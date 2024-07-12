3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From SIX Swiss Exchange With Up To 4% Yield

The Swiss market recently concluded on a robust note, buoyed by optimism across European markets and fueled by the anticipation of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. This uplift in the SMI index reflects a broader positive sentiment that could influence various investment strategies, including those focused on high-yield dividend stocks. In such a buoyant market environment, investors might find particular value in stocks that not only offer attractive yields but also demonstrate stability and consistent performance amidst economic fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vontobel Holding (SWX:VONN) 5.40% ★★★★★★ Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.10% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.44% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.33% ★★★★★★ Novartis (SWX:NOVN) 3.24% ★★★★★☆ Roche Holding (SWX:ROG) 3.81% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 4.95% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 5.05% ★★★★★☆ Holcim (SWX:HOLN) 3.40% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.68% ★★★★★☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Compagnie Financière Tradition SA, an interdealer broker of financial and non-financial products globally, has a market capitalization of CHF 1.15 billion.

Operations: Compagnie Financière Tradition SA generates its revenue primarily from three geographic segments: Americas (CHF 350.89 million), Asia-Pacific (CHF 271.44 million), and Europe, Middle East and Africa (CHF 431.78 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Compagnie Financière Tradition has demonstrated consistent financial performance, with earnings growing 11.5% annually over the past five years. Its dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 47.2% and a cash payout ratio of 40.8%, respectively. Despite its share price volatility in recent months, CFT offers a reliable dividend yield of 4.05%, slightly below the top quartile for Swiss dividend stocks at 4.17%. The firm's recent financial results show an increase in revenue to CHF 983.3 million and net income to CHF 94.42 million for the year ending December 31, 2023.

SWX:CFT Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics sectors across continents including Europe, North America, and Asia, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 203.77 billion.

Operations: Roche Holding AG generates revenue primarily through its Pharmaceuticals - Roche Pharmaceuticals segment at CHF 44.43 billion, followed by Diagnostics at CHF 14.16 billion, and Pharmaceuticals - Chugai at CHF 7.20 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Roche Holding AG, trading at a substantial 63.6% below its estimated fair value, offers a modest dividend yield of 3.81%, slightly underperforming the Swiss market's top quartile average of 4.14%. Despite this, Roche's dividends boast a decade-long track record of stability and reliability, supported by earnings with a payout ratio of 66.7% and cash flows with a cash payout ratio of 66.9%. While the company maintains substantial debt levels, its financial commitments are well-covered by stable cash flows, ensuring sustained dividend payments amidst forecasted annual earnings growth of 8.36%.

SWX:ROG Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TX Group AG operates a network of platforms in Switzerland, offering information, orientation, entertainment, and support services with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 1.72 billion.

Operations: TX Group AG generates revenue through various segments, with Tamedia contributing CHF 446.40 million, Goldbach CHF 274.70 million, 20 Minutes CHF 118.40 million, TX Markets CHF 133.80 million, and Groups & Ventures CHF 159.40 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

TX Group, recently profitable, is trading at 73.5% below its fair value and has seen a dividend increase over the past decade. However, its dividend yield of 3.82% falls short of the Swiss market's top quartile average of 4.17%. While dividends are supported by earnings with an 86.9% payout ratio and cash flows with a more comfortable 42.1% cash payout ratio, TXGN's dividend track record remains unstable, marked by significant volatility over the last ten years.

SWX:TXGN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Next Steps

