and an even lower cash payout ratio at 44%, indicating good coverage by cash flows. However, the company's high debt levels and share price volatility present challenges for dividend stability.

ENXTPA:SW Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Carrefour SA operates a diverse range of food and non-food retail stores across multiple formats and channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a market capitalization of approximately €11.13 billion.

Operations: Carrefour SA generates €39.02 billion in France, €24.27 billion in Europe excluding France, and €22.54 billion in Latin America from its retail operations.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Carrefour SA, despite a high debt level and unstable dividend history over the past decade, offers a competitive dividend yield of 5.4%, higher than the French market average. The dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 66.8% and 21.5% respectively. Recent activities include a significant share buyback program up to €700 million and reported annual revenue growth, with net income rising to €1.66 billion in 2023 from €1.35 billion in 2022.

ENXTPA:CA Dividend History as at Apr 2024

